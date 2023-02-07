ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you have never been to any of them before.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Bed Bath & Beyond may only have one Iowa store left

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bed Bath & Beyond may soon only have one store in Iowa. The home merchandise chain this week announced it was closing stores in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Sioux City. That's in addition to the closing of its Coralville store that was announced last week.
SIOUX CITY, IA
106.9 KROC

This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island

Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
SABULA, IA
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Raccoons Beware!

An Iowa lawmaker is working on a bill that would give the owners or tenants on agricultural properties permission to capture or kill raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Dean Fisher of Montour says raccoons have become a big problem. The hunting season for raccoons had been limited from November...
IOWA STATE
biztimes.biz

Longtime Mi-T-M president to retire; successor named

PEOSTA, Iowa — Mi-T-M Corp. recently announced that its longtime president will retire this spring and the company’s board of directors named his successor. Sam Humphrey will retire June 1 after 32 years with the company and 27 years as president, according to a press release. He will remain on the company board of directors until his term expires.
PEOSTA, IA
tourcounsel.com

Lindale Mall | Shopping mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Lindale Mall is an enclosed regional shopping mall on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, United States. Lindale is anchored by Von Maur. Outparcel properties include a free-standing Hy-Vee supermarket (closed January 2022) and Jo-Ann (occupying a former movie theater), as well as several restaurants, including The Boulder Tap House, Arby's, Five Guys Burgers, Cheddars, Panda Express, Red Lobster, and Chick-Fil-A.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Unique Waterloo Building Needs To Be Seen From The Sky [PHOTO]

Did a middle school student design this parking ramp?. Sometimes the stuff you find scrolling on the internet might just change your life...this is not one of those times. After scrolling through Reddit the other night I fell down the rabbit hole that is the Iowa Subreddit. That particular evening it had the usual stuff; news about local politics, people asking for restaurant recommendations, and some strange finds.
WATERLOO, IA
iheart.com

Mexican Drug Dealer Convicted In Iowa

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A jury in federal court in Cedar Rapids has convicted a drug dealer found with 200 pounds of meth and 23-pounds of fentanyl. Investigators say 31-year-old Luis Carlos Corral Lopez of Sonora, Mexico faces up to 10-years in prison when he's sentenced. Evidence at trial showed Lopez was sent by a Mexican drug cartel to Waterloo to run the organization's meth operation between 2020 and last year.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis

On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
DAVENPORT, IA
iheart.com

Eastern Iowa Man's Murder Conviction Overturned

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has reversed the second-degree murder conviction of Johnny Blahnik Church, formerly Drew Blahnik. The court issued an opinion today (Wednesday), which said the court abused its discretion in giving "a verdict-urging instruction" on the fourth day of jury deliberations. In July...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, February 11

A Swisher family is getting a little extra help after a fire damaged their home in September. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick reports. Kernels' host family program seeking new membership. Updated: 2 hours ago. It's only February but the Cedar Rapids Kernels are already preparing for the 2023 season: They're looking for...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Snowfall totals for Thursday, February 9 winter storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa generally fell in the 2 to 5 inch range that we predicted ahead of the winter storm’s arrival, though an isolated higher band of totals centered on Dubuque county occurred. There, 6 to as much as 9 inches of very wet and heavy snow accumulated.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Two people killed, one hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash between two vehicles resulted in the deaths of two people Saturday evening, according to law enforcement officials. At around 5:06 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Williams Boulevard SW and Wiley Boulevard SW. Officers arrived and located a sedan and a pickup truck that had collided.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Jail Smuggling Attempt Stopped

The new body scanner at the Black Hawk County Jail has caught its first smuggling attempt on Wednesday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The device, known as an Amani Clearpass, which is similar to an airport screening machine, found a glass pipe on Maria Carrillo, of New Hartford, who had been brought in on driving charges. They also found a small bag of marijuana on Carrillo. The non-invasive, low dose X-ray machine was bought last year with proceeds from inmate commissary funds.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Two dead in Saturday night crash in SW Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Two people are dead after a crash on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Saturday night. CRPD says an 81-year-old woman and 75-year-old man were both pronounced dead at a local hospital after they were taken from the scene at the intersection of Wiley and Williams Boulevards. Investigators say their vehicle and a pickup were involved in the crash. The truck's driver has non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital. No victims have been named yet.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy