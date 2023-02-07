ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunklin County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

M3.1 earthquake recorded near Catron, Mo.

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens report feeling an earthquake centered in New Madrid County on Thursday night, February 9. According to the USGS, a magnitude 3.1 earthquake registered 4.1 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m. The epicenter was slightly southwest of the intersection U.S. 62 and Highway...
CATRON, MO
KFVS12

Dexter’s Nichols sets all-time scoring record against Kennett

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Dexter Senior guard Cole Nichols set the Bearcats all-time scoring record Friday night at home against Kennett. Nichols scored 22 first half points and broke the record of 1.812 points held by Brett Hale on a free throw. Nichols finished the game with 41 points. Dexter...
DEXTER, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy