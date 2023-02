William R. “Bill” Stamler died February 8, 2023 at his home in Paris, KY. He was the son of William Raymond “Ray” Stamler and Mary Buford Hodges. He was born November 11, 1934 in Beckley, WV. In 1961, he married Ellen Boyd in All Saints Chapel at the University of The South at Sewanee, TN. They have one daughter, Rose Mary Stamler Dow (Mrs. Philip). He is survived by Ellen, Rose Mary, and Phil.

PARIS, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO