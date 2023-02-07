A local drug investigation has led to more than a dozen arrests, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell. On February 8, 2023, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Taylorsville Police Department, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conducted a Drug round up named County Wide. This round up was a joint operation across the entire county dealing mainly with Methamphetamine. Other illegal narcotics was also seized during this operation. This operation was conducted over the last several months. North Carolina Probation and Parole assisted in the arrest of the listed individuals. As the result of Operation County Wide over 1 pound of methamphetamine was seized, several other types of controlled substances and firearms.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO