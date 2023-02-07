ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Large Amount Of Pot Seized From Evansville Home

An Evansville man faces drug and neglect charges. E-P-D executed a search warrant on the 1100 block of South Bedford where they found 17 pounds of pot, lots of cash, and a gun. 33 year old Markus Hall was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail. Officers found a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Man Hit And Killed In Parking Lot

A pedestrian was hit by a car in the parking lot of the Dollar General on East Diamond Avenue near Stringtown Road Thursday morning. EPD Sergeant Anna Gray says the man left his car to walk into the store when he tripped and fell. At the same time, a car...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Funds Approved For A New Detective

The Vanderburgh County Council approved Sheriff Robinson’s request to fund a new detective. This person will be assigned full-time to the local Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Task Force, and work alongside the Sheriff’s Office. The new detective will tackle issues such as straw purchases. This is when someone...
The Penguins Are Back!

The penguins are back outside at Mesker Park Zoo. Last December, a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was detected in Gibson and Daviess Counties. For their protection they have been indoors. Birds with temperature guidelines will remain indoors until warmer weather arrives.
EVANSVILLE, IN

