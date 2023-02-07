Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Staking No More: Kraken Hit With $30 Million Penalty by SEC, Halts Crypto Staking for US Accounts
Following industry rumblings anticipating the move, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has taken action against crypto exchange Kraken in regard to their staking service. Kraken has settled the charges by the SEC without admitting or denying the allegations and paying a $30 million penalty. Kraken has agreed to halt any crypto-staking services.
Crypto exchange Kraken is embroiled in an SEC probe over whether it sold unregistered securities, report says
The SEC is investigating Kraken over whether it offered unregistered securities for sale, per Bloomberg. The crypto exchange and the SEC could come to a deal over the probe in coming days, the report said. The crypto industry is facing intensified scrutiny after the spectacular demise of major exchange FTX.
coingeek.com
Coinbase CEO spews misinformation in response to rumors SEC will ban retail staking in US
The digital currency industry rumor mill recently began speculating that the SEC was about to ban staking for retail speculators in the United States. While the usual dismissal of this as “FUD” took hold, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong poured gasoline on the fire when he went on yet another Twitter rant spewing outright misinformation.
bitcoinist.com
SEC To Step Up Probe On Firms And Brokers Pitching Crypto
The Securities and Exchange Commission is in charge of regulating the United States’ securities markets. In the context of cryptocurrencies, the SEC has taken a cautious approach to regulation, classifying the majority of cryptocurrencies as securities and subjecting them to federal rules. The U.S. government agency released its yearly...
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
CoinDesk
SEC Directs Examiners to Focus on How US Broker-Dealers Are Pitching Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. U.S. broker-dealers and investment advisers that deal in crypto will get extra scrutiny from Securities and Exchange Commission examiners this year, according to the agency’s annualexamination priorities announced Tuesday. The SEC-registered investment firms...
u.today
Ripple Winning in SEC Lawsuit Would Be Bigger Than Settlement, Crypto Lawyer Gives Reasons
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Anthony Scaramucci, Coinbase boss Brian Armstrong and other crypto bigwigs are raging about the 'lazy' SEC's crackdown on Kraken's staking service. Here's what 9 luminaries have to say.
Kraken will shut down its US crypto "staking" program and pay $30 million to settle SEC charges. It's the regulator's first big crackdown on firms that offer a return to customers who stake their crypto. Here's what 9 top voices in the crypto world have to say about the Kraken...
crowdfundinsider.com
North American Securities Administrators Association Posts Investor Alert Warning on Self Directed IRAs and Crypto, Risk of Fraud
The North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA), along with the SEC Office of Investor Education and Advocacy, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), have published an Investor Alert cautioning individuals on Self Directed Individual Retirement Account (IRAs) that enable investors to select assets that may be riskier. NASAA specifically...
financefeeds.com
Kraken to settle with SEC over listing unregistered securities
San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is facing investigation into whether it improperly offered its US-based users some digital assets that should have been registered as securities, according to a Bloomberg report. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s scrutiny of Kraken is at a late stage and a settlement could be announced...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Going to Valhalla, Says Former Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
thediwire.com
Starwood REIT Begins Trading on LODAS Markets
LODAS Markets, previously known as Realto Inc., which is the operator of a web-based marketplace for the secondary trading of illiquid real estate and alternative investments, announced that Starwood Real Estate Income Trust is now trading on the LODAS marketplace. As The DI Wire reported, the Starwood-sponsored non-traded REIT limited...
thediwire.com
SEC 2023 Exam Priorities Include Marketing Rule, Reg BI and Private Fund Advisers
The Securities and Exchange Commission’s division of examinations announced its 2023 examination priorities. “In a time of growing markets, evolving technologies, and new forms of risk, our division of examinations continues to protect investors,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said. “In executing against the 2023 priorities, the division will help ensure compliance with the federal securities laws and rules.”
SEC reaches $30 million settlement with Kraken
The Securities and Exchange Commission has reached a $30 million settlement with the cryptocurrency platform Kraken that will force it to unwind a program offering investment returns to US users who committed their digital assets to the company.
CoinTelegraph
SEC chair issues warning to crypto firms after action on Kraken staking
United States Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler issued a warning to crypto companies to “come in and follow the law” after the agency announced a settlement with crypto exchange Kraken. Appearing on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Feb. 10, Gensler said crypto exchanges should register with the...
CoinDesk
SEC Chief Gensler Warns Crypto Firms to Comply With Rules After Kraken Shutters US Staking Program
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler is warning other platforms to "take note" of crypto exchange Kraken's move to halt its staking service in the country andcough up a $30 million fine.
CoinDesk
Kraken to Shut US Crypto-Staking Service, Pay $30M Fine in SEC Settlement
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange Kraken will “immediately” end its crypto staking-as-a-service platform for U.S. customers and pay $30 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges it offered unregistered securities, the U.S. agency announced Thursday.
Crypto Mom Lambasts SEC Over Kraken Staking Decision And $30 Million Fine
SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce disagreed with the regulator’s move to shut down Kraken’s staking service. Pierce noted that the decision was not a fair way of regulating the crypto industry and that digital asset staking models differ. Kraken was ordered to shut down its staking service for U.S....
