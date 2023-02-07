ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

mercerbears.com

Bears Win Season Opener

MACON, Ga. – The Mercer softball team fought hard in their season-opening contest at Sikes Field against Hampton University. The Bears finished 7-0 after multiple home runs and strong defensive presence. How It Happened. The Bears held in the first inning holding two strikeouts by Katie Rearley and a...
MACON, GA
mercerbears.com

Mercer Takes on Top 20 Ranked UNC Friday Night

MACON, Ga. – The Bears travel to Chapel Hill, North Carolina for a match-up under the lights against Top 20-ranked North Carolina. The Bears look to bounce back after a loss against Bucknell last Saturday. GAME DAY INFO. Date | Time: Friday, February 10 | 5 p.m. Teams: Mercer...
MACON, GA
tourcounsel.com

Macon Mall | Shopping mall in Macon, Georgia

Macon Mall is a two level, 1.1 million square foot shopping mall located in Macon, Georgia. It is a dead mall with a 74% and rising vacancy rate with only one anchor store, Burlington. It has three vacant anchors left by Belk, J.C. Penney and Macy's. Sears once occupied the space currently taken by Burlington. The lower level is still empty.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Fire erupts at house on Burton Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A fire broke out at a house on Burton Avenue in Macon, according to Fire Chief Shane Edwards. The house was located in the 1300 block of Burton Ave, and the fire was called in around 6:20 p.m. on Friday. Edwards says everyone was out of...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting near Rocky Creek Road

MACON, Ga. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Elkan Avenue in Macon on Thursday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The teen was walking in the 4200 block Elkan Avenue off Rocky Creek Road around 7 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots. The victim was hit multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Washington County Deputies looking for missing woman

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for community help finding a missing person. Stephanie Phillips was last seen on February 1st at a Jet convenience store in the Tybee area of Sandersville. She was last seen wearing a pair of jeans with ripped knees...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man sentenced to life plus more for fatal shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man who shot and killed a man in November of 2020 has been sentenced to life plus 5 years in prison. According to a social media post from Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard, Jaqwaray Hollingshed pled Guilty to charges of Malice Murder, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon on the eve of trial in connection to an incident that took place on November 22nd of 2020, at the River Bend Apartments in Macon.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Missing Jones County teenager has been found

UPDATE: (12:43 P.M.) -- According to Jones County Sheriff's Office, Jykeria Pitts has been found!. -- JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jones County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager. Deputies said 13-year-old Jykeria Pitts was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and...
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Two 18-year-olds and a Juvenile arrested for Baldwin County murder

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)—Two people have been arrested, and another is wanted, for a recent murder in Baldwin County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 18 year old Malik Smith of Milledgeville, was arrested, along with a juvenile, in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Syee Havior after he was shot and killed during a home invasion in his Black Springs Road home.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Multiple bullets shoot through home, killing one man

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man was killed early Saturday morning when multiple bullets pierced his home. Bibb County deputies said they responded to the 2400 block of Monroe Avenue a little after 5:47 A.M. on Saturday to do a welfare check after receiving a gunshot call. They reported seeing bullet damage to a home and entered the residence to check on anyone inside.
BIBB COUNTY, GA

