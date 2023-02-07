ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale offers huge savings sitewide

What’s better than one blowout sale from a trusted, wide-ranging furniture brand? How about two massive, concurrent blowout sales from a trusted, wide-ranging furniture brand?. We’ve already written one story about Wayfair today, but if the deals don’t stop, then neither do we. In addition to their Flash Deal...
Dengarden

Couple Gives Popular IKEA Shoe Rack a Cute Upgrade

The small change made a big difference. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ikea is the go to place for all things furniture on a budget. They have so many different...
tinyhousetalk.com

30-Foot Tiny House w/ Full-Size Appliances

This beautiful 30′ tiny home was built in 2017 and has been a home up until recently. The builders are getting started on building their forever home and are selling this tiny house in Minnesota. The asking price is $80,000. The 250-square-foot tiny house features a large loft bedroom...
GRAND MARAIS, MN
homestyling.guru

An IKEA Closet Designed as a Large Room Partition

Customizing IKEA SEKTION Tall Cabinets for a Unique Closet Design. Converting industrial buildings into apartments, office spaces, restaurants, etc., is an innovative trend. It’s sustainable, affordable, and an overall great investment. However, the high ceilings and massive rooms typical of these conversions can be both the draw and the drawback—especially when considering a living space.
MICHIGAN STATE
homestyling.guru

2023 Bathroom Trends

In 2022 we saw some fantastic bathroom trends and had the privilege of designing and installing some wonderful, bright, bold and interesting bathrooms for our customers. We are very excited to see what 2023 has to bring in bathroom design, and have collated a list of some of the trends expected to be big in bathrooms this year.
CONTEMPORIST

These Nest-Like Cabins Are Perched On The Edge Of The Norwegian Coast

Norwegian architects Snohetta has been working with local entrepreneur Tom Bjarte Norland and Danish interior brand Vipp to develop four cabins on the edge of Lysefjorden on the Norwegian west coast. The project, which started in 2020 and is named The Bolder, grew out of the desire to create an...
tinyhousetalk.com

The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living

Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...
Robb Report

Watch: This Bonkers Shark-Shaped Sub Is Ready for High-Speed Adventures Above and Below the Water

The Jet Shark’s name really says it all. The bonkers new submersible, which is the brainchild of Rob Innes, has the body of a shark and the power of a jetboat. The vessel is based on the Seabreacher watercraft that was released a decade ago, but it’s significantly larger than its predecessor. As the designers put it, if the Seabreacher was a nimble race car, the Jet Shark is a luxury GT. The spacious, air-conditioned cockpit is fitted with four cushioned seats and twin piloting controls. The two large gullwing doors can be left open if you’re after a little leisurely alfresco...
Vice

To Whom It May Concern: You Can Order a Barrel of Lube on Amazon

Hey freak-a-leaks. Do you feel like no matter how often you buy lube, it’s just never enough? Are you tired of smashing the order button (again and again), along with smashing your own noggin into the wall? I’m here to let you know that your prayers have finally been answered from the lords of lubrication over at a wildly popular lube brand called Lube Life.
Family Handyman

9 Award-Winning Products From the 2023 International Builders’ Show

With IBS 2023 in the rearview, it's time to take a look at some of the best the trade show had to offer. Here are the winners of the Best of IBS Awards. The Door Stud took home this year’s “Best in Show” award, along with another for “Best Window and Door Products.” It makes it simple for one person to transport and install a door with an extra set of helping hands. The Door Stud is all one person needs to square and level a door — you won’t even need to bust out your shims.
moderncampground.com

Track Trailer’s Tvan Teardrop Camper Launches in US Market

Australia’s Track Trailer has expanded its market reach to the United States with the launch of its hard-shell Tvan teardrop camper trailer. The Tvan will be sold through Australian-made RV specialist Xgrid Campers of Las Vegas, according to a report by Caravan Camping Sales. The Tvan comes with a...
LAS VEGAS, NV

