Miami, FL

floridavacationers.com

7 Best Miami Hotels with Pool to Stay at This Year!

Welcome to our blog post about the best hotels with pools in Miami!. Miami is one of the most beautiful cities in the United States and known for its wonderful beaches and vibrant culture. But does it have goo pools in the hotels?. We’re here to give you the scoop...
Oscar

Discovering the Best Mexican Restaurants in Miami

Miami is a culturally diverse city, and its food scene reflects this. Mexican cuisine has a special place in the hearts of Miami locals, and there are many fantastic Mexican restaurants that offer a taste of authentic Mexican flavors. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the best Mexican restaurants in Miami.
The Flept

South Florida Date Night Ideas for Couples 💋

Since Valentines Day is coming up we thought it would be a fun idea to go through our top 10 favorite spots in Miami for a romantic Date night! ❤️. Whether you are celebrating an anniversary or Honeymoon or Valentines day or any special occasion, this list is perfect for both tourists and locals.
Miami New Times

Michelin Adds Eight Miami Restaurants to Its Florida Guide

The Michelin Guide is alive and well and working its way through Miami yet again. Yesterday, Michelin announced eight Miami additions to its Florida Michelin Guide. The establishments were listed as "New" on the Michelin Guide, allowing diners to seek out discoveries. In case you're wondering — no, you did...
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Waldorf-Astoria’s First Miami Penthouse Is So Sky High It Actually Looks Down on Incoming Jets

Any buyer opting for this Downtown Miami penthouse will need a serious head for heights once they move in. Soaring a staggering 1,000 feet above Miami’s shimmering Biscayne Bay, this sprawling, 91st-floor aerie is so high in the sky that it will literally look down at jets on final approach to Miami International.  When completed in early 2027, Penthouse 02 will be part of the 100-story Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami tower, which will claim the title of the tallest residential building south of New York City.  This will be the first time the legendary Waldorf Astoria hospitality brand steps into the Miami...
multihousingnews.com

John Buck JV Acquires Miami Site for TOD Project

Dubbed Miami Station, the development will be right across from the Brightline train station. The John Buck Co., in a joint venture with Florida Value Partners, BH Group and PEBB Enterprises, has acquired a 1-acre site in downtown Miami for $39.5 million. The Chicago-based developer intends to build a mixed-use tower, dubbed Miami Station. Berkadia represented the seller, a partnership between BH Group and Meyers Group.
CBS Miami

Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 each toward recertification

MIAMI - A shocking assessment for one condominium in Miami this week.Owners are being asked to pay $175,000 each towards their 40-year recertification. This is a story we have been hearing more and more across South Florida. Residents say something isn't adding up and they are putting the blame on their homeowners' association. "I'm in shock in disbelief," said Christian Murray. Murray has lived in the Palm Bay Yacht Club condos since 2016. Now he and many other residents are worried if they'd be able to keep their homes. Background The building needs its 40 year recertification, meaning, an engineer...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New River Cafe & Bakery: How Fort Lauderdale pastry chef won a Netflix baking show and opened her first bakery

As anyone who’s watched her conquer holiday cakes on Netflix baking show “Sugar Rush Christmas” can attest, Sabrina Courtemanche’s pastry prowess shouldn’t be taken lightly. Courtemanche, the longtime head pastry chef at Fort Lauderdale’s Riverside Hotel, won $10,000 on the competition series for her spiced vanilla cupcakes spiked with cherry mulled wine. But what truly clinched her victory ...
nova.edu

Watch the Fastest Fish in the World Hunt its Prey – For the First Time

NSU Research Video Shows Sailfish’s Point of View and Reveals New Hunting Behavior. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – To say studying sailfish is challenging is an understatement. These fish, often described as the “fastest fish in the world,” exhibit some remarkable traits as they make their way through the oceans in search of their next meal.
miamionthecheap.com

Free entry: German Car Show & Food Festival in Doral

If you like hot cars and hot burgers, then this event has both. BURGERFEST is a family-friendly spectacle that will bring some of the world’s most coveted, respected and desirable automobiles together, along with one of the most delicious varieties of burgers ever assembled. All in one place. Only for one day. Free entry.
Miami New Times

Bar Meli to Close After a Decade of Wine and Hospitality

For a decade, Bar Meli 69 (affectionately known as Bar Meli) has been one of Miami's most enduring and beloved restaurants. The small wine bar on 69th Street and Biscayne Boulevard (Bar Meli started its life on the 79th Street Causeway) is best known for its delicious Greek tapas, organic wine selection, and amazing hospitality.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Sells Miami Mansion For $28M — Almost Double What He Paid For It

Miami, FL - Lil Wayne has sold his luxury Miami mansion for a whopping $28 million price tag, which is a significant increase compared to what he paid for it six years ago. According to TMZ, Weezy and his powerhouse real estate agency Douglas Elliman accepted a bid from a potential buyer on February 3 for $28 million, shortly after Wayne discounted his original $29.5 million listing.
