Wanda Jean Wood, 85, Beaumont
Wanda Jean Wood, 85, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on February 6, 2023, at Rosemary House in Beaumont, Texas. Memorial services will be at 5:00 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 4:00 p.m.., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.
Addie Cuttrell Wallace, 95, Orange
Addie Cuttrell Wallace, 95, of Orange, Texas, passed away on February 8, 2023, at Sabine Place in Orange. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Joshua Sharp, of Trinity Baptist Church in Orange. Burial...
Samuel David Hodges, Jr., 51, Buna
Samuel David Hodges, Jr., 51, of Buna, Texas, passed away on February 3, 2023, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas. Born in Canyon, Texas, on July 30, 1971, he was the son of Samuel David Hodges, Sr. and Luann (Rodgers) Hodges. Samuel worked as a manager at Magic Express in Beaumont.
Orangefield seniors prepare resumes
Seniors, Jackson Humplik, Gavin Perry-Koci, and Landon DeLaet, are dual-enrolled students with Orangefield High School and Lamar State College Orange. These students will not only graduate with their high school diploma from Orangefield ISD but a Process Operating Technology Certificate from LSCO. They are working on their resumes to submit with their apprenticeship program application. These young men are hoping to get picked for the apprenticeship program so they can work for DOW as they earn an Associate Degree in Process Operations from LSCO.
LSCO President testifies at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, TX - Lamar State College Orange (LSCO) President Dr. Tom Johnson testified this week before the Texas Senate Finance Committee. President Johnson shared the wonderful progress the college has made over the past year and sought additional funding for the next biennium. “At Lamar State College Orange, we’re dedicated...
Orangefield golfers win in Chambers County
The Orangefield boys varsity golf team traveled to Chambers County on Wednesday, February 8, to compete in the Anahuac Athletic Booster Club Tournament. The inclement weather caused the tournament to be reduced to fifteen holes. Orangefield finished in the top spot for the third straight week. The Bobcats had the...
Bobcats win big over Kountze
The Orangefield Bobcats rebounded from two consecutive losses with a resounding victory over the Kountze Lions. The Bobcats beat the Lions 82-56 at Kountze on Friday, February 10. The win improved Orangefield's record to 10-3 in District 22-3A. The Bobcats needed a win at home on Tuesday, February 14, which...
Bears beat Bulldogs on Senior Night
The Little Cypress Mauriceville Bears solidified their position of second place in the district on Tuesday, February 7. The Bears had a late surge to beat the Jasper Bulldogs 78-58 at the Dr. Pauline Colburn Hargrove Gymnasium on the Little Cypress Mauriceville High School campus. The game was played on...
