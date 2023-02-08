Read full article on original website
Hot Start Helps No. 7 Firebirds Drop Top-Ranked Stevens in Four
KENOSHA, Wis. — In front of a packed crowd, the No. 7 Carthage College men's volleyball team dropped No. 1 Stevens 3-1 Friday night. Carter Schmidt started the home team off with a kill in the first set. The Firebirds advanced the lead on Stevens with an ace from...
Morrissey Drops 25 in Road Loss, Bernero Coaches 700th Game For Carthage Basketball
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Despite a phenomenal performance from sophomore forward Marianna Morrissey, the Firebirds were defeated by North Central in Naperville 71-62. With tonight's game, head women's basketball coach Tim Bernero has now coached 700 games for Carthage basketball - 185 for the men's program as an assistant and 515 for the women's program as its head coach.
Firebirds Ranked in Latest NTCA Poll; Program Earns First-Ever National Ranking
KENOSHA, Wis. - For the first time in program history, Carthage women's bowling has earned a national ranking. The National Tenpin Coaches Association (NTCA) released the results of its NCAA Division II/Division III February Poll, and the Firebirds were slotted in at No. 14 - earning 60 points. Carthage, led...
New changes to The Aspire Center staff
New staffing changes are happening this month in The Aspire Center. Brian Wajda ’15 will be joining The Aspire Team on Wednesday, Feb. 15 as the internship and experiential learning coordinator. In this newly created role, Brian will oversee the internship for credit process and the on-campus student employment program. Additionally, Brian will manage the Experiential Learning Fund, which provides financial support for students with unpaid internships and other experiential learning opportunities such as fellowships, research experiences, and conferences.
New virtual TIAA appointments available
TIAA is excited to announce that additional counseling sessions will be available to the Carthage community. In addition to meetings held in person throughout the year, participants can also now schedule virtual meetings. To schedule a virtual appointment with a TIAA representative:. Visit www.tiaa.org/schedulenow. Log in using their TIAA credentials...
Attend Tuesday Chapel with Pastor Kara Baylor Feb. 14
Join Pastor Kara Baylor for a time of word, song, reflection, and communion from 11:40 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the A. F. Siebert Chapel. Debbie Clark: dclark@carthage.edu, Kara Baylor: kbaylor@carthage.edu.
All are welcome to attend Catholic Mass Sunday
Catholic Mass will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, in the A. F. Siebert Chapel. A local priest will lead Mass supported by student staff in the Center for Faith and Spirituality. Sponsoring Department, Office, or Organization:. Center for Faith and Spirituality. For more information, contact:. Jim Bucher:...
The Office of Student Financial Services welcomes Gabby and Anita
The Office of Student Financial Services is excited to announce two new additions to our team:. - Gabby Imburgia, the new Student Financial Services - Experience Associate. Gabby was born and raised in Elgin, IL. She has recently graduated from Carroll University with a degree in education. She is a huge Taylor Swift Fan (Swiftie)
RSVP to attend The Black Gala Feb. 25
The Black Student Union proudly presents the first ever The Black Gala in honor of Black History Month! Join us from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in the Todd Wehr Center Jockey Rooms. This is a black tie attire event. There will be food, speakers, dancing, performers, and...
Come to the first Model United Nations meeting of the semester Feb. 13
Join the Carthage Model United Nations (MUN) for our first meeting of the semester at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 in the Niemann Media Theater (located in the lower level of Hedberg Library). MUN is an authentic simulation of the United Nations and its bodies. At conferences, members act as...
