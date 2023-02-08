Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
tapinto.net
Man on Scooter Struck and Killed By Driver in Mountainside, Police Say
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ — A 64-year-old man who crossed into traffic while operating a battery-powered scooter was struck and killed by a driver in Mountainside early Thursday morning, police said. Mountainside Police Chief Joseph Giannuzzi said in a news release the victim was struck at the intersection of Route 22...
Nutley Hazmat, DPW Investigate Illegal Dumping in Third River
NUTLEY, NJ - Members of the Nutley Fire Department's Hazardous Material (HAZMAT) team and Department of Public Works (DPW) employees are investigating what is believed to be illegal dumping of petroleum products into storm drains that lead into the Third River. Township officials report that on Jan 26, an oily sheen was seen on a tributary of the Third River in Booth Park. The tributary is just north of the playground area and originates from the area of Stager St. between Franklin Ave. and Ravine Ave. “All of our stormwater catch basins eventually empty into the Third and Passaic Rivers,” said Mayor...
tapinto.net
Traffic Diverted after Pedestrian Struck on Route 22 in Mountainside, Expect Heavy Delays
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ - A pedestrian was struck early morning on US-22 in Mountainside. Expect heavy delays in the area of US-22 and New Providence Road eastbound. Traffic is being diverted to Mountain Avenue for investigation. TAPinto will update when more information becomes available.
hudsoncountyview.com
1 firefighter injured, 6 people displaced, by 2-alarm blaze on JFK Boulevard in Bayonne
One firefighter was injured and six people were displaced by a two-alarm blaze on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Bayonne this afternoon, Fire Chief Keith Weaver said. At about 2:51 p.m. today, the Bayonne Fire Department was dispatched to 888 JFK Boulevard, on a report of a fire. Arriving companies...
Bloomfield Police Department Police Blotter Week 5: January 30, 2023-February 5, 2023
Theft: 01/30/2023-Officers responded to the 200 block of Belleville Avenue on report of a theft from auto. A resident had his vehicle towed for repossession. Upon retrieving his vehicle from the impound yard, he noticed that his driver’s license, passport, and social security card were missing from his glove box. The resident is unsure if his vehicle was burglarized prior to or after it being towed. This incident is under investigation. 01/30/2023-Officers responded to the 400 block of Abington Avenue on report of a catalytic converter theft. A resident parked his vehicle on the street overnight and upon returning to it, he...
Man, 64, struck and killed by vehicle crossing Route 22 in N.J.
MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J. -- A man was struck and killed by a car as he was crossing Route 22 early Thursday morning in Mountainside, New Jersey. Police say the 64-year-old victim was hit around 4:30 a.m. between New Providence Road and Mountain Avenue. Authorities say the 62-year-old driver of the car stopped after the crash. It's now under investigation.
tapinto.net
Thursday, Feb. 9: Road Closures in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Thursday, Feb. 9. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas. The closure at the 100 block of East Front Street most likely includes fire department investigations...
SUV and Car Collide on East Ridgewood Ave
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Tuesday morning an Audi sedan and Honda SUV collided at the intersection of East Ridgewood Ave. and North Pleasant Ave. One minor injury was reported, but the individual refused transportation to the hospital. Ridgewood Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene of the crash, where the cars were removed amidst the morning rush hour at around 7:45 a.m. Read More Ridgewood Police & Fire News: Chief Luthcke Retiring from Ridgewood Police Ridgewood Emergency Services Member of the Month: Tarun Kalyanaraman Five Ridgewood High School Students Escape Crash Without Serious Injury
Video Shows Fatal Morris Motel Police Shootout With Fugitive Wanted For Wounding Bergen Woman
A soundless TV is on in his Route 46 motel room this past New Year's Eve when a tactical team bursts in and an ex-con being sought for shooting a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park raises a silver revolver. Several shots are fired by members of Morris County's emergency...
Smoking Oven Fire Damages Lodi Home
A fire reportedly ignited by a smoking oven severely damaged a Lodi home Wednesday night. The two-alarm, gas-fed blaze broke out on the first floor in the rear of the two-story Garibaldi Avenue home shortly before 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, responders said. Firefighters had it knocked down within 20 minutes....
wrnjradio.com
Suspicious vehicle leads to DWI arrest in Morris County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Washington Township. On Feb. 4, at 11:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Rosalyn Drive and Ann Road for a report of a...
Video Shows Denville Man's Fatal Shootout With Denville and Morristown Police
DENVILLE, NJ – The state Attorney General’s Office today released video from a Dec. 31 police-involved shooting that involved police from Denville and Morristown and claimed the life of a Denville man. The man, James Allandale, 61, formerly known as James Allan, was shot and killed in a Pine Brook motel when he exchanged gunfire with Denville Police Sgt. Fred Jackson and Morristown Police Sgt. James Krauss, said the state. The video can be seen here. “According to the preliminary information, members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (“SERT”) were at the motel to assist Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives with taking...
tapinto.net
Shootings Related: 2 Men Dead of Gunshot Wounds in Franklin, Bridgewater
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A suspect in a homicide investigation died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a parking lot in Bridgewater Township Wednesday morning three hours after allegedly shooting a man in the parking lot of PSEG in Somerset, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Gary T. Curtis, 58,...
Police: Two Cars Left Running in Montclair Were Stolen
MONTCLAIR, NJ - Authorities in Montclair reported that two automobiles were stolen, one from a parking deck and the other from in front of a restaurant. The following information regarding each theft was supplied by the Montclair Police Department: On February 1, Montclair Police were summoned to a parking deck on North Fullerton Avenue on report of theft of a 2015 Mercedes Benz 350. According to police, “The complainant reported that she left her 2015 Mercedes Benz 350 running and unattended in the North Fullerton Parking Deck. Upon returning to her parking spot, she discovered her vehicle leaving the lot, turning north on North Fullerton Avenue." A few...
tapinto.net
Somerset County Prosecutor: Milford Man Killed Outside PSEG Office in Franklin
SOMERSET, NJ - A Milford Borough councilman was shot and killed in the parking lot of PSEG in Somerset as he was arriving to work Wednesday, according to a release from Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. According to McDonald, at about 7:02 a.m. Wednesday, Franklin Township Police responded to 911...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force also responding to 4-alarm fire in Union City
The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force is also responding to a four-alarm fire in Union City this morning, the agency tweeted minutes ago. “The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force is responding to a multi-alarm fire in Union City. Please avoid the area of Bergenline Avenue and 10th Street,” the county prosecutor’s office wrote.
wrnjradio.com
Crash leads to firearms arrest in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested Tuesday after a three-vehicle crash led to the discovery of a firearm in Denville Township, according to police. The crash happened on Feb. 7 on Route 46 eastbound, police said. During the course of the investigation, it...
tapinto.net
Fire in Plainfield Tuesday Devastates Downtown Businesses, Displaces Residents
PLAINFIELD, NJ — The response to Tuesday’s structure fire in downtown Plainfield that impacted eight buildings and several businesses involved 17 municipalities working together to battle the blaze that has displaced around 30 residents. No injuries were reported. The Plainfield Fire Department responded to reports of a brush...
Body Found In Kearny
Authorities are investigating after a body was found in Kearny. The remains were found sometime Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 6, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Detectives descended on Central Avenue and Third Street for an investigation. No further information was provided. to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news...
essexnewsdaily.com
Passaic County man arrested for attempting to firebomb Bloomfield synagogue
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Passaic County man was arrested Feb. 1 for attempting to firebomb Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, is charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. If convicted, Malindretos faces a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
