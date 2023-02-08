Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FLEast Coast TravelerFort Lauderdale, FL
Discovering the Best Mexican Restaurants in MiamiOscarMiami, FL
First of a Kind: Massive Multi-Record-Breaking Waterpark Cruise Ship to Set Sail from Miami Next YearUncovering FloridaMiami, FL
Growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersMiramar, FL
Valentines Date Idea: SKYVIEWS Miami Observation WheelThe FleptMiami, FL
Related
floridavacationers.com
7 Best Miami Hotels with Pool to Stay at This Year!
Welcome to our blog post about the best hotels with pools in Miami!. Miami is one of the most beautiful cities in the United States and known for its wonderful beaches and vibrant culture. But does it have goo pools in the hotels?. We’re here to give you the scoop...
Discovering the Best Mexican Restaurants in Miami
Miami is a culturally diverse city, and its food scene reflects this. Mexican cuisine has a special place in the hearts of Miami locals, and there are many fantastic Mexican restaurants that offer a taste of authentic Mexican flavors. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the best Mexican restaurants in Miami.
7 Cheap Solo Dates In Miami That Will Make You So Happy You're Single
With pretty beaches and fine dining, living in South Florida can easily feel like you're on the set of a romantic drama...and with Valentine's Day around the corner, it might feel quite dramatic. If you're single, Miami might be the best place for you to be. According to Finance Buzz,...
South Florida Date Night Ideas for Couples 💋
Since Valentines Day is coming up we thought it would be a fun idea to go through our top 10 favorite spots in Miami for a romantic Date night! ❤️. Whether you are celebrating an anniversary or Honeymoon or Valentines day or any special occasion, this list is perfect for both tourists and locals.
Miami New Times
Michelin Adds Eight Miami Restaurants to Its Florida Guide
The Michelin Guide is alive and well and working its way through Miami yet again. Yesterday, Michelin announced eight Miami additions to its Florida Michelin Guide. The establishments were listed as "New" on the Michelin Guide, allowing diners to seek out discoveries. In case you're wondering — no, you did...
wlrn.org
Little Haiti Cultural Center hit with 'unsafe structures' violations. The community fears what comes next
The Little Haiti Cultural Center has been cited with two unsafe structures violations by the City of Miami, raising concerns that the cultural institution — often visited by presidents, top federal officials and touring musicians — could be shut down. One of the violations: failing to obtain a...
Home of the Week: Waldorf-Astoria’s First Miami Penthouse Is So Sky High It Actually Looks Down on Incoming Jets
Any buyer opting for this Downtown Miami penthouse will need a serious head for heights once they move in. Soaring a staggering 1,000 feet above Miami’s shimmering Biscayne Bay, this sprawling, 91st-floor aerie is so high in the sky that it will literally look down at jets on final approach to Miami International. When completed in early 2027, Penthouse 02 will be part of the 100-story Waldorf Astoria Residences Miami tower, which will claim the title of the tallest residential building south of New York City. This will be the first time the legendary Waldorf Astoria hospitality brand steps into the Miami...
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
multihousingnews.com
John Buck JV Acquires Miami Site for TOD Project
Dubbed Miami Station, the development will be right across from the Brightline train station. The John Buck Co., in a joint venture with Florida Value Partners, BH Group and PEBB Enterprises, has acquired a 1-acre site in downtown Miami for $39.5 million. The Chicago-based developer intends to build a mixed-use tower, dubbed Miami Station. Berkadia represented the seller, a partnership between BH Group and Meyers Group.
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
Miami condo owners asked to pay $175,000 each toward recertification
MIAMI - A shocking assessment for one condominium in Miami this week.Owners are being asked to pay $175,000 each towards their 40-year recertification. This is a story we have been hearing more and more across South Florida. Residents say something isn't adding up and they are putting the blame on their homeowners' association. "I'm in shock in disbelief," said Christian Murray. Murray has lived in the Palm Bay Yacht Club condos since 2016. Now he and many other residents are worried if they'd be able to keep their homes. Background The building needs its 40 year recertification, meaning, an engineer...
New River Cafe & Bakery: How Fort Lauderdale pastry chef won a Netflix baking show and opened her first bakery
As anyone who’s watched her conquer holiday cakes on Netflix baking show “Sugar Rush Christmas” can attest, Sabrina Courtemanche’s pastry prowess shouldn’t be taken lightly. Courtemanche, the longtime head pastry chef at Fort Lauderdale’s Riverside Hotel, won $10,000 on the competition series for her spiced vanilla cupcakes spiked with cherry mulled wine. But what truly clinched her victory ...
Would Mario Cristobal Consider Hiring A Hurricanes OC From An Air Raid Background?
Coach Cristobal has typically used a power spread offense, but could he actually be considering hiring an offensive coordinator who does things differently?
nova.edu
Watch the Fastest Fish in the World Hunt its Prey – For the First Time
NSU Research Video Shows Sailfish’s Point of View and Reveals New Hunting Behavior. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – To say studying sailfish is challenging is an understatement. These fish, often described as the “fastest fish in the world,” exhibit some remarkable traits as they make their way through the oceans in search of their next meal.
miamionthecheap.com
Free entry: German Car Show & Food Festival in Doral
If you like hot cars and hot burgers, then this event has both. BURGERFEST is a family-friendly spectacle that will bring some of the world’s most coveted, respected and desirable automobiles together, along with one of the most delicious varieties of burgers ever assembled. All in one place. Only for one day. Free entry.
Miami New Times
Bar Meli to Close After a Decade of Wine and Hospitality
For a decade, Bar Meli 69 (affectionately known as Bar Meli) has been one of Miami's most enduring and beloved restaurants. The small wine bar on 69th Street and Biscayne Boulevard (Bar Meli started its life on the 79th Street Causeway) is best known for its delicious Greek tapas, organic wine selection, and amazing hospitality.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Sells Miami Mansion For $28M — Almost Double What He Paid For It
Miami, FL - Lil Wayne has sold his luxury Miami mansion for a whopping $28 million price tag, which is a significant increase compared to what he paid for it six years ago. According to TMZ, Weezy and his powerhouse real estate agency Douglas Elliman accepted a bid from a potential buyer on February 3 for $28 million, shortly after Wayne discounted his original $29.5 million listing.
The Mermaid Queen to Open in Hollywood
The family behind old local favorite The Taco Spot is making their culinary return
Click10.com
Out-of-state quartet accused of robberies in Miami Beach, Bay Harbor Islands
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested three women and one man Monday, accusing them of committing robberies in Miami Beach and Bay Harbor Islands. All four suspects hail from out-of-state. South Florida man recalls when protestors set Miami on fire after friend was killed by police. NOW PLAYING. Man...
Comments / 0