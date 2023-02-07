Read full article on original website
Dolly-themed festival returning to Knoxville with new name
The third annual Dolly-themed festival is planned for the first weekend of June. The Old City Association is expanding its celebration to encompass artists, musicians, and do-gooders Dolly has inspired throughout her rhinestone-studded career.
This Is Tennessee's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
NAACP of TN criticizes Knoxville rep’s bill to remove community police oversight
The Tennessee State Conference NAACP released a statement calling for state lawmakers, the governor and police chiefs to oppose a bill that will abolish the community oversight/civilian review boards in Memphis and Nashville.
WATE
Knoxville’s ‘sweetest’ fundraiser is back
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Give to your special someone this year while also supporting a local organization. Interfaith Health Clinic is offering special deliveries on Valentine’s Day. With a donation of 50 dollars, you can give a bundt cake, supplied from Nothing Bundt Cakes, and a personalized card to someone special in your life. The last day to order is on Thursday, February 9 at 5:00 p.m.
WATE
Knoxville churches reminding you to choose love
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Join an initiative among faith groups to encourage love and kindness in our communities. “Love Your Neighbor” was created to help and remind the community that there are more common core values that unite us rather than divide us. Around the season of love, church leaders in the Knoxville area are banding together to create a bigger mission.
utdailybeacon.com
From restaurants to retail: 6 new businesses coming to Knoxville in 2023
Tennessee has always been one of the fastest growing states in the country, and Knoxville has been fortunate to share in that success. In 2022, 18 new businesses opened Downtown, with several more scattered across the city’s other neighborhoods. This trend of growth looks to be continuing into 2023....
utdailybeacon.com
Project Life Movement to host second donation event at UT
On Feb. 8-9, 2023, the University of Tennessee will host Project Life Movement for a swabbing event on Pedestrian Walkway. Project Life Movement is a nonprofit organization that was started over thirty years ago with the sole purpose of getting healthy, diverse college students to join the stem cell and bone marrow registry.
Knoxville laundromat offering to help lighten the load for struggling families
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Almost one out of every five families live in poverty in Knoxville, according to the U.S. Census. Mustafa Freeman owns the Wash House Laundry Center, and he is hoping to lighten the load for struggling families. Freeman partners with a group called Laundry Love to offer...
WATE
Police discover body by I-40 ramp
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
UT presents three Austin-East students with admission offers, scholarships
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee said admissions teams went to Austin-East Magnet High School on Wednesday to present three seniors with admissions offers, which included scholarships that covered tuition for eight semesters and mandatory fees. They said they gave admission offers and scholarships to Darius Jackson, Zakeyous...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. The Dwight Kessel Scholarship is a one-time award funded by the Tennessee Valley Fair Foundation. Those interested can apply here by March 10, 2023. Applicants have to be...
What happened after arson destroyed Knoxville's Planned Parenthood?
On December 31st, 2022, an anti-abortion extremist committed arson against one of the only two Planned Parenthood clinics in Knoxville, Tennessee. It's been over a year since that time, with plenty changing along the way. Here are some of the most impactful changes Tennessee has experienced since that time.
wvlt.tv
Could commuter trains be coming to Tennessee?
Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. ‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation. Updated: 5 hours ago. Several East Tennessee families...
Several East TN schools closed Friday due to illness and absences
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee schools announced Thursday they will be closed Friday because several teachers and students were absent due to illness. As of 4 p.m., the following schools announced closures on Friday, Feb. 10 due to illness and absences. Several are also closed Monday:. Anderson County...
WATE
Jury seated in Knoxville Murder Trial
The jury has now been seated in a Knoxville murder trial. The jury has now been seated in a Knoxville murder trial. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
Brothers say goodbye after 35 years of running Gibbs grocery store
A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers — Joe and Dale Longmire — who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store.
East Knoxville community center reopens after $1.5 million renovation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ab East Knoxville community center swung its doors back open on Monday after a large, $1.5 million renovation. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and other community leaders celebrated reopening the Milton Roberts Community Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The large renovation included new floors, a new basketball...
OnlyInYourState
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Tennessee Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
Gatlinburg is arguably one of the prettiest towns in Tennessee. Not only is the scenery gorgeous, but the town is filled with friendly people and interesting places to visit. Between all the attractions, shops, and restaurants, you could spend weeks and weeks exploring this little town and still find new things! So make your way down to Gatlinburg, park your car for the day, and get ready to walk all through this incredible Tennessee town.
wvlt.tv
Demolition to begin on Cumberland Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New orange and white fencing along Cumberland Avenue signals big change coming near the University of Tennessee’s campus. “The Strip” has transformed over the last couple of decades and even more development is on the way. “We saw some changes that were in the works that never really came through, but now obviously, you can see looking around, it’s about to change a lot,” said Patrick McMahon who has worked at a bank on Cumberland for the last 4 years.
wvlt.tv
New school coming to Loudon County
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County is getting a new school, covering seventh grade through 12th grade, according to an announcement from Loudon County Schools. The new development is coming as the system is surpassing 5,000 students for the first time. Several schools, including Eaton Elementary and North Middle, are at capacity after seeing major growth.
