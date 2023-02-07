The WIAA revealed its brackets for the upcoming girls basketball playoffs, which will kick off with regional quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Play continues with regional semifinals on Friday, Feb. 24, with regional finals scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25. Sectionals will be held Thursday, March 2, and Saturday, March 4, with the sectional champions advancing to the 2023 WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament, which will be held at Resch Center in Green Bay on March 9-11.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO