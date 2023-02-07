For the majority of the No. 6 Vols 2022-23 campaign, they looked to be on an upward trajectory in what seemed to be one of head coach Rick Barnes’ finest coaching jobs. Capped off with a dominant win over current No. 5 Texas, everything seemed to be coming together. The offense was beginning to match the intensity brought by the defense every night.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO