Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Sandwiches in Dallas to Satisfy the HangriesSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Related
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
WFAA
NFL Honors: Three former Dallas Cowboys named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
DALLAS — It's where legacies are cemented in bronze busts. The greatest players to grace the field in the NFL live forever in history. Many Dallas Cowboys have been inducted over the years, and now, three more will join their brothers in Canton, Ohio. The trio of former Cowboys...
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WFAA
Is Lamar Jackson hinting at long term extension with Baltimore? | Locked on Ravens
BALTIMORE — While the NFL offseason doesn't start in earnest until the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII, the Lamar Jackson saga in Baltimore has already taken multiple twists and turns. The latest is a social media post from Jackson, which many have interpreted as a sign he is planning...
WFAA
'Wish I would have kept the game ball': Meet the DFW team that ended Patrick Mahomes' high school career
MESQUITE, Texas — Before he was a two-time NFL MVP, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes played quarterback at Whitehouse High School, not far from Tyler in East Texas. But it was a North Texas school that ended Mahomes' illustrious high school career. Mahomes played his final prep game...
Two Arlington Lamar High School graduates will face off in Super Bowl LVII
ARLINGTON, Texas — North Texans will be well-represented in Sunday's Big Game. Shane Buechele is a backup quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. Linebacker Kyron Johnson is in his rookie season with the Philadelphia Eagles. “It’s such a blessing. It's absolutely amazing for him to reach this level, the...
WFAA
Kelly Clarkson hosted the NFL Honors in an extravagant Dallas Cowboys-themed dress -- and social media had its opinions
PHOENIX — Texas native Kelly Clarkson is a self-proclaimed Dallas Cowboys fan, and she made it very apparent Thursday night as host of the annual NFL Honors show. The Grammy-winning singer, who was born in Fort Worth, kicked off the awards show by walking out in an extravagant Cowboys-themed dress, lined with names of current players.
WFAA
If Chiefs win Super Bowl, is Patrick Mahomes a top 5 quarterback of all-time? | Locked on NFL
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Super Bowl LVII is just a few days away, pitting the best team from the AFC and NFC against each other in what should be an epic battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The storylines for this matchup are nearly endless. Two brothers...
WFAA
A 'fiercesome' class act: DeMarcus Ware is heading to the Hall of Fame
DeMarcus Ware and Chuck Howley are heading to the Pro Bowl. Ware's arrival is extra special for WFAA's Joe Trahan.
WFAA
From Bruce Springsteen to the Super Bowl: Here are 22 things to do in DFW this weekend
DALLAS — There's a lot of love going around this weekend, and it's not just for Valentine's Day. There's Super Bowl Sunday, the next Mavs game (the second for Kyrie Irving), the Harlem Globetrotters and so much more going on. But if you're looking for a little love this weekend, we still have a few events you can check out.
WFAA
Patrick Mahomes' last high school game: 600 yards and 65-60 thriller
Patrick Mahomes was a star quarterback for Whitehouse. But they couldn't outlast Mesquite Poteet in 2013.
WFAA
Kirk Cousins croons with Kelly Clarkson at NFL Honors
PHOENIX — This season, Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins led the Vikings to a 13-4 season, clinched the NFC North for the first time since 2017 and hyped up Vikes fans at their first playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium in years. These days, appears Captain Kirk has traded his...
WFAA
Michael Irvin speaks about alleged incident involving woman at Arizona hotel
DALLAS — Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin spoke Wednesday with Shan & RJ on Audacy's 105.3-FM The Fan about an alleged incident involving a woman at an Arizona hotel which led to him being pulled from Super Bowl coverage. Following the alleged incident, in which a woman...
Comments / 0