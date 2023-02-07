Read full article on original website
Related
Linz Open: Vondrousova moves into semi-finals after Galfi retirement
Czech Marketa Vondrousova advanced to the semi-finals of the Linz Open when Hungarian qualifier Dalma Galfi retired at the Design Center Linz on Friday. Vondrousova, ranked No 89, led 4-1 when Galfi, ranked No 92, pulled out at the Design Center Linz on Friday. The two were meeting for the...
Linz Open: Potapova advances to semi-finals
Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 8 seed, defeated German qualifier Anna-Lena Friedsam 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 to move into the semi-finals of the Linz Open at the Design Center Linz on Friday. Potapova, ranked No 44, will play Czech Marketa Vondrousova next. Earlier in the tournament, the 21-year-old Russian edged out...
WTA Linz: Potapova beats Vondrousova to reach final
Russia’s Anastasia Potapova advanced to her first final of the season with a three-set win over former Roland-Garros runner-up Marketa Vondrousova at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz Open on Saturday. Potapova, ranked No 43 in the world, needed two hours and 13 minutes to beat the Czech left-hander 6-1,...
Linz Open: Martic upsets top seed Sakkari to set up final against Potapova
Croatia’s Petra Martic, the No 6 seed, moved into the final of the Linz Open by edging out Greek Maria Sakkari, the top seed, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Design Center Linz on Saturday evening. Martic, ranked No 34, will face Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 8 seed, next....
Linz Open: Sakkari books spot in last four
Greek Maria Sakkari, the top seed, advanced to the last four of the Linz Open by beating Croat Donna Vekic, the No 5 seed, 6-3, 7-6 (8) at the Design Center Linz on Friday evening. FIVE set points saved 🤯. @mariasakkari holds off Vekic in an epic 6-3, 7-6(6) battle.@WTALinz...
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Samsonova to meet Bencic in final
Russian Liudmila Samsonova, the No 8 seed, moved into the final of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open by edging out Chinese Qinwen Zheng 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 on Saturday. Samsonova, ranked No 19, will face Swiss Belinda Bencic, the second seed, next. See you on Sunday 👋. Liudmila Samsonova holds off...
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Haddad Maia defeats Rybakina, faces Bencic in semi-final
Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 6 seed, advanced to the last four of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open by defeating Kazakh Elena Rybakina, the No 3 seed, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Friday. Haddad Maia, ranked No 14, will face Swiss Belinda Bencic, the second seed, next. The Brazilian has...
Montpellier Open: Cressy upsets top seed Rune to set up Sinner final
American Maxime Cressy moved into the final of the Montpellier Open by edging out Dane Holger Rune, the top seed, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4) at the Sud de France Arena on Saturday evening. Cressy, ranked No 51, will play Italian Jannik Sinner, the second seed, next. The Italian had...
Cordoba Open: Ramos-Vinolas reaches semi-finals
Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No 3 seed, advanced to the semi-finals of the Cordoba Open by winning against Portuguese Joao Sousa 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Friday. Ramos-Vinolas, ranked No 54, will face the winner of the match between No 6 seed Federico Coria and...
Dallas Open: Fritz takes his revenge on Giron
Top seed Taylor Fritz moved into the semi-finals of the Dallas Open by winning against No 7 seed Marcos Giron 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Friday night. In 2022, Giron had beaten Fritz at the same stage of the same tournament !. Revenge 😜. 2022...
From junior No 1 to second WTA singles title: Potapova coming into her own on the pro tour
A former junior world No 1 and junior Grand Slam winner is coming into her own on the WTA Tour. On Sunday, Russia’s Anastasia Potapova, who won the Wimbledon girls singles title in 2016, captured her second career WTA singles title with a straight sets win over Croatia’s Petra Martic in the final of the WTA Linz Open.
Cordoba Open: Baez books spot in semi-finals, beating sensationnal Barrios Vera
Argentinian Sebastian Baez, the No 4 seed, moved into the last four of the Cordoba Open by winning against Chilean wildcard Tomas Barrios Vera 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Friday. Semis for Seba ✊@sebaabaez7 gets past Barrios Vera 6-1 3-6 6-1 to reach the last...
Montpellier Open: Fils through to semi-finals, beats compatriot Halys
Wild card Arthur Fils advanced to the semi-finals of the Montpellier Open by beating Quentin Halys 7-6 (3), 6-3 at the Sud de France Arena on Friday. Fils, ranked No 163, will face the winner of the match between Lorenzo Sonego and second seed Jannik Sinner next. Fils is now...
Montpellier Open: Sinner ends French teen Fils’ dream run to reach final
Italy’s Jannik Sinner advanced to his first singles final of 2023 after a straight sets win over France’s Arthur Fils in the semi-finals of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier on Saturday. After saving two set points and winning a close opening set 7-5, Sinner was able...
Cordoba Open: Dellien makes semi-finals, Baez next
Qualifier Hugo Dellien advanced to the semi-finals of the Cordoba Open by winning against Argentinian wildcard and trophy holder Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-0 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Friday night. First ATP semi-final feelz 😜@hugo_dellien defeats 2021 champion Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-7 6-4 6-0 at...
Dallas Open: Isner wins 501st career tiebreak to reach final
No 5 seed John Isner edged out No 6 seed J.J. Wolf 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4) to move into the final of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Saturday evening. — Dallas Open (@DALOpenTennis) February 11, 2023. The third set tiebreak was Isner’s 501st of his career,...
Montpellier Open: Sinner sets up semi-final versus wild card Fils
Second seed Jannik Sinner moved into the last four of the Montpellier Open by winning against Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-2 at the Sud de France Arena on Friday. Sinner, ranked No 17, will play wild card Arthur Fils next. “It was my first match since the Australian Open, I was...
History in Dallas: Wu becomes first Chinese man to reach ATP singles final
China’s Yibing Wu created history at the Dallas Open on Saturday as the 23-year-old upset top seed Taylor Fritz to become the first player from his country to reach an ATP singles final in the Open Era. Wu, the 2017 US Open boys singles champion, won a tight contest...
Montpellier Open: Rune in semi-finals, winning two tie-breaks against Barrere
Dane Holger Rune, the top seed, advanced to the last four of the Montpellier Open by winning against Frenchman Gregoire Barrere 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) at the Sud de France Arena on Friday evening. FINAL FOUR 👏@holgerrune2003's incredible indoor streak continues after a 7-6 7-6 win over Barrere 🔥#OSDF23 pic.twitter.com/8RZ46yMJsF...
February 12, 1996: The day Thomas Muster passed Andre Agassi to become world No 1
On this day, February 12, 1996, Thomas Muster, from Austria, who had played the best season of his career in 1995, passed Andre Agassi to become world No 1. “Musterminator”, who had dominated the clay-court season and triumphed at Roland-Garros the previous year, was the first and only No 1 in tennis history to have never won a single match at Wimbledon. He would remain at the top of the ATP rankings for a total of six weeks.
