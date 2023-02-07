Read full article on original website
alamancenews.com
Southern baseball player deals with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
Chase Moore’s senior season with the Southern Alamance baseball team is in jeopardy and that sounds disappointing. A far more serious matter interfered. Just weeks before the season, which begins in late February, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. “I’m just hoping I can get healthy as best...
UNC Basketball: What To Do With Pete Nance
UNC Basketball got a much-needed win yesterday against a very good Clemson team. Even in victory, Pete Nance struggled. I am going to make a number of statements that all Tar Heel fans need to keep in mind. UNC Basketball transfer Pete Nance is a veteran player with a proven...
UNC Basketball: Analyst believes Dontrez Styles needs expanded role
Jamie Shaw of On3 has tabbed current UNC basketball player Dontrez Styles as a player who might benefit from a more expanded role. One of the interesting storylines surrounding the UNC basketball program this season has been the usage (or lack of) of sophomore Dontrez Styles. The Kinston, North Carolina...
Refs rob Jon Scheyer of signature win at Virginia
Duke basketball could have made more winning plays to give first-year head coach Jon Scheyer a signature victory on the road against the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 ACC) on Saturday. After all, the team went almost eight minutes without a field goal late in the second half of the battle ...
Where are hot dogs the hottest in North Carolina? Sample a few bites.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In honor of Super Bowl week, sink your teeth into this: Greensboro ranks second nationally in per-capita consumption of hot dogs. And take a second bite: The only city to rank higher was Raleigh/Durham (so do we infer that High Point was part of the figures for Greensboro?). Those figures were […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Boom Supersonic Begins Building Airliner Superfactory in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Aviation company Boom Supersonic announced it began...
NC teen found dead at middle school, officials confirm
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A body found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville earlier this month has been identified, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff confirms that 18-year-old Tanner Michael Jones, of High Point, was found dead just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 1. Jones is described as “a […]
kiss951.com
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
Alamance County school system takes unique approach to student feedback
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Alamance-Burlington School System is taking a new approach to getting feedback from its students. On Wednesday, school leaders hosted a discussion with a panel of 16 senior students from across the seven high schools in the district. The aim of the discussion was to give students an opportunity to […]
tourcounsel.com
Four Seasons Town Centre | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Four Seasons Town Centre is a three-story shopping mall in Greensboro, North Carolina. Opened in 1974, it was the first enclosed shopping center in Greensboro. Currently it is anchored by Dillard's and JCPenney and it is the only indoor shopping mall within Greensboro's city limits; however, nearby Friendly Center, an outdoor shopping plaza, has many of the same tenants. It is managed by Brookfield Properties.
$10 'Eye Lift': Check out the before and after
GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you want to fit into your clothes better, you can watch what you eat and exercise. But for your droopy eyelids, there's no exercise or eating right that will lift those lids. So what if you could change them, lift them, with one single eye-drop? It’s called Upneeq. It’s FDA-approved to temporarily lift your lid.
alamancenews.com
Revitalization of Western Electric tops the bill at legislative breakfast
“It’s going to take millions and millions of dollars, which is pretty overwhelming for an individual investor.”– Burlington city councilman Bob Ward. “It’s been a high priority for me to move forward with some kind of activity and revitalization on that site. This project is now being reported directly to the Secretary of the U.S. Army. It has been moved to the very top of the list.”– Burlington mayor Jim Butler.
Car slammed into utility pole from crash, left many injured
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four people were injured after the driver of the car ran a stop sign and traveled into the path of a tractor-trailer on an I-40 off-ramp at 3:42 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Kaleigh Robbins, 25, was driving a Honda Accord with Tatyana Caddell, 27, Zachary...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Meet Buzz! An N.C. pup in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl this year
There's a national buzz around one N.C. pup this Super Bowl Sunday, and it's not just because of his name. The little dog from Mebane named Buzz will take the field in Animal Planet's annual Puppy Bowl Sunday. Buzz is from Paws4ever shelter in Mebane and will be one of...
All lanes on I-85 open
MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes on I-85 are now open. Watch out for this on your way home from the bar this Super Bowl Sunday. Three out of four southbound lanes on I-85 are closed due to a crash near McLeansville in Guilford County. The lanes are closed...
WXII 12
Mountains Winter Storm Watch & better rain chances late Saturday for Mount Airy to Winston-Salem
Cooler & Cloudy on Saturday from Boone to Burlington. Mountains Winter Storm Watch & better rain chances late Saturday for Mount Airy to Winston-Salem. Hazardous travel may develop for parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway and North Carolina Mountains, western Foothills, and Northern Piedmont Triad on Saturday evening through Sunday evening. Sleet mixing with snow at times and rain may create slippery conditions in the mountains more quickly Saturday night as temperatures will cool more efficiently in the upper elevations. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the mountains from Sparta south toward Asheville. 2"-6" of snow mixed with sleet is possible with additional accumulations approaching a foot at elevations above 3,500 feet in the mountains. This is based on the current track of the storm as of Friday evening. Changes to the accumulation forecast is likely as the storm is still developing.
Triad pastor calls for other protestors to be acquitted of charges in March to Polls event
GRAHAM, N.C. — A Triad pastor and activist was acquitted of all charges after a protest in Graham. Following a five-day jury trial, he was acquitted of all charges. Now, Drumwright is pushing for the same outcome for another protestor who was also arrested that day. He spoke on the matter Thursday in Alamance County.
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas today
WILMINGTON, NC- An alleged Chinese spy balloon flying at around 60,000 feet over US airspace has begun its course over the Carolinas early this morning. The balloon is currently hovering over Charlotte, NC.
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in South Carolina
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that they responded to a motorcycle crash on Saturday.
