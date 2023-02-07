Read full article on original website
Blustery Day on El Cajon Mountain
Additional Informationhttps://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/california/el-cajon-mountain-trail. This was my first time hiking El Cajon Mountain and I was grateful for the cool and windy conditions. It is a steep trail and a bit loose, but the recent rains kept the dust down and made the climb less slippery. Lots of wildflowers and the next few weeks should be even better! I'd suggest doing this hike in the next month or so before it gets too warm. It took me about five hours.
My Wilson via Little Santa Anita Canyon
Peak Summited2023 Mount Wilson (SoCal) Trail conditions where excellent. Weather was chilly but pleasant as long as you were moving. Seen a pair of deer on the way up.
How High Point can you go
Snow ConditionsIntermittent snow - not hard to cross. Love this Peak! It was chilly & windy with a little snow on the trails! The tower stands so tall from the distance and I couldn’t wait to see it up close!!
We did it, SD Six Pack of Peaks done ⛰️
Snow ConditionsSnowfields to cross - could be difficult. we did it, SD Six Pack of Peaks. Cuyamaca was the last peak, had snow/ice as we got past a mile up. It you took your time and watched your footing, it wasn’t a problem otherwise micros would be good. We had micros but also was careful. It was cold and windy. What a long amazing day. Did 2 peaks to finish the six pack and also did Stonewall and it snowed as we hiked it and poured as soon as we got done. Lucky us 💖
Skipped the Super Bowl, went to Strawberry Peak!
Trail ConditionsMinor obstacles posing few problems. Sure it was Super Bowl Sunday but I'm not really a sports guy and I was hoping the big event would mean less people on the trail. I wouldn't say that trail was crowded but there were a nice mix of all kinds of hikers from couples to other solo hikers to families to people with the doggos. This was peak number 2 for me and a hike I've never done before. If you also have never done this hike before make sure to download the map beforehand because I ended up doing a couple of “side missions” when I drifted off the trail. Te first part of this hike is nice and mellow but know that it is tricking you because there is a lot of scrambling and false summiting for the last mile of the ascent. It also gets VERY windy up there and seemingly out of nowhere so make sure you have an extra layer with you. All in all this was a great hike and one I plan to do again.
