Exciting New Beach Bar and Restaurant Made Out of Shipping Containers Opening in Fort Myers, FloridaM. L. FrenchFort Myers Beach, FL
Captiva Island Resort Appoints New Food and Beverage Operations ManagerOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Popular food chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersFort Myers, FL
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
Seven Naples seniors make collegiate athletic careers official for National Signing Day
NAPLES, Fla.– Students and parents filled the auditorium at Naples High School on Wednesday morning to watch seven Eagles student-athletes sign their names on the dotted line and seal the deal for their college careers. Four senior football players were a part of the group, turning their dreams into...
actionnews5.com
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis wrestling legend Jerry Lawler is recovering after having a stroke at his home in Fort Myers, Florida. Lawler, 73, has undergone surgery and is recovering at a Florida hospital. Lawler celebrated his 50th anniversary in the wrestling ring back in 2020. His storied career includes...
businessobserverfl.com
National builder chooses SWFL for new unit, its fourth in Florida
National homebuilder M/I Homes is expanding in Southwest Florida, with a new Fort Myers/Naples division. The office, according to a news release, will join existing Florida M/I Homes divisions in Orlando, Sarasota and Tampa. M/I Homes is based in Columbus, Ohio. “M/I Homes has seen continued growth and success in...
Golf Digest
When disaster strikes: One golf course’s struggle to recover from Hurricane Ian
Even the most meticulous of business plans can get blown away by 150 mph winds. Sanibel Island Golf Club has a nearly 50-year history of serving seasonal members and tourists on this picturesque barrier island off the west coast of Florida, near Fort Myers. But in September, Hurricane Ian smashed Sanibel on its path of destruction across the state, sending water chest high into the golf shop and completely submerging the course.
WINKNEWS.com
Will Harriet return to her eaglets and nest?
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-08:623c3ca2726468c152f33485 Player Element ID: 6319946116112. The mother eagle, Harriet, has not been seen since Thursday, and many are worrying if the eaglets will be able to live a normal...
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
10NEWS
Harriet, come home: Beloved Southwest eagle still missing after several days
FORT MYERS, Fla. — As the days continue to pass since the last time beloved Southwest Florida eagle Harriet was last seen in the nest, the bird-loving community only grows more worried. With the momma bird missing since last week, M15 has been stepping up to the plate with...
babcockranchtelegraph.com
A good day on the range with Babcock Ranch cowboy Elton Langford
When driving on State Road 31/Babcock Ranch Road or along Bayshore Drive, you can see glimpses of old Florida, such as large pastures with grazing cows. Before tourism took hold in this region, the land was used for agriculture and timber. Most people typically think of the Western states as...
techaiapp.com
An Idyllic Family Escape to Naples, Florida
Located on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Naples is the quintessential beach town, known for its soft, white-sand beaches, emerald waters, stunning sunsets, and endless acres of unspoiled landscapes. It’s also a destination frequented by luxury-seeking travelers looking to indulge in high-end shopping, world-class arts and culture, and sophisticated dining experiences....
Avelo Airlines announces new nonstop service from Orlando
Avelo Airlines Chairman Andrew Levy said the new routes add to the airline’s already growing presence at OIA.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Study: Cape Coral-Fort Myers area remains most overpriced rental market
Rents decreased in 71 of the U.S.’s 100 largest metropolitan areas in December 2022. However, rental markets in Florida remain overvalued, according to the Waller Weeks and Johnson Rental Index, a collaboration by researchers from Florida Atlantic University, University of Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast University. The most overpriced rental market in the nation in December was Cape Coral-Fort Myers, where renters paid 17.85% more than they should based on a history of rents. The market’s average rent in December was $2,251, up 1.25% from November. North Port-Bradenton is the next most overvalued market with a 14.72% premium, followed by Miami at 14.66%.
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida
I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
2 Chicago men charged for killing Naples woman in street racing crash
CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago men have been charged in connection with the August death of a Florida woman who was struck by a car as the men were allegedly street racing, police said. Aaron Guerrero, 27, was charged with reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and aggravated street...
