Newland, NC

860wacb.com

Brackets Revealed For Northwestern Conference Basketball Tournament

Alexander Central Women’s Basketball will host Freedom in the First Round of the Conference Tournament on Tuesday at 6pm. Admission is $7 and the only passes accepted are NCHSAA and coaches passes. The Alexander Central Men earn an opening Round Bye.
WATE

Body found in cornfield identified

The Greeneville Police Department has identified the body found on Feb. 7 as missing juvenile, Danielle Owens. The Greeneville Police Department has identified the body found on Feb. 7 as missing juvenile, Danielle Owens. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wataugaonline.com

Winter Storm Warning for Avery County, NC – February 11-12, 2023

NCZ033-049-050-052-111715- /O.UPG.KGSP.WS.A.0001.230212T0000Z-230213T0500Z/. Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Haywood- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, and Cove Creek. 415 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023. …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO. MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT…. *...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Vehicle Found In Lake Norman

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a vehicle has been found in Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford. It’s possible the vehicle is somehow involved in a missing person’s case dating back years. An effort is underway to remove the vehicle.
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
WYFF4.com

North Carolina high school student killed in crash, troopers say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A high school student was killed on Thursday in a crash on an area highway. Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs, 17, of Hendersonville, died at the scene of the crash reported just after 9:30 a.m., according to Trooper Rohn Silvers, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. MORE HEADLINES:
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Remains inside submerged Lake Norman car tied to missing Newton woman

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A car associated with a Newton woman who went missing in 2008 was lifted from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they were called to the scene after a boater with a...
NEWTON, NC
wjhl.com

Man leads police through multi-jurisdictional pursuit

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested on Saturday following a multi-jurisdictional pursuit that crossed state lines, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP said a trooper observed an older-model Honda Civic which had recently been reported stolen in Mars Hill, NC traveling on Interstate 26 around mile marker 11.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Carter County prepares for potential snow this weekend

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Highway Department is preparing for potential winter weather. All 35 employees will inspect and do any maintenance needed on snow plows to make sure everything is ready for the weekend. “We have about 700 tons of salt in our salt bin and over 500 tons of chat, which […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
tourcounsel.com

Fort Henry Mall | Shopping mall in Kingsport, Tennessee

Fort Henry Mall, formerly Kingsport Town Center, located in Kingsport, Tennessee is the only regional shopping mall serving Kingsport. It was opened March 10, 1976, as a two-level mall located at the intersection of Fort Henry Drive and Memorial Blvd. It is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall has 2 anchor stores: Belk and Dunham's Sports.
KINGSPORT, TN
860wacb.com

Alexander County Schools Operating On Two-Hour Delay On Monday

Due to falling temperatures and the possibility of black ice in the morning, and out of an abundance of caution, Alexander County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay for all students and staff on Monday, February 13th, 2023. Stay safe!
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America

Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Taylorsville Times

Drug roundup nets multiple arrests

A local drug investigation has led to more than a dozen arrests, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell. On February 8, 2023, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Taylorsville Police Department, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conducted a Drug round up named County Wide. This round up was a joint operation across the entire county dealing mainly with Methamphetamine. Other illegal narcotics was also seized during this operation. This operation was conducted over the last several months. North Carolina Probation and Parole assisted in the arrest of the listed individuals. As the result of Operation County Wide over 1 pound of methamphetamine was seized, several other types of controlled substances and firearms.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular chicken chain is offering guests a free sandwich to celebrate the day of love... Starting next Monday, Chick-fil-A says their Upstate South Carolina and Asheville-area restaurants will offer guests a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Entrée through the Chick-fil-A app. The restaurant says...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJHL

Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after the body of a missing teenage girl was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), police responded to the 300 Block of Doughtys Chapel Road in […]
GREENEVILLE, TN

