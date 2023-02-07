ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utdailybeacon.com

Hiking trails to explore this spring

With warmer weather just around the corner, more and more people are planning to take on the outdoors. So, pack up your sunscreen and fill up your water bottle because here are three hiking trails less than 30 minutes away from campus that are available to explore. Tharp Trace at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Chris Woodruff to be inducted into 2023 Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame

Head coach of the men’s tennis team Chris Woodruff was selected Thursday morning to be inducted into the Volunteer Hall of Fame. The Volunteer tennis program has a decorated history and is generationally recognized as one of the best programs in the nation. Woodruff had an astonishing stretch in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

What to know as Tennessee softball heads to the NFCA Leadoff Classic

The No. 12 Lady Vols head to Clearwater, Florida, this weekend to participate in the NFCA Leadoff Classic. Tennessee will play five games over the course of three days in the competition, facing four NCAA tournament teams and two Women’s College World Series participants from 2022. Here is a brief look into each of the opponents the Lady Vols will face in the tournament.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

No. 6 Vols hoping to turn the tide against Missouri

For the majority of the No. 6 Vols 2022-23 campaign, they looked to be on an upward trajectory in what seemed to be one of head coach Rick Barnes’ finest coaching jobs. Capped off with a dominant win over current No. 5 Texas, everything seemed to be coming together. The offense was beginning to match the intensity brought by the defense every night.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy