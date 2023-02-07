ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlueDevilCountry

Refs rob Jon Scheyer of signature win at Virginia

Duke basketball could have made more winning plays to give first-year head coach Jon Scheyer a signature victory on the road against the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 ACC) on Saturday. After all, the team went almost eight minutes without a field goal late in the second half of the battle ...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: What To Do With Pete Nance

UNC Basketball got a much-needed win yesterday against a very good Clemson team. Even in victory, Pete Nance struggled. I am going to make a number of statements that all Tar Heel fans need to keep in mind. UNC Basketball transfer Pete Nance is a veteran player with a proven...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85/40 crash shuts down 3 lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash on Interstate 85/40 shut down multiple lanes of the highway, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132 near Exit 132 for Mount Hope Church Road.’ The closure began at around 6:48 p.m. and lasted until around 8:10 p.m. There is […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Body found at North Carolina Middle School identified

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A body found on the property of a North Carolina middle school has been identified. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said they identified the body as Tanner Michael Jones, 18, of High Point. The sheriff’s office said his body was discovered last week in an area on the property.
HIGH POINT, NC
tourcounsel.com

Four Seasons Town Centre | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Four Seasons Town Centre is a three-story shopping mall in Greensboro, North Carolina. Opened in 1974, it was the first enclosed shopping center in Greensboro. Currently it is anchored by Dillard's and JCPenney and it is the only indoor shopping mall within Greensboro's city limits; however, nearby Friendly Center, an outdoor shopping plaza, has many of the same tenants. It is managed by Brookfield Properties.
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

NC teen found dead at middle school, officials confirm

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A body found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville earlier this month has been identified, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff confirms that 18-year-old Tanner Michael Jones, of High Point, was found dead just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 1. Jones is described as “a […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

All lanes on I-85 open

MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes on I-85 are now open. Watch out for this on your way home from the bar this Super Bowl Sunday. Three out of four southbound lanes on I-85 are closed due to a crash near McLeansville in Guilford County. The lanes are closed...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Man Assaults Four Women in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 909 Bethabara Pointe Circle. After arriving on-scene, Officers say they found suspect Johordon Davis in the front parking lot, with a neck gunshot wound. Inside the apartment, officers also found Tenika Lee with two gunshot wounds.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

New manager announced at Webb Road Flea Market

ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - After more than 33 years at Webb Road Flea Market, the last 16 as manager, Lewis “Buddy” Johnson will be retiring. Johnson has been a loyal Webb Road Flea Market employee since joining soon after the market opened in 1985. “Management, staff, vendors...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

‘Argument’ leads to fatal shooting in Winston-Salem; ‘acquaintance’ charged with murder, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. At around 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, officers went to the 2700 block of Eastwood Drive after getting a report of discharging firearms. While police were en route to the scene, they received more calls stating that a person […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

