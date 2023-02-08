Theft: 01/30/2023-Officers responded to the 200 block of Belleville Avenue on report of a theft from auto. A resident had his vehicle towed for repossession. Upon retrieving his vehicle from the impound yard, he noticed that his driver’s license, passport, and social security card were missing from his glove box. The resident is unsure if his vehicle was burglarized prior to or after it being towed. This incident is under investigation. 01/30/2023-Officers responded to the 400 block of Abington Avenue on report of a catalytic converter theft. A resident parked his vehicle on the street overnight and upon returning to it, he...

BLOOMFIELD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO