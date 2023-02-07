ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASDAQ

Sit Investment Associates Increases Position in Insight Select Income Fund (INSI)

Fintel reports that Sit Investment Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.91MM shares of Insight Select Income Fund (INSI). This represents 17.81% of the company. In their previous filing dated October 6, 2022 they reported 1.78MM shares and 16.62% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ

DHI Group To Repurchase Up To $10 Mln Of Common Stock

(RTTNews) - DHI Group Inc. (DHX), a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles, said that its board authorized a new stock repurchase program that permits the repurchase of up to $10 million of the company's common stock. The new authorization is currently effective and is approved to run through February 2024.
thediwire.com

Hartman vREIT XXI Suspends Investor Distributions

Hartman vREIT XXI Inc., a non-traded real estate investment trust sponsored by Hartman Income REIT Management Inc., announced that the company has indefinitely suspended investor distributions. In a letter to stockholders, the company said that it has historically delivered a 6% return to its investors. However, Hartman reports that with...
NASDAQ

Beach Point Capital Management Cuts Stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT)

Fintel reports that Beach Point Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.28MM shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT). This represents 10.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 12, 2022 they reported 2.37MM shares and 10.53% of the company,...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in Aecom (ACM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.32MM shares of Aecom (ACM). This represents 10.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2023 they reported 13.50MM shares and 9.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.11% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Motley Fool

2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February

Certain industrial stocks should do well in a high-inflation environment. Lockheed Martin has been a defense contractor with the U.S. government for decades. Union Pacific is one of the sole railroad operators on the West coast. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Reuters

MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income

Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
healthcaredive.com

Tenet’s net income tumbled in 2022, but labor expenses show signs of easing

Tenet Healthcare posted a full-year net income of $410 million in 2022, down about 55% from 2021, according to its earnings report out Thursday. Fourth quarter net income was $102 million, down about 60% from the same period the year prior. Full-year revenue was $19.17 billion, down about 1.6% from...
Zacks.com

Moelis & Company (MC) Q4 Earnings Miss as Revenues Plunge

MC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The bottom line reflects a plunge of 76.8% from the prior-year quarter. Results largely benefited from a decrease in expenses. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in...

