Read full article on original website
Related
A flight attendant reveals a safety hack she uses in hotel rooms - "throw a bottle under the bed"
A flight attendant, Esther, who works for the European airline, KLM, reveals some safety hacks that she uses to stay safe while traveling around. Esther's top hotel safety hack is going viral and receiving media attention because it is a very simple thing to do.
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
Light Or Dark Countertops: Which Is Right For Your Kitchen?
Knowing which color to use in your space comes down to understanding how the shades could either benefit or worsen the appearance of your kitchen design.
New York Post
Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale offers huge savings sitewide
What’s better than one blowout sale from a trusted, wide-ranging furniture brand? How about two massive, concurrent blowout sales from a trusted, wide-ranging furniture brand?. We’ve already written one story about Wayfair today, but if the deals don’t stop, then neither do we. In addition to their Flash Deal...
Couple Gives Popular IKEA Shoe Rack a Cute Upgrade
The small change made a big difference. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Ikea is the go to place for all things furniture on a budget. They have so many different...
A toddler's toybox trinket purchased for just $30 is discovered to be a precious brooch once worn by Russian royalty
In 2011, a British woman Thea Jourdan bought a sparkly brooch at a thrift store in the UK for around $30. Thea assumed that the brooch was a piece of costume jewelry and that the diamonds surrounding the large orange gemstone in the center were fake.
3 Of The Best-Selling Bookcases At Ikea
The ever-popular Swedish furniture chain is the go-to destination for all kinds of housewares and furniture pieces, including customizable bookshelves.
tinyhousetalk.com
30-Foot Tiny House w/ Full-Size Appliances
This beautiful 30′ tiny home was built in 2017 and has been a home up until recently. The builders are getting started on building their forever home and are selling this tiny house in Minnesota. The asking price is $80,000. The 250-square-foot tiny house features a large loft bedroom...
homestyling.guru
An IKEA Closet Designed as a Large Room Partition
Customizing IKEA SEKTION Tall Cabinets for a Unique Closet Design. Converting industrial buildings into apartments, office spaces, restaurants, etc., is an innovative trend. It’s sustainable, affordable, and an overall great investment. However, the high ceilings and massive rooms typical of these conversions can be both the draw and the drawback—especially when considering a living space.
A Design Expert Explains The Best Way To Style A Fireplace Mantel
Fireplaces are common in many homes and form a central design feature. Here is the best way to style a fireplace mantel, according to an interior designer.
homestyling.guru
2023 Bathroom Trends
In 2022 we saw some fantastic bathroom trends and had the privilege of designing and installing some wonderful, bright, bold and interesting bathrooms for our customers. We are very excited to see what 2023 has to bring in bathroom design, and have collated a list of some of the trends expected to be big in bathrooms this year.
CONTEMPORIST
These Nest-Like Cabins Are Perched On The Edge Of The Norwegian Coast
Norwegian architects Snohetta has been working with local entrepreneur Tom Bjarte Norland and Danish interior brand Vipp to develop four cabins on the edge of Lysefjorden on the Norwegian west coast. The project, which started in 2020 and is named The Bolder, grew out of the desire to create an...
tinyhousetalk.com
The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living
Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...
This Is the Perfect Example of How a Little Black Paint Can Transform a Bland Kitchen
Pst… you might wanna try this one.
Watch: This Bonkers Shark-Shaped Sub Is Ready for High-Speed Adventures Above and Below the Water
The Jet Shark’s name really says it all. The bonkers new submersible, which is the brainchild of Rob Innes, has the body of a shark and the power of a jetboat. The vessel is based on the Seabreacher watercraft that was released a decade ago, but it’s significantly larger than its predecessor. As the designers put it, if the Seabreacher was a nimble race car, the Jet Shark is a luxury GT. The spacious, air-conditioned cockpit is fitted with four cushioned seats and twin piloting controls. The two large gullwing doors can be left open if you’re after a little leisurely alfresco...
Trail of Smoke Rings in the Sky Might Not be What People Expected
And it's certainly not "chemtrails".
To Whom It May Concern: You Can Order a Barrel of Lube on Amazon
Hey freak-a-leaks. Do you feel like no matter how often you buy lube, it’s just never enough? Are you tired of smashing the order button (again and again), along with smashing your own noggin into the wall? I’m here to let you know that your prayers have finally been answered from the lords of lubrication over at a wildly popular lube brand called Lube Life.
9 Award-Winning Products From the 2023 International Builders’ Show
With IBS 2023 in the rearview, it's time to take a look at some of the best the trade show had to offer. Here are the winners of the Best of IBS Awards. The Door Stud took home this year’s “Best in Show” award, along with another for “Best Window and Door Products.” It makes it simple for one person to transport and install a door with an extra set of helping hands. The Door Stud is all one person needs to square and level a door — you won’t even need to bust out your shims.
moderncampground.com
Track Trailer’s Tvan Teardrop Camper Launches in US Market
Australia’s Track Trailer has expanded its market reach to the United States with the launch of its hard-shell Tvan teardrop camper trailer. The Tvan will be sold through Australian-made RV specialist Xgrid Campers of Las Vegas, according to a report by Caravan Camping Sales. The Tvan comes with a...
Comments / 0