Read full article on original website
Related
thedefiant.io
Arbitrum to Let Devs Work in Traditional Programming Languages
Developers often need to learn a new programming language to break into crypto, but the company behind Arbitrum, the top Layer 2 network for Ethereum, is trying to change that picture. On Tuesday, Offchain Labs, the firm that launched Arbitrum in 2021, introduced Stylus, an initiative designed to let developers...
thedefiant.io
Coinbase-Backed DeSo Launches ‘Stripe for Crypto’
DeSo is excited to announce the launch of MegaSwap – a revolutionary, cross-chain smart service that enables users to securely and easily swap coins between different blockchains with a frictionless zero-login. MegaSwap solves various critical pain points, including onboarding new users and liquidity to any web3 application across any blockchain ecosystem.
thedefiant.io
The Graph’s Token Doubles in 24 Hours
Forget Bitcoin. Forget the Fed. Forget inflation. The big story in the markets today was a data ecosystem known as The Graph Network. GRT, The Graph’s native token, almost doubled on Tuesday, according to The Defiant Terminal. It was the best performance in the top 100 crypto assets. Not...
thedefiant.io
Lido Bets V2 Will Prove its DeFi Cred
Lido may be red hot but it has a problem. The staking service is now the No. 1 protocol in decentralized finance, but critics say it has taken the scenic route on the path to true decentralization. The node operators at the heart of Lido’s business are hand-picked by the...
thedefiant.io
3AC Founders’ New Exchange Branded ‘Insult’ to Burned Investors
In an audacious, and some might say perverse venture, the co-founders of Three Arrows Capital have launched an exchange to trade bankruptcy claims, including those for their own firm. Indeed, the logo for 3AC, as well as FTX, are featured on the website for Open Exchange, the newly minted platform...
thedefiant.io
Collector Crypt Closes Competitive Seed Round
Collector Crypt, a revolutionary startup bringing the $402 billion physical collectibles market to the Web3 space, has successfully closed its seed round, securing investments from GSR, Big Brain Holdings, FunFair Ventures, Genesis Block Ventures, Master Ventures Investment Management, StarLaunch, and Telos. Collector transforms the multi-billion-dollar collectibles industry in a way...
thedefiant.io
Why Regulated Custody is the Next Step for DeFi
The events of 2022 have been sobering for the digital asset industry. Billions of dollars worth of assets have vanished due to excessive risk-taking, financial mismanagement and malfeasance, and the result was a massive decline in digital asset values. What’s harder to measure is the crisis of confidence. Investors and...
ceoworld.biz
The opportunity for success in 2023 is yours
As we head into 2023, many business leaders resemble fatigued soldiers returning from years of battles. From lockdowns, the great resignation, remote working, supply chain breakdown, and now increasing inflation driven by overheated economies and global instability – it has been exhausting. It is already clear that 2023 is...
thedefiant.io
Dymension Raises Almost $7M; Releases Testnet for Layer 2 ‘RollApps’
Blockchain scaling startup Dymension has completed a $6.7M raise and announced the release of its public testnet. Leading blockchain VCs and angel investors joined the round having been impressed by Dymension’s vision and execution. Dymension (‘Home of the RollApps’) is building a rollup development kit (‘RDK’) for their modular...
thedefiant.io
MakerDAO to Challenge Aave in DAI Market
Aave better watch its back. On Wednesday, high-ranking members of MakerDAO, the No. 2 DeFi protocol and lender, released a plan to set up a new lending venture that will compete with Aave’s efforts in the market for DAI, Maker’s widely used stablecoin. Dubbed Phoenix Labs, the new...
From Realism to Progress: Navigating the Mercury Transit
Mercury in Capricorn: A Sober and Practical Approach. The recent Mercury transit has been longer than usual, entirely taking place in the sign of Capricorn from December 6-February 11, with a retrograde cycle from December 29 2022-January 18, 2023.
Comments / 0