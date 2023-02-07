ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabx.net

Man Hit And Killed In Parking Lot

A pedestrian was hit by a car in the parking lot of the Dollar General on East Diamond Avenue near Stringtown Road Thursday morning. EPD Sergeant Anna Gray says the man left his car to walk into the store when he tripped and fell. At the same time, a car...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wabx.net

The Penguins Are Back!

The penguins are back outside at Mesker Park Zoo. Last December, a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was detected in Gibson and Daviess Counties. For their protection they have been indoors. Birds with temperature guidelines will remain indoors until warmer weather arrives.
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy