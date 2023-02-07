After watching No. 13 Xavier lose to Butler Friday night, No. 10 Marquette knew first place in the Big East was in reach with a win over Georgetown Saturday. “The guys got so into the game,” Marquette head coach Shaka Smart told ESPN Milwaukee broadcasters Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith in a post-game radio interview. “I thought to myself it’s pretty cool to be in the race at this time of year and to be in the hunt and to come into today’s game with so much to play for and so much on the line for our team.”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO