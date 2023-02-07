ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Stone City, SD

Big Stone City Cheese Plant to Close

The Saputo Cheese plant in Big Stone City, S.D., which employs about 160 people, will close late next year. According to a press release from the Montreal, Canada-based dairy giant, Saputo plans to close three U.S. manufacturing plants. Plants in Green Bay, Wis., and South Gate, Calif., will close in 2025 while the Big Stone City plant will close in the third quarter of 2024.
BIG STONE CITY, SD
Woodland Cabinetry sold to employees

As of January 19, 2023, ownership of Woodland Cabinetry officially transferred to its employees through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Previous owners Harry Roers and Dean Stanton will continue as employees of the company, as will the entire management team, and day-to- day operations will continue exactly as before.
SISSETON, SD
Clark County man wanted for kidnapping arrested

CLARK COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Clark County man, who was wanted for kidnapping, is now behind bars in South Dakota. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeffrey Yexley was arrested in Minnesota. He was booked into the Codington County jail Thursday night. An arrest warrant was...
BRADLEY, SD
Day County Sheriff Dept. Report Catching Suspects in Waubay Burglaries

Day County Sheriff’s Department is educating the public that they have apprehended the suspects in the Waubay area burglaries. It was reported that most of the stolen property was recovered. The burglaries reportedly happened over the weekend of February 4 - 5, 2023. A special thank you went out...

