New staffing changes are happening this month in The Aspire Center. Brian Wajda ’15 will be joining The Aspire Team on Wednesday, Feb. 15 as the internship and experiential learning coordinator. In this newly created role, Brian will oversee the internship for credit process and the on-campus student employment program. Additionally, Brian will manage the Experiential Learning Fund, which provides financial support for students with unpaid internships and other experiential learning opportunities such as fellowships, research experiences, and conferences.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO