WXII 12
Large police presence in Winston-Salem near Ebert Street Saturday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There is a large police presence in Winston-Salem near Ebert Street and Oak Grove Road Saturday night. WXII 12 News confirmed roughly 12 police cars are at the scene, including fire crews. Stay with WXII 12 News on this developing story as we work to gather...
Interstate 85/40 crash shuts down 3 lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash on Interstate 85/40 shut down multiple lanes of the highway, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 132 near Exit 132 for Mount Hope Church Road.’ The closure began at around 6:48 p.m. and lasted until around 8:10 p.m. There is […]
WXII 12
Body found at North Carolina Middle School identified
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A body found on the property of a North Carolina middle school has been identified. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said they identified the body as Tanner Michael Jones, 18, of High Point. The sheriff’s office said his body was discovered last week in an area on the property.
tourcounsel.com
Four Seasons Town Centre | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Four Seasons Town Centre is a three-story shopping mall in Greensboro, North Carolina. Opened in 1974, it was the first enclosed shopping center in Greensboro. Currently it is anchored by Dillard's and JCPenney and it is the only indoor shopping mall within Greensboro's city limits; however, nearby Friendly Center, an outdoor shopping plaza, has many of the same tenants. It is managed by Brookfield Properties.
NC teen found dead at middle school, officials confirm
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A body found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville earlier this month has been identified, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff confirms that 18-year-old Tanner Michael Jones, of High Point, was found dead just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 1. Jones is described as “a […]
All lanes on I-85 open
MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes on I-85 are now open. Watch out for this on your way home from the bar this Super Bowl Sunday. Three out of four southbound lanes on I-85 are closed due to a crash near McLeansville in Guilford County. The lanes are closed...
Where are hot dogs the hottest in North Carolina? Sample a few bites.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In honor of Super Bowl week, sink your teeth into this: Greensboro ranks second nationally in per-capita consumption of hot dogs. And take a second bite: The only city to rank higher was Raleigh/Durham (so do we infer that High Point was part of the figures for Greensboro?). Those figures were […]
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in South Carolina
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that they responded to a motorcycle crash on Saturday.
Car slammed into utility pole from crash, left many injured
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four people were injured after the driver of the car ran a stop sign and traveled into the path of a tractor-trailer on an I-40 off-ramp at 3:42 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Kaleigh Robbins, 25, was driving a Honda Accord with Tatyana Caddell, 27, Zachary...
WXII 12
Two drivers suffer life-threatening injuries in head-on collision on I-42, officers say
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two drivers are in critical condition after an SUV crossed the middle yellow line Friday morning, officers said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Around 9 a.m., the State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash on Interstate...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Boom Supersonic Begins Building Airliner Superfactory in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Aviation company Boom Supersonic announced it began...
No one hurt after fire rips through building in Albemarle, officials say
Crews with the Albemarle Fire Department worked to put out a building fire around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Aquadale Road.
abc45.com
Man Assaults Four Women in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 909 Bethabara Pointe Circle. After arriving on-scene, Officers say they found suspect Johordon Davis in the front parking lot, with a neck gunshot wound. Inside the apartment, officers also found Tenika Lee with two gunshot wounds.
wfmynews2.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Industrial Park Ave in Randolph Co.
NC State Highway Patrol said Chase Logan Fritz died after a crash on US 220 Business in Randolph County. Troopers also believe speed was a factor.
WBTV
New manager announced at Webb Road Flea Market
ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - After more than 33 years at Webb Road Flea Market, the last 16 as manager, Lewis “Buddy” Johnson will be retiring. Johnson has been a loyal Webb Road Flea Market employee since joining soon after the market opened in 1985. “Management, staff, vendors...
‘Argument’ leads to fatal shooting in Winston-Salem; ‘acquaintance’ charged with murder, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. At around 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, officers went to the 2700 block of Eastwood Drive after getting a report of discharging firearms. While police were en route to the scene, they received more calls stating that a person […]
