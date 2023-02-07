Read full article on original website
Passing the torch
HURON — There was a significant shift that took place recently, when Raymond Oil, one of the longest operating family-owned businesses in Huron was purchased by another family-owned business, Stern Oil Company. The exchange took place earlier this month and since that time Linda Ingle has been preparing to...
HRMC recognizes February 2023 Exceptional Employee
HURON — Huron Regional Medical Center (HRMC) recently recognized Jenny Reimer, RN, BSN, as the February Exceptional Employee of the Month. Reimer, a registered nurse in the wound care department, was nominated by a patient. “Jenny has always been there for me. She is accommodating and makes convenient treatment times,” according to the patient’s nomination. “She always answers my questions, making sure that I fully understand and makes each patient feel as though they are the only person on her mind.”
Discovering love and tenderness
Scarlett, one of 4,000 beagles rescued from a Cumberland, Va., breeding facility, is adjusting well to her new life at the home of Jenny Wilk in Huron. “It wasn’t a puppy mill,” Wilk said. “What they were doing was breeding beagles to sell to research labs.”. The...
Middle school girls split with Yankton
HURON — The Huron Middle School seventh and eighth-grade girls’ basketball teams split in four games against Yankton Thursday at Huron Middle School Gym. In the eighth-grade “A” contest, Yankton pulled away for a 51-14 win. Huron got six points from Isabelle Kremer, while Abagail Harrington chipped in five and Jessalyn Noyes scored three points.
Chiropractic care expands and gains acceptance
HURON — Many of us often look to chiropractors for help treating our injuries, or when our body is needing alignment. Did you know chiropractors can do more than that? Having your body aligned can improve digestive problems, fussiness, earaches, and more. And for those women expecting a child, well, chiropractic care has a place for you as well.
Huron escapes with win against Golden Eagles
HURON — Mason Davis hit a three-point field goal from the top of the key with 28 seconds to play and the Huron Tigers got two key rebounds in the final 11 seconds of play as the Tigers posted a spirited 60-57 win over the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles in ESD boys’ basketball Friday night at Huron Arena.
Chamber of Commerce, GHDC host 2023 annual meeting and awards ceremony
HURON — The Huron Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau and the Greater Huron Development Corporation, held their “Joint Annual Celebration” and awards ceremony Thursday night at the Huron Event Center. The event is an opportunity to look back over the past year and recognize those who...
Area basketball 2-11-23
WOLSEY – The Wolsey-Wessington Lady Warbirds shut out the opposing Iroquois/Lake Preston Sharks for the entire first quarter en route to a 71-40 victory Friday in 281 Conference action in Wolsey. After the first-quarter shutout, the game was fairly in hand, leaving the biggest cheer from the home crowd...
