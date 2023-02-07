ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Abby Joseph

Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going

Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
DOPE Quick Reads

A married couple now says they'll stay together after learning they are third cousins- Found out during first pregnancy

41-year-old Marcella Hill recently surprised hundreds of thousands of her followers and viewers after sharing a startling discovery about her relationship that she and her husband stumbled upon while researching their family trees. The couple had each been individually looking into their ancestry while Marcella was pregnant with their first child. [i]
Maya Devi

Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation

A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
Abby Joseph

Man Sabotages Wife’s Alarm Clock Causing Her to Miss a College Exam Because She Didn’t Go to a Birthday Party With Him

Marriages require constant work to be successful. And setting priorities between you and your spouse is often one of the most difficult things to do. But what happens when priorities get mixed up, and one partner's priority jeopardizes the priority of the other? Does that mean someone has to sacrifice their goals and dreams just to make the other person happy?
marthastewart.com

How to Tell Your Loved Ones—Especially Your Parents—That You're Engaged to Someone They Haven't Met

Congratulations, you're engaged! Even as you revel in this celebratory moment with your partner, you're likely wondering about how you should share the exciting news with your family and friends—especially if they haven't met your future spouse yet. Whether you've had a whirlwind romance or just haven't had an opportunity to introduce them since you started dating, there are a few etiquette-approved ways to communicate accepting a proposal to someone your inner circle doesn't know. Here's how to go about the process, according to experts.
casarevista.com

Sad Beige Babies: The New Parenting Trend’s Controversy

Sad Beige Babies- why so blue? Or rather, lack of blue. Recently, the trend of beige colored children’s clothes and toys have been sweeping over social media. Parents around the United States have started solely using this color to match their own personal aesthetic. Videos started surfacing of this...

