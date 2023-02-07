Read full article on original website
Baxdrostat reduces blood pressure in previously treatment-resistant hypertension
1. Compared to placebo, baxdrostat showed a dose-dependent reduction in blood pressure in patients with treatment-resistant hypertension. 2. Baxdrostat was not associated with deaths, serious adverse events, or adrenocortical insufficiency. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hypertension is a leading risk factor for developing cardiovascular diseases, stroke, and death...
Meningococcal group B vaccine effective at preventing meningococcal disease in children
1. In this case-control study, complete vaccination with meningococcal group B vaccine in children had 76% efficacy at preventing disease of any serogroup. 2. Full vaccination with the meningococcal group B vaccine was more effective amongst children younger than 24 months than those more than 24 months old. Evidence Rating...
Implementing and Developing an Online Continuing Education Program for Pain Management
The following is the summary of “Development and Implementation of an Online Pain Management Continuing Education Program” published in the December 2022 issue of Pain Management by Richardson, et al. As has been shown in a number of studies, healthcare professionals in many different fields receive inadequate education...
Response of Very Preterm Infants’ Oscillatory Mechanics to Inhaled Bronchodilators
The following is a summary of “Oscillatory Mechanics Response to Inhaled Bronchodilators in Very Preterm Infants: A Retrospective Study,” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatrics by Rigotti, et al. For a study, researchers sought to determine the forced oscillation technique’s (FOT) short-term repeatability, evaluate the lung...
‘Do Not Undervalue’ the Impact of RSV Among Older Adults
“RSV is commonly regarded as an infection typical of children,” Nicola Veronese, MD, and colleagues wrote. “Unlike influenza, for which the epidemiological importance has been widely recognized for years, the epidemiological impact of RSV infection in middle-aged and older adults has only recently gained importance. … Such as for influenza, older adults may have a greater incidence of negative outcomes when affected by RSV, since they are affected more frequently from respiratory and cardio-vascular conditions, such as [COPD] or heart.
Comparing Cervical Myelopathy With Injection Cerebrolysin Vs. Placebo in DCM
The following is a summary of “Prospective Randomized Control Trial to Compare the Role of Injection Cerebrolysin for 10 Days Duration Against Placebo in Operated Cases of Degenerative Cervical Myelopathy,” published in the November 2022 issue of Spine by Sharma, et al. The purpose of this study was...
Analyzing If Patients with Controlled RA Taper MTX from Sustain Remission and Targeted Therapy
The following is a summary of “Can Patients With Controlled Rheumatoid Arthritis Taper Methotrexate From Targeted Therapy and Sustain Remission? A Systematic Review and Metaanalysis,” published in the January 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Meng, et al. The purpose of this study is to assess the likelihood of...
Rheumatoid Arthritis: A Risk Factor for Dementia
The following is a summary of “Risk Factors for Dementia in Patients With Incident Rheumatoid Arthritis: A Population-Based Cohort Study,” published in the January 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Kodishala, et al. A growing body of research indicates that people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) are more likely to...
What Factors Affect the Generalisation or Location-specificity of Transsaccadic Learning?
The following is a summary of “What determines location specificity or generalization of transsaccadic learning?,” published in the January 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Osterbrink, et al. Transsaccadic connections are taken into account by humans when seeing peripheral objects. A presaccadic perceptual bias resulted from acquiring new modified...
Association Between HRQOL and Health Literacy in Spina Bifida Youth and Young Adults
The following is a summary of “Association of Health Literacy with Health-Related Quality of Life in Youth and Young Adults with Spina Bifida: A Cross-Sectional Study,” published in the December 2022 issue of Pediatrics by Rague, et al. For a study, researchers sought to examine the relationship between...
Management of Intracerebral Haemorrhage in an Emergency
The following is the summary of “Emergency management of intracerebral hemorrhage” published in the April 2023 issue of Critical Care by Mazzoleni, et al. An acute intracerebral hemorrhage is a condition that is considered to be a medical emergency because it carries with it a significant potential for the patient to become disabled or pass away. As a result of this potential, the condition itself is considered to be a condition that requires immediate medical attention. An acute intracerebral hemorrhage is a situation that requires rapid medical attention because of the possibility that it will cause further complications.
Workplace Memory Changes in Depressed Participants, Maintaining Fearful Face Distractors
The following is a summary of “Alterations in working memory maintenance of fearful face distractors in depressed participants: An ERP study,” published in the January 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Ye, et al. The difficulty of filtering non-threatening negative faces (like sad) from visual working memory (VWM) was...
In HIV, Race-Free eGFR Equation ‘Unmasks’ High Risk for CKD Progression
The new race-free eGFR calculation reclassified a significant group of Black participants with HIV as having worse CKD at baseline. “Although we have a vast number of tools to prevent kidney failure or slow down progression of kidney disease, Black individuals with HIV still have one of the highest incidences of kidney failure in the United States,” Anthony Muiru, MD, explains. “It is therefore imperative that we detect kidney disease early to employ preventative tools.”
SAD in Adults with Personality Subtypes Makes Difference
The following is the summary of “Personality subtypes in adults with social anxiety disorder – novelty seeking makes the difference” published in the December 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Chung, et al. Many distinct forms of a social anxiety disorder (SAD) have been proposed. Researchers employed a...
Analysis of Adults With Prader-Willi Syndrome’s Bone Health
The following is a summary of “Bone Health in Adults With Prader–Willi Syndrome: Clinical Recommendations Based on a Multicenter Cohort Study,” published in the January 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Abswoude, et al. An uncommon complicated genetic condition called Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) is distinguished by...
A Study on the Use of Machine Learning Techniques to Predict the Risk of Diabetes
The following is a summary of “A survey on diabetes risk prediction using machine learning approaches,” published in the November 2022 issue of Primary care by Firdous, et al. Chronic diabetes mellitus (DM) can have a number of negative effects. Age, inactivity, a sedentary lifestyle, a family history...
Montana Considers Allowing Physician Assistants to Practice Independently
Megan Zawacki started working at St. Peter’s Health in Helena, Montana, in 2020 as a physician assistant trained in treating addiction. She had gone through specialized training that allowed her to prescribe Suboxone, a medication to fight opioid addiction, but she couldn’t do so for six months. That’s...
Spirituality has mixed effects on outcomes in ALS patients and caregivers
1. In this scoping review, qualitative studies on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) demonstrated a perceived benefit of spirituality on outcomes in both patients and their caregivers. 2. However, quantitative studies demonstrated mixed results with respect to the role of spirituality on patient and caregiver outcomes. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent)
Atherosclerotic Risk Associated with Elevated LDL Triglycerides
The following is a summary of “Elevated LDL Triglycerides and Atherosclerotic Risk,” published in the January 2023 issue of Cardiology by Balling, et al. There was no conclusive evidence linking increasing levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) triglycerides to a higher risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). The idea that higher LDL triglycerides were linked to an increased risk of ASCVD and each ASCVD component separately was investigated by researchers for a study.
Cardiovascular and Renal Consequences in Primary Nephrotic Syndrome Patients
The following is the summary of “Quantifying relationship between the remission duration and the cardiovascular and kidney outcomes in the patients with primary nephrotic syndrome” published in the November 2022 issue of Renal failure by Lia, et al. Patients with chronic proteinuria in the nephrotic range are at...
