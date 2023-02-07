Trail ConditionsMinor obstacles posing few problems. Sure it was Super Bowl Sunday but I'm not really a sports guy and I was hoping the big event would mean less people on the trail. I wouldn't say that trail was crowded but there were a nice mix of all kinds of hikers from couples to other solo hikers to families to people with the doggos. This was peak number 2 for me and a hike I've never done before. If you also have never done this hike before make sure to download the map beforehand because I ended up doing a couple of “side missions” when I drifted off the trail. Te first part of this hike is nice and mellow but know that it is tricking you because there is a lot of scrambling and false summiting for the last mile of the ascent. It also gets VERY windy up there and seemingly out of nowhere so make sure you have an extra layer with you. All in all this was a great hike and one I plan to do again.

1 DAY AGO