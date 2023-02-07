ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Staking No More: Kraken Hit With $30 Million Penalty by SEC, Halts Crypto Staking for US Accounts

Following industry rumblings anticipating the move, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken action against crypto exchange Kraken in regard to their staking service. Kraken has settled the charges by the SEC without admitting or denying the allegations and paying a $30 million penalty. Kraken has agreed to halt any crypto-staking services.
coingeek.com

Coinbase CEO spews misinformation in response to rumors SEC will ban retail staking in US

The digital currency industry rumor mill recently began speculating that the SEC was about to ban staking for retail speculators in the United States. While the usual dismissal of this as “FUD” took hold, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong poured gasoline on the fire when he went on yet another Twitter rant spewing outright misinformation.
bitcoinist.com

SEC To Step Up Probe On Firms And Brokers Pitching Crypto

The Securities and Exchange Commission is in charge of regulating the United States’ securities markets. In the context of cryptocurrencies, the SEC has taken a cautious approach to regulation, classifying the majority of cryptocurrencies as securities and subjecting them to federal rules. The U.S. government agency released its yearly...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
CoinDesk

SEC Directs Examiners to Focus on How US Broker-Dealers Are Pitching Crypto

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. U.S. broker-dealers and investment advisers that deal in crypto will get extra scrutiny from Securities and Exchange Commission examiners this year, according to the agency’s annualexamination priorities announced Tuesday. The SEC-registered investment firms...
AUSTIN, TX
u.today

Ripple Winning in SEC Lawsuit Would Be Bigger Than Settlement, Crypto Lawyer Gives Reasons

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Markets Insider

Anthony Scaramucci, Coinbase boss Brian Armstrong and other crypto bigwigs are raging about the 'lazy' SEC's crackdown on Kraken's staking service. Here's what 9 luminaries have to say.

Kraken will shut down its US crypto "staking" program and pay $30 million to settle SEC charges. It's the regulator's first big crackdown on firms that offer a return to customers who stake their crypto. Here's what 9 top voices in the crypto world have to say about the Kraken...
crowdfundinsider.com

North American Securities Administrators Association Posts Investor Alert Warning on Self Directed IRAs and Crypto, Risk of Fraud

The North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA), along with the SEC Office of Investor Education and Advocacy, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), have published an Investor Alert cautioning individuals on Self Directed Individual Retirement Account (IRAs) that enable investors to select assets that may be riskier. NASAA specifically...
financefeeds.com

Kraken to settle with SEC over listing unregistered securities

San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is facing investigation into whether it improperly offered its US-based users some digital assets that should have been registered as securities, according to a Bloomberg report. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s scrutiny of Kraken is at a late stage and a settlement could be announced...
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Going to Valhalla, Says Former Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
thediwire.com

Starwood REIT Begins Trading on LODAS Markets

LODAS Markets, previously known as Realto Inc., which is the operator of a web-based marketplace for the secondary trading of illiquid real estate and alternative investments, announced that Starwood Real Estate Income Trust is now trading on the LODAS marketplace. As The DI Wire reported, the Starwood-sponsored non-traded REIT limited...
thediwire.com

SEC 2023 Exam Priorities Include Marketing Rule, Reg BI and Private Fund Advisers

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s division of examinations announced its 2023 examination priorities. “In a time of growing markets, evolving technologies, and new forms of risk, our division of examinations continues to protect investors,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said. “In executing against the 2023 priorities, the division will help ensure compliance with the federal securities laws and rules.”
CNN

SEC reaches $30 million settlement with Kraken

The Securities and Exchange Commission has reached a $30 million settlement with the cryptocurrency platform Kraken that will force it to unwind a program offering investment returns to US users who committed their digital assets to the company.
CoinTelegraph

SEC chair issues warning to crypto firms after action on Kraken staking

United States Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler issued a warning to crypto companies to “come in and follow the law” after the agency announced a settlement with crypto exchange Kraken. Appearing on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Feb. 10, Gensler said crypto exchanges should register with the...
CoinDesk

Kraken to Shut US Crypto-Staking Service, Pay $30M Fine in SEC Settlement

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Kraken will “immediately” end its crypto staking-as-a-service platform for U.S. customers and pay $30 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges it offered unregistered securities, the U.S. agency announced Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
EWN

Crypto Mom Lambasts SEC Over Kraken Staking Decision And $30 Million Fine

SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce disagreed with the regulator’s move to shut down Kraken’s staking service. Pierce noted that the decision was not a fair way of regulating the crypto industry and that digital asset staking models differ. Kraken was ordered to shut down its staking service for U.S....

Comments / 0

Community Policy