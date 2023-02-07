ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Knoxville’s ‘sweetest’ fundraiser is back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Give to your special someone this year while also supporting a local organization. Interfaith Health Clinic is offering special deliveries on Valentine’s Day. With a donation of 50 dollars, you can give a bundt cake, supplied from Nothing Bundt Cakes, and a personalized card to someone special in your life. The last day to order is on Thursday, February 9 at 5:00 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville churches reminding you to choose love

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Join an initiative among faith groups to encourage love and kindness in our communities. “Love Your Neighbor” was created to help and remind the community that there are more common core values that unite us rather than divide us. Around the season of love, church leaders in the Knoxville area are banding together to create a bigger mission.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

From restaurants to retail: 6 new businesses coming to Knoxville in 2023

Tennessee has always been one of the fastest growing states in the country, and Knoxville has been fortunate to share in that success. In 2022, 18 new businesses opened Downtown, with several more scattered across the city’s other neighborhoods. This trend of growth looks to be continuing into 2023....
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Project Life Movement to host second donation event at UT

On Feb. 8-9, 2023, the University of Tennessee will host Project Life Movement for a swabbing event on Pedestrian Walkway. Project Life Movement is a nonprofit organization that was started over thirty years ago with the sole purpose of getting healthy, diverse college students to join the stem cell and bone marrow registry.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Police discover body by I-40 ramp

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT presents three Austin-East students with admission offers, scholarships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee said admissions teams went to Austin-East Magnet High School on Wednesday to present three seniors with admissions offers, which included scholarships that covered tuition for eight semesters and mandatory fees. They said they gave admission offers and scholarships to Darius Jackson, Zakeyous...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Could commuter trains be coming to Tennessee?

Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year. ‘In a state of panic’ | Knoxville families deal with earthquake devastation. Updated: 5 hours ago. Several East Tennessee families...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Several East TN schools closed Friday due to illness and absences

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee schools announced Thursday they will be closed Friday because several teachers and students were absent due to illness. As of 4 p.m., the following schools announced closures on Friday, Feb. 10 due to illness and absences. Several are also closed Monday:. Anderson County...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Jury seated in Knoxville Murder Trial

The jury has now been seated in a Knoxville murder trial. The jury has now been seated in a Knoxville murder trial. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

East Knoxville community center reopens after $1.5 million renovation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ab East Knoxville community center swung its doors back open on Monday after a large, $1.5 million renovation. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and other community leaders celebrated reopening the Milton Roberts Community Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The large renovation included new floors, a new basketball...
KNOXVILLE, TN
OnlyInYourState

This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Tennessee Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Gatlinburg is arguably one of the prettiest towns in Tennessee. Not only is the scenery gorgeous, but the town is filled with friendly people and interesting places to visit. Between all the attractions, shops, and restaurants, you could spend weeks and weeks exploring this little town and still find new things! So make your way down to Gatlinburg, park your car for the day, and get ready to walk all through this incredible Tennessee town.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Demolition to begin on Cumberland Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New orange and white fencing along Cumberland Avenue signals big change coming near the University of Tennessee’s campus. “The Strip” has transformed over the last couple of decades and even more development is on the way. “We saw some changes that were in the works that never really came through, but now obviously, you can see looking around, it’s about to change a lot,” said Patrick McMahon who has worked at a bank on Cumberland for the last 4 years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New school coming to Loudon County

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County is getting a new school, covering seventh grade through 12th grade, according to an announcement from Loudon County Schools. The new development is coming as the system is surpassing 5,000 students for the first time. Several schools, including Eaton Elementary and North Middle, are at capacity after seeing major growth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy