Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Tips for Home BuyersMischa Thompson - RealtorWarner Robins, GA
Crunch Fitness Warner Robins creating jobs, benefiting neighboring businesses, and boosting the local economyB.R. ShenoyWarner Robins, GA
Explore the Stunning Live Oak Preserve Subdivision in Bonaire, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorBonaire, GA
Discover the Benefits of Living in the Morgan Ranch Subdivision in Bonaire, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorBonaire, GA
Discover the beauty and convenience of The Woodlands in Kathleen, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorKathleen, GA
Related
mercerbears.com
Bears Win Season Opener
MACON, Ga. – The Mercer softball team fought hard in their season-opening contest at Sikes Field against Hampton University. The Bears finished 7-0 after multiple home runs and strong defensive presence. How It Happened. The Bears held in the first inning holding two strikeouts by Katie Rearley and a...
mercerbears.com
Mercer Takes on Top 20 Ranked UNC Friday Night
MACON, Ga. – The Bears travel to Chapel Hill, North Carolina for a match-up under the lights against Top 20-ranked North Carolina. The Bears look to bounce back after a loss against Bucknell last Saturday. GAME DAY INFO. Date | Time: Friday, February 10 | 5 p.m. Teams: Mercer...
tourcounsel.com
Macon Mall | Shopping mall in Macon, Georgia
Macon Mall is a two level, 1.1 million square foot shopping mall located in Macon, Georgia. It is a dead mall with a 74% and rising vacancy rate with only one anchor store, Burlington. It has three vacant anchors left by Belk, J.C. Penney and Macy's. Sears once occupied the space currently taken by Burlington. The lower level is still empty.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 2/10/23
A teen in Macon is hospitalized after being shot. Deputies say shots were fired from a car into a group of people around 7 p.m. on Thursday.
'I never thought $15 would come': Some Georgia lawmakers look to raise the minimum wage
MACON, Ga. — Some Georgia lawmakers are pushing to increase the state's minimum wage to $15. Currently, the minimum wage in Georgia is $5.15. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 and has remained at that level since 2009. Carl Fambro is the owner of Francar's Buffalo Wings. He says...
WMAZ
'It's hurtful, It's painful': Family remembers Houston County native killed in College Park shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — After losing him to gun violence near Atlanta, a family remembers their son as a loving, caring and friendly young man. His name was Jaden George. His father, Christopher Turner, says his son never hung up the phone without telling his father he loved him.
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles that are from other places throughout South Georgia. Earlier in February, the agency investigated an incident in the central part of Albany and discovered a vehicle that was linked to Riverdale, Georgia.
Fire erupts at house on Burton Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A fire broke out at a house on Burton Avenue in Macon, according to Fire Chief Shane Edwards. The house was located in the 1300 block of Burton Ave, and the fire was called in around 6:20 p.m. on Friday. Edwards says everyone was out of...
'Don't need that happening anywhere in our county': Bibb puts restrictions on north Macon 20's Pub
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County commission wants a north Macon bar under new management to operate with tighter regulations. This week, they voted to place restrictions on the alcohol license at 20's Pub because of some history with its owner. One of those restrictions is for the bar...
GDOT promised better in Macon after cutting it in half it with I-75. Has the state kept its word?
Peter Givens was a teenager in the ‘60s when he watched one of Macon’s oldest Black cemeteries torn apart as the construction of Interstate 75 came through the heart of Pleasant Hill. Home from a military high school out of state, Givens watched from Walnut Street as dirt...
Macon teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting near Rocky Creek Road
MACON, Ga. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Elkan Avenue in Macon on Thursday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The teen was walking in the 4200 block Elkan Avenue off Rocky Creek Road around 7 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots. The victim was hit multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
wgxa.tv
Washington County Deputies looking for missing woman
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for community help finding a missing person. Stephanie Phillips was last seen on February 1st at a Jet convenience store in the Tybee area of Sandersville. She was last seen wearing a pair of jeans with ripped knees...
41nbc.com
Macon man sentenced to life plus more for fatal shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man who shot and killed a man in November of 2020 has been sentenced to life plus 5 years in prison. According to a social media post from Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard, Jaqwaray Hollingshed pled Guilty to charges of Malice Murder, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon on the eve of trial in connection to an incident that took place on November 22nd of 2020, at the River Bend Apartments in Macon.
wgxa.tv
Missing Jones County teenager has been found
UPDATE: (12:43 P.M.) -- According to Jones County Sheriff's Office, Jykeria Pitts has been found!. -- JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jones County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager. Deputies said 13-year-old Jykeria Pitts was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and...
'A track of every vehicle': Bibb County sheriff plans to bring tag-reading FLOCK cameras to town
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis announced this week he wants to bring technology to Macon-Bibb that may help his deputies find cars linked to crimes and their owners. Davis says his office applied for a state grant to install 150 FLOCK cameras around the county. It...
WMAZ
Baldwin Sheriff's Office used Flock cameras to make arrests in home invasion shooting
BALDWIN COUNTY, Georgia — A man was arrested in the Baldwin County home invasion on Feb. 2 using the Flock cameras, according to a release from Flock Safety. 18-year-old Syee Deon Havior was shot and killed inside his home in Milledgeville. In the days after the shooting, multiple arrests...
41nbc.com
Deputies: Man connected to family shooting in Bibb arrested in Jones County for home invasion
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Law enforcement officials say 40-year-old Terrell Mills was already wanted out of Bibb County for the shooting that left Pinalkumar Patel dead and his family injured on Thoroughbred Lane, and after being accused of committing several other crimes in Jones County, he was arrested. According...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Two 18-year-olds and a Juvenile arrested for Baldwin County murder
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)—Two people have been arrested, and another is wanted, for a recent murder in Baldwin County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 18 year old Malik Smith of Milledgeville, was arrested, along with a juvenile, in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Syee Havior after he was shot and killed during a home invasion in his Black Springs Road home.
Officials in Central Georgia warn of 'financial sextortion' scam targeting juveniles
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Federal and local investigators are seeing an alarming and disturbing online trend. More young people are being targeted in what's known as "financial sextortion" scams. "Someone contacts a juvenile on social media. Instagram and Snapchat are usually the ones we see, and then they also...
wgxa.tv
Multiple bullets shoot through home, killing one man
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man was killed early Saturday morning when multiple bullets pierced his home. Bibb County deputies said they responded to the 2400 block of Monroe Avenue a little after 5:47 A.M. on Saturday to do a welfare check after receiving a gunshot call. They reported seeing bullet damage to a home and entered the residence to check on anyone inside.
Comments / 0