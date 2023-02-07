Today, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs named Vanderbilt University a Fulbright Top Producing Institution for U.S. Students. This recognition is given to the U.S. colleges and universities that received the highest number of applicants selected for the 2022–23 Fulbright U.S. Student Program. In academic year 2022–23, 20 students from Vanderbilt were selected for Fulbright awards.

