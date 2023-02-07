Read full article on original website
New Madrid County hit with M3.1 earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - February is Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month, and it focuses on the importance of being prepared for the natural disaster. And just last night, an earthquake was detected in the Heartland that registered as a 3.1 in magnitude. According to Emergency Management officials, it’s important to...
M3.1 earthquake recorded near Catron, Mo.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens report feeling an earthquake centered in New Madrid County on Thursday night, February 9. According to the USGS, a magnitude 3.1 earthquake registered 4.1 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m. The epicenter was slightly southwest of the intersection U.S. 62 and Highway...
Dexter’s Nichols sets all-time scoring record against Kennett
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Dexter Senior guard Cole Nichols set the Bearcats all-time scoring record Friday night at home against Kennett. Nichols scored 22 first half points and broke the record of 1.812 points held by Brett Hale on a free throw. Nichols finished the game with 41 points. Dexter...
