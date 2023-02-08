Seniors, Jackson Humplik, Gavin Perry-Koci, and Landon DeLaet, are dual-enrolled students with Orangefield High School and Lamar State College Orange. These students will not only graduate with their high school diploma from Orangefield ISD but a Process Operating Technology Certificate from LSCO. They are working on their resumes to submit with their apprenticeship program application. These young men are hoping to get picked for the apprenticeship program so they can work for DOW as they earn an Associate Degree in Process Operations from LSCO.

ORANGE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO