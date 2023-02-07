Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms
United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
ffnews.com
Bamboo secures digital broker license from Nigeria’s Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
Bamboo (https://InvestBamboo.com) Systems Technology Limited (“Bamboo”), Africa’s leading online brokerage firm, announced today that it has been granted a digital sub-broker license from Nigeria’s Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), allowing the company to operate in the Nigerian capital market as well as include Nigerian securities on its platform.
WSJ: Santos raised money for company SEC alleges is a Ponzi scheme
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced controversy since it was revealed he made false statements about large parts of his personal and work backgrounds, once raised money for a company that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) later said was a Ponzi scheme, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Journal reported on Saturday that Santos…
EGF Theramed Signs Non-Binding LOI To Acquire Its First Cannabis Dispensary
EGF Theramed Health Corp. EVAHF TMED AUH is very close to acquiring various dispensary targets in British Columbia. "Since joining Theramed it has been my goal to hand pick the highest quality assets with optimal value. Our company has the ability to raise capital quickly and therefore make significant acquisitions that will lead to instant significant revenue. Our first targeted acquisition is on Vancouver Island, which is famous for its cannabis production and we feel is significantly undervalued. In the coming period, we will look to take this company into generating multimillion revenue; pending we are able to find high value acquisition targets," stated Connor Yuen, CEO.
alternativeswatch.com
Pretium hires GS exec for business development
Emily Stecher has joined Pretium as managing director and chief operating officer of the $50 billion firm’s business development team. In the newly created role, she is responsible for bolstering the firm’s product and strategy creation, as well as optimizing client engagement efforts. Founded in 2012, Pretium focuses...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Venture Firm Acquires 130,722,306,727 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Accumulation Spree
A crypto venture firm has snapped up billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens during a massive multimillion-dollar accumulation spree. New data from blockchain search engine Etherscan reveals that Chicago-based trading firm Jump Trading has seen its trove of SHIB grow exponentially from 250,000 on February 4th to just over 130.7 billion at time of writing.
CoinDesk
Argentina's National Securities Commission to Set Requirements and Rules for Crypto Companies
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Argentina’s National Securities Commission (CNV) will establish and regulate requirements to be followed by crypto companies in that country, the agency told CoinDesk on Tuesday. The jurisdiction of the CNV over virtual asset...
CoinDesk
Flux Finance Launches Lending Token Collateralized by U.S. Treasurys
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. What’s the latest trend in decentralized finance (DeFi)?Yield farming backed by U.S. government debt. Following the recent launch of Ondo Finance’s U.S. Treasury-backed Government Bond Fund (OUSG), Flux Finance has launched a decentralized...
CoinTelegraph
Former Coinbase manager slams SEC in motion to dismiss insider trading case
A former product manager at cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has moved to dismiss charges of alleged insider trading, with his lawyers arguing the tokens he allegedly traded were not securities. Lawyers representing ex-Coinbase employee, Ishan Wahi, and his brother, Nikhil Wahi, filed a motion on Feb. 6 in the United States...
Kraken will stop offering US crypto 'staking' and pay a $30 million penalty after settling with the SEC
Cryptos stumbled, with bitcoin and ethereum both falling as concerns built about a crackdown on income-generating technique "staking" by the regulator.
decrypt.co
SEC Hits Kraken With $30 Million Fine, Orders Crypto Exchange to Halt Staking in US
San Francisco-based crypto exchange Kraken has agreed to pay the SEC $30 million and halt its staking service for U.S. clients, the SEC announced today. The SEC today hit San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken with a $30 million fine for violating securities laws. In a Thursday announcement, the regulatory body...
CoinTelegraph
Proposed Israeli law to classify crypto as securities will hurt the industry, says crypto exec
Proposed laws in Israel that would see cryptocurrencies classified as securities would cause huge damage to the local crypto industry, according to the chief of an Israeli crypto service provider. Cointelegraph Magazine editor Andrew Fenton spoke with Ilan Sterk, the CEO of Altshuler Shaham Horizon. The Tel Aviv-based firm provides...
crowdfundinsider.com
North American Securities Administrators Association Posts Investor Alert Warning on Self Directed IRAs and Crypto, Risk of Fraud
The North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA), along with the SEC Office of Investor Education and Advocacy, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), have published an Investor Alert cautioning individuals on Self Directed Individual Retirement Account (IRAs) that enable investors to select assets that may be riskier. NASAA specifically...
bitcoinist.com
SEC To Step Up Probe On Firms And Brokers Pitching Crypto
The Securities and Exchange Commission is in charge of regulating the United States’ securities markets. In the context of cryptocurrencies, the SEC has taken a cautious approach to regulation, classifying the majority of cryptocurrencies as securities and subjecting them to federal rules. The U.S. government agency released its yearly...
CoinDesk
Crypto Protection Firm Coincover Raises $30M
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coincover, a provider of protection and insurance for digital assets, has raised $30 million in a funding round that will go toward hiring, product updates and pursuing partnerships. The round was led by Silicon Valley investment firm Foundation Capital, according to a press release.
CoinTelegraph
Kraken reaches $30M settlement with SEC over staking as IRS seeks user information
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has reached an agreement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to stop offering staking services or programs to U.S. clients. In a Feb. 9 announcement, the SEC said it had charged Kraken with “failing to register the offer and sale of their crypto asset staking-as-a-service...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Kraken faces probe over possible securities violations: Report
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is reportedly being probed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission over whether it breached rules around the offering of securities. According to a Feb. 8 Bloomberg report, the probe relates to certain offerings that Kraken has made to U.S. clients. A person with knowledge of...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
SEC Launches an Investigation Against Kraken Over Securities Violation
The SEC continues to tighten its grip around crypto firms, as it has now targeted a San-Francisco based crypto exchange, Kraken, for violating securities laws. The recent probe relates to previous offerings the exchange made to its clients. Based on the current scenario, the probe itself is in a later stage, and a settlement is expected in the upcoming days. Furthermore, it is still unclear what certain offerings are thoroughly examined by the securities regulator. The CEO of Kraken, Dave Ripley, stated that the exchange would continue to function normally. In addition, there are no plans whatsoever of delisting any coins or tokens the SEC has deemed as securities.
financefeeds.com
BlackRock deploys newly launched Tradeweb iNAVs for iShares ETF suite
“We are very supportive of Tradeweb, as a leading electronic trading platform, leveraging its strengths to bring greater transparency to ETF investors through the provision of iNAVs for our UCITS iShares ETF range.”. Tradeweb Markets has launched a market data service to calculate real-time Indicative Net Asset Values (iNAVs) for...
couplewealth.com
How to Invest Using Information Demand and Cryptocurrency Market Activity
Affiliate Disclosure: This article may include affiliate links and we may receive compensation if you click, at no cost to you. The rise of cryptocurrencies has created a new form of financial investment, with market activity driven by various factors such as information demand. This article will explore the relationship...
