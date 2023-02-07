ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

marquettewire.org

No. 10 Marquette moves into first place in conference standings

After watching No. 13 Xavier lose to Butler Friday night, No. 10 Marquette knew first place in the Big East was in reach with a win over Georgetown Saturday. “The guys got so into the game,” Marquette head coach Shaka Smart told ESPN Milwaukee broadcasters Steve “The Homer” True and Tony Smith in a post-game radio interview. “I thought to myself it’s pretty cool to be in the race at this time of year and to be in the hunt and to come into today’s game with so much to play for and so much on the line for our team.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
marquettewire.org

Golden Eagles start off on the right foot in win over Aztecs

It was as record setting day in the season opener for Marquette women’s lacrosse. Behind senior midfielder Lydia Foust tying the program record with seven goals in a game and career high 12 draw controls from senior defender Ellie Henry, the Golden Eagles (1-0) started the 2023 season with a win over the San Diego State Aztecs, 20-13.
MILWAUKEE, WI

