The Saputo Cheese plant in Big Stone City, S.D., which employs about 160 people, will close late next year. According to a press release from the Montreal, Canada-based dairy giant, Saputo plans to close three U.S. manufacturing plants. Plants in Green Bay, Wis., and South Gate, Calif., will close in 2025 while the Big Stone City plant will close in the third quarter of 2024.

BIG STONE CITY, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO