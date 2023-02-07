ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmitsburg, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mountathletics.com

Mount St. Mary's Outlasted by Saints, 72-65, on Friday Night at Knott Arena

Emmitsburg, Md. (February 10, 2023)--In another hard-fought Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference matchup, Mount St. Mary's was outlasted by visiting Siena, 72-65, on Friday night at Knott Arena. Dakota Leffew led the Mountaineers with a team-high 20 points while Jalen Benjamin added 16 points and seven rebounds. The Mount drops to 8-17 overall and 4-10 in the MAAC with the loss.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mountathletics.com

Mount St. Mary’s Looks to Gain Momentum, Win Streak Against Saint Peter’s

MOUNT ST. MARY'S (9-13, 5-8 MAAC) vs. SAINT PETER'S (0-23, 0-14 MAAC) Saturday, February 11th | 1 p.m. EMMITSBURG, Md. (February 10, 2023) – Potential movement in the conference standings, a win streak and protecting the home floor are all on the minds of the Mount St. Mary's women's basketball team when they challenge Saint Peter's.
EMMITSBURG, MD
mountathletics.com

Women’s Lacrosse Sets Sights on Another Championship Run for 2023

MOUNT ST. MARY'S (0-0) vs. TOWSON (0-0) Saturday, February 11th | 12 p.m. EMMITSBURG, Md. (February 10, 2023) – Mount St. Mary's women's lacrosse begins its 28th season of competition Saturday, and for the third straight year, the Towson Tigers will the opening day foe. MOUNT UPDATE. The Mount...
TOWSON, MD
mountathletics.com

Mount Men’s Lacrosse Faces Towson to Open Home Slate

MOUNT ST. MARY'S (0-1) vs. TOWSON (0-0) Saturday, February 11th | 3 p.m. EMMITSBURG, Md. (February 10, 2023) – The first of seven home games for Mount St. Mary's men's lacrosse takes place Saturday as the team hosts the Towson Tigers. MOUNT UPDATE. In the 2023 season opener, the...
TOWSON, MD
mountathletics.com

Bowling to Compete at Morgan State’s James Brown Invitational

EMMITSBURG, Md. (February 9, 2023) – After enduring a tough schedule as of late, Mount St. Mary's bowling is entering the home stretch of the regular season. Coming off a 6-7 weekend at the prestigious Prairie View A&M Invitational, the Mount looks to ready themselves for the James Brown Invitational (JBI) this weekend.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy