FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Dollar General Locations Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergWatauga County, NC
Celebrate Love in Style: A Guide to Valentine's Day 2023 in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Ballad Health System opens Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center at WoodridgeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Enjoying the Surprising Health and Community Benefits of City Parks and RecreationJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call HomeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
860wacb.com
Brackets Revealed For Northwestern Conference Basketball Tournament
Alexander Central Women’s Basketball will host Freedom in the First Round of the Conference Tournament on Tuesday at 6pm. Admission is $7 and the only passes accepted are NCHSAA and coaches passes. The Alexander Central Men earn an opening Round Bye.
Up to 10 inches of snow to hit North Carolina mountains
Amounts of six to 10 inches of snow are possible above 4,000 feet in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties.
WATE
Body found in cornfield identified
The Greeneville Police Department has identified the body found on Feb. 7 as missing juvenile, Danielle Owens. The Greeneville Police Department has identified the body found on Feb. 7 as missing juvenile, Danielle Owens. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
WYFF4.com
Latest on snow possibility for South Carolina and North Carolina this weekend
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As we move closer to the weekend, we are getting a better picture of the snow possibility in parts of South Carolina. (Watch full forecast above) Here's what it's looking like as of Friday afternoon:. Cooler air moves into the area Saturday as heavy rain covers...
wataugaonline.com
Winter Storm Warning for Avery County, NC – February 11-12, 2023
NCZ033-049-050-052-111715- /O.UPG.KGSP.WS.A.0001.230212T0000Z-230213T0500Z/. Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Haywood- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, and Cove Creek. 415 AM EST Sat Feb 11 2023. …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO. MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT…. *...
860wacb.com
Vehicle Found In Lake Norman
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a vehicle has been found in Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford. It’s possible the vehicle is somehow involved in a missing person’s case dating back years. An effort is underway to remove the vehicle.
WYFF4.com
North Carolina high school student killed in crash, troopers say
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A high school student was killed on Thursday in a crash on an area highway. Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs, 17, of Hendersonville, died at the scene of the crash reported just after 9:30 a.m., according to Trooper Rohn Silvers, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. MORE HEADLINES:
Greeneville teen found dead remembered for ‘sweet smile and gentle presence’
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville High School students and staff are mourning the loss of sixteen-year-old student Danielle Owens. School leaders said in a statement that Owens will be remembered for her compassion and gentle presence, and their hearts go out to her family and friends. Greeneville High School told News Channel 11 that grief […]
wjhl.com
Storm Team 11: Watching potential for a high impact winter storm this weekend
Winds will remain gusty throughout the day especially along the foothills of East TN where a HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect from Greene County south into the SMOKY Mountains. A line of showers will be approaching the area this afternoon, so expect a slight chance for scattered showers mid...
qcnews.com
Remains inside submerged Lake Norman car tied to missing Newton woman
SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A car associated with a Newton woman who went missing in 2008 was lifted from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they were called to the scene after a boater with a...
wjhl.com
Man leads police through multi-jurisdictional pursuit
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested on Saturday following a multi-jurisdictional pursuit that crossed state lines, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP said a trooper observed an older-model Honda Civic which had recently been reported stolen in Mars Hill, NC traveling on Interstate 26 around mile marker 11.
Carter County prepares for potential snow this weekend
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Highway Department is preparing for potential winter weather. All 35 employees will inspect and do any maintenance needed on snow plows to make sure everything is ready for the weekend. “We have about 700 tons of salt in our salt bin and over 500 tons of chat, which […]
tourcounsel.com
Fort Henry Mall | Shopping mall in Kingsport, Tennessee
Fort Henry Mall, formerly Kingsport Town Center, located in Kingsport, Tennessee is the only regional shopping mall serving Kingsport. It was opened March 10, 1976, as a two-level mall located at the intersection of Fort Henry Drive and Memorial Blvd. It is owned by Hull Property Group. The mall has 2 anchor stores: Belk and Dunham's Sports.
860wacb.com
Alexander County Schools Operating On Two-Hour Delay On Monday
Due to falling temperatures and the possibility of black ice in the morning, and out of an abundance of caution, Alexander County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay for all students and staff on Monday, February 13th, 2023. Stay safe!
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America
Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
Taylorsville Times
Drug roundup nets multiple arrests
A local drug investigation has led to more than a dozen arrests, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell. On February 8, 2023, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Taylorsville Police Department, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conducted a Drug round up named County Wide. This round up was a joint operation across the entire county dealing mainly with Methamphetamine. Other illegal narcotics was also seized during this operation. This operation was conducted over the last several months. North Carolina Probation and Parole assisted in the arrest of the listed individuals. As the result of Operation County Wide over 1 pound of methamphetamine was seized, several other types of controlled substances and firearms.
Local school officials react to governor’s proposed teacher pay increase
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local school districts are excited about a proposed increase to teachers’ pay in Tennessee. Gov. Bill Lee has proposed $125 million for teacher pay raises across the state. Local school officials say this would further support their teachers, who they see as the backbone of the education system. “It’s an […]
Car found in Lake Norman belonged to woman missing since 2008, investigators say
Crews pulled a car out of Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon that Catawba County deputies said belonged to a woman reported missing 15 years ago.
FOX Carolina
Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular chicken chain is offering guests a free sandwich to celebrate the day of love... Starting next Monday, Chick-fil-A says their Upstate South Carolina and Asheville-area restaurants will offer guests a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Entrée through the Chick-fil-A app. The restaurant says...
Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after the body of a missing teenage girl was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), police responded to the 300 Block of Doughtys Chapel Road in […]
