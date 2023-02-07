Mayo Clinic Minute: Success In Reducing Heart Disease Deaths, Except For This One Segment (Video)

Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Cardiovascular disease: Can eating 1-3 eggs per week help protect the heart?
A new Greek study asserts that eating one to three eggs a week can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by more than half. The study described the 10-year cardiovascular effects of self-reported egg consumption. The healthfulness of eggs is a controversial subject. One expert told Medical News Today that...
KTBS
Knowing the signs of heart disease
Coronary artery disease is a common heart condition that affects the major blood vessels that supply the heart muscle. Cholesterol deposits (plaques) in the heart arteries are usually the cause of coronary artery disease. The buildup of these plaques is called atherosclerosis (ath-ur-o-skluh-ROE-sis). Atherosclerosis reduces blood flow to the heart and other parts of the body. It can lead to a heart attack, chest pain (angina) or stroke.
Medical News Today
What are the early signs of heart failure?
Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
MedicalXpress
Tips for recognizing, living with and preventing atrial fibrillation (AFib)
Atrial fibrillation, or AFib, is a fast and irregular heart rhythm that, left untreated, can lead to blood clots, stroke and heart failure. It's the most common type of arrhythmia, a potentially serious condition in which the heart beats too quickly, too slowly or in an irregular pattern. RUSH electrophysiologist...
What’s your real heart age? Take this test to discover your risk of stroke and heart attack
WE all know it's important to keep our hearts healthy. Eating a balanced diet, being active and keeping to a healthy weight will all help. And the NHS has devised a simple test which can help you discover the real age of your ticker. Take the NHS test access the...
Here's Exactly What a Blood Clot Feels Like, According to Doctors
Plus, what to do if you think you have one.
Medical News Today
What to know about congestive heart failure and coughing
Congestive heart failure, or heart failure, causes symptoms, including a cough. A cough may occur due to fluid buildup in the lungs or as a side effect of medication. It can mean the condition is worsening. Treatment for coughing due to heart failure may involve medication and lifestyle changes to...
Here's Exactly What a Heart Attack Feels Like, According to Cardiologists
Cardiologists break it down.
scitechdaily.com
Vitamin D Supplements Linked to Decreased Diabetes Risk for Adults With Prediabetes
Vitamin D supplementation may lower diabetes risk for the more than 10 million adults with prediabetes. A review of clinical trials has found that higher vitamin D intake was associated with a 15 percent decreased likelihood for developing type 2 diabetes in adults with prediabetes. The review was published on February 7, 2023, in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Australians dying from fatal heart attacks due to lingering impacts of Covid lockdowns
Up to 10,200 Australians died of ischemic heart disease in the first eight months of 2022 - marking a 17 per cent increase on what would be expected in a 'normal' year.
Be aware: The subtle signs of a heart attack
Health experts say it is also important for young people to focus on heart health. That means staying physically active, eating healthy, limiting alcohol consumption and not smoking.
MedicalXpress
Lightheadedness may be a symptom of atrial fibrillation, cardiomyopathy or stroke
Atrial fibrillation, cardiomyopathy or some types of stroke may cause people to experience lightheadedness or dizziness, according to the American Stroke Association. Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke late last year on the campaign trail, was treated overnight Wednesday (Feb. 8) at a Washington, D.C., hospital after feeling lightheaded. According to a statement from his office, initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke.
TODAY.com
‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack
As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
Heart Disease Symptoms
Heart disease is an umbrella term for a group of health conditions that affect the way the heart functions. These heart-related health conditions include coronary artery disease (CAD), arrhythmias, heart attack, and heart failure, among others. It is possible to have more than one heart condition at a time.The symptoms of heart disease can vary depending on the specific heart condition that you have. But, there are some symptoms that several heart conditions share in common, such as chest pain, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, weakness, and fatigue. In some cases—especially in the early stages of heart disease—you may not...
Medical News Today
Beta-blockers for heart failure: How do they work?
A doctor may recommend a beta-blocker for heart failure. These medications help reduce stress on the heart by slowing the heart rate, lowering blood pressure, and relaxing the heart muscles. They also relax the blood vessels, so the heart does not have to work as hard to pump blood. A...
Medical News Today
Can low blood pressure cause a stroke?
Studies show a link between low blood pressure and an increased risk of stroke and an elevated risk of dying from stroke. However, scientists are not yet sure why low blood pressure raises the risk. , people who have had a stroke have high blood pressure, or hypertension. It is...
Getting sepsis in the hospital is a red flag for future heart attacks, study finds
Patients who get sepsis while hospitalized are more likely to return to the hospital for a stroke, heart attack or heart failure, says a study in the American Heart Association's journal.
Why menopause increases women's risk of heart disease
NEW YORK -- February is American Heart Month, a time for everyone to focus on their cardiovascular health. Doctors now recognize women's risk for heart disease increases significantly at menopause. In fact, heart disease is the number one killer of women, causing one in three deaths each year. More women die from heart disease than all other forms of cancer combined. Related Story: Harlem woman shares heart health scare to help othersDr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 to explain why menopause makes women so vulnerable and how to stay heart healthy. She also weighs in on daily Aspirin regimens and hormone replacement therapy.CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information.
Make a list of the best diet changes to help cut heart disease during American Heart Month
A balanced diet full of whole grains, fruits and vegetables — and with less fats — can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease for millions of Americans.
boldsky.com
Symptoms Of Heart Attack In Kids; Can Children Get Heart Attacks? How To Prevent It?
There has been a substantial increase in the prevalence of coronary heart disease in India over the last several decades, with rates ranging between 1.6% and 7.4% for rural and 1% to 13.2% for urban populations. Heart disease and heart attacks can all be exacerbated by poor diet, lack of...
