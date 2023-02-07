ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

fgcuathletics.com

Men’s Tennis Prepares To Host Georgia State

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team (2-2) is back home Friday, hosting SBC member and 2022 NCAA Tournament team Georgia State (1-3). First serve at the FGCU Tennis Complex is set for 5 p.m. The Green & Blue opened the season with a 7-0 sweep against...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

No. 26 Eagles Deliver 100-58 Home Victory Over Stetson

FORT MYERS, FLA. – Graduate guard Tishara Morehouse (Milwaukee, Wis./Rufus King HS/Nebraska CC) scored 17 points and dealt 10 assists Thursday for her second straight double-double as No. 26 FGCU (23-3 overall, 11-1 ASUN Conference) routed Stetson 100-58 at Alico Arena. Morehouse's 10-assist performance was only the 15th time...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

All 2023 FGCU Home Baseball, Softball Games Broadcast on EagleVision

FORT MYERS, Fla. – FGCU Athletics will be broadcasting all home baseball games from Swanson Stadium and home softball games at the FGCU Softball Complex on EagleVision through the FGCUAthletics.com website. The venture allows fans of the Green & Blue that can't get to the stadium the ability to...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Softball to Host FGCU Kickoff Classic for Opening Weekend

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Opening Day is here for the FGCU softball team, as the Eagles are set to play five games in three days starting Friday in the FGCU Kickoff Classic at the FGCU Softball Complex. The Green & Blue welcomes Binghamton, Long Island University, UNCG and Southern...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Coach Chambers Believes in No Player Left Behind

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- When Patrick Chambers was a boy, his eight older brothers included him in the basketball games that turned into football games. As Patrick grew older, his brothers regularly took him to pick-up games around the Philadelphia playgrounds. "We're a tribe," Chambers' brother Tim said. "Mom insisted...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Eagles Post Runner-Up Effort at Lady Bison Bay Point Classic

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – The FGCU women's golf team posted a runner-up effort Tuesday in a 15-team field at the Lady Bison Bay Point Classic. The Eagles fell four strokes shy of tournament host and champion Lipscomb. FGCU put up a valiant effort in Tuesday's third and final round, besting Lipscomb by one stroke. However, the Bisons clinched the team title with a four-shot advantage, 909-913.
FORT MYERS, FL
actionnews5.com

Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis wrestling legend Jerry Lawler is recovering after having a stroke at his home in Fort Myers, Florida. Lawler, 73, has undergone surgery and is recovering at a Florida hospital. Lawler celebrated his 50th anniversary in the wrestling ring back in 2020. His storied career includes...
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

National builder chooses SWFL for new unit, its fourth in Florida

National homebuilder M/I Homes is expanding in Southwest Florida, with a new Fort Myers/Naples division. The office, according to a news release, will join existing Florida M/I Homes divisions in Orlando, Sarasota and Tampa. M/I Homes is based in Columbus, Ohio. “M/I Homes has seen continued growth and success in...
FORT MYERS, FL
Golf Digest

When disaster strikes: One golf course’s struggle to recover from Hurricane Ian

Even the most meticulous of business plans can get blown away by 150 mph winds. Sanibel Island Golf Club has a nearly 50-year history of serving seasonal members and tourists on this picturesque barrier island off the west coast of Florida, near Fort Myers. But in September, Hurricane Ian smashed Sanibel on its path of destruction across the state, sending water chest high into the golf shop and completely submerging the course.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Will Harriet return to her eaglets and nest?

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-08:623c3ca2726468c152f33485 Player Element ID: 6319946116112. The mother eagle, Harriet, has not been seen since Thursday, and many are worrying if the eaglets will be able to live a normal...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
babcockranchtelegraph.com

A good day on the range with Babcock Ranch cowboy Elton Langford

When driving on State Road 31/Babcock Ranch Road or along Bayshore Drive, you can see glimpses of old Florida, such as large pastures with grazing cows. Before tourism took hold in this region, the land was used for agriculture and timber. Most people typically think of the Western states as...
LEE COUNTY, FL
techaiapp.com

An Idyllic Family Escape to Naples, Florida

Located on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Naples is the quintessential beach town, known for its soft, white-sand beaches, emerald waters, stunning sunsets, and endless acres of unspoiled landscapes. It’s also a destination frequented by luxury-seeking travelers looking to indulge in high-end shopping, world-class arts and culture, and sophisticated dining experiences....
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Study: Cape Coral-Fort Myers area remains most overpriced rental market

Rents decreased in 71 of the U.S.’s 100 largest metropolitan areas in December 2022. However, rental markets in Florida remain overvalued, according to the Waller Weeks and Johnson Rental Index, a collaboration by researchers from Florida Atlantic University, University of Alabama and Florida Gulf Coast University. The most overpriced rental market in the nation in December was Cape Coral-Fort Myers, where renters paid 17.85% more than they should based on a history of rents. The market’s average rent in December was $2,251, up 1.25% from November. North Port-Bradenton is the next most overvalued market with a 14.72% premium, followed by Miami at 14.66%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida

I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
FLORIDA STATE

