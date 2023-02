HURON — The Huron Middle School seventh and eighth-grade girls’ basketball teams split in four games against Yankton Thursday at Huron Middle School Gym. In the eighth-grade “A” contest, Yankton pulled away for a 51-14 win. Huron got six points from Isabelle Kremer, while Abagail Harrington chipped in five and Jessalyn Noyes scored three points.

HURON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO