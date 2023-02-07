CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Two people are dead after a crash on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Saturday night. CRPD says an 81-year-old woman and 75-year-old man were both pronounced dead at a local hospital after they were taken from the scene at the intersection of Wiley and Williams Boulevards. Investigators say their vehicle and a pickup were involved in the crash. The truck's driver has non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital. No victims have been named yet.

