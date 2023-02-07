ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work.
COLORADO STATE
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever.
Motley Fool

2 Excellent Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Never Sell

Pfizer is an innovative drugmaker on the verge of significantly expanding its lineup of medicines. Apple is looking at lucrative opportunities to monetize its huge and growing installed base.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: Take Warren Buffett's Investing Advice to Heart

Widespread fear creates buying opportunities for patient investors. A long-term mindset is the key to making money in the stock market. An S&P 500 index fund allows investors to spread capital across the heart of the U.S. economy.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn

Apple beat the Nasdaq last year and is a good buy -- particularly if its valuation dropped even lower during a downturn. Dollar General just might be as close to recession-proof as you can get.
Motley Fool

Investing in the Stock Market Could Turn Your $5,000 Into $140,000. Here's How.

Compound earnings can help your savings grow exponentially. A long-term outlook is key and can protect you against market volatility.
Reuters

MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income

Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
blockchain.news

Investors Interested in Digital Assets Despite Volatile Market

The European cryptocurrency investment company CoinShares released its "Digital Asset Fund Flows Report" on February 6. The report revealed that investors are demonstrating a strong interest in digital asset investment products, with inflows totaling $76 million last week, marking the fourth consecutive week of inflows. The research suggests that investor...
NASDAQ

XLY, AMZN, GM, F: Large Inflows Detected at ETF

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLY) where we have detected an approximate $172.4 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 97,250,000 to 98,400,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLY, in trading today Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) is up about 0.1%, General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) is down about 0.4%, and Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) is up by about 1.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLY Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLY, versus its 200 day moving average:

