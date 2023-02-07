Read full article on original website
Related
Gas Prices Are Rising Fastest in These Five States
Gas prices are rising in the majority of the U.S., with higher costs attributed to milder winter weather and higher fuel taxes in some states.
rigzone.com
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
Gasoline and diesel prices will fall in 2023 and 2024, according to the latest projections from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). In its January short term energy outlook (STEO), the EIA noted that gasoline prices decline in its forecast “as both wholesale refining margins and crude oil prices fall”.
Gas prices dip as economy recovers: AAA
Oil prices fell this week, according to a report by the AAA, but auto insurance remains high. Here’s how to lower your overall auto payments.
Gas prices fall back after January run-up
Gasoline prices have come down five cents a gallon in the last week, but the million-dollar-a-gallon question is, where are they going?
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
Forecasts show early February winter blast on its way: Will it be enough to push natural gas prices above $4?
HOUSTON, TX. - Natural gas prices remain low, hitting 20-month lows despite forecasts of approaching winter cold in an unseasonably warm winter. The front-month March contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange's Henry Hub settled down 14.2 cents, or 4%, at $2.915 per mmBtu on Wednesday, continuing its descent after closing at the bottom of $2.876 — its lowest since April 2021.
Natural gas prices hit lowest since April 2021 and have crashed 70% from highs as demand weakens
US natural gas prices slumped 8% Thursday to hit the lowest level in nearly two years. At $2.80 per million British thermal units, the latest price represents a plunge of more than 70% from highs reached in August. US exports to Europe have also been limited by a longer-than-expected shutdown...
Why gas prices haven’t dropped yet
The national average gas price recently rose for the fifth straight week, bringing it to $3.49 per gallon, according to AAA.
Consumer Watchdog on SoCal Natural Gas Price Manipulation: Testimony to PUC
As concerns about the spike in natural gas prices in Southern California continue to mount, Consumer Watchdog President Jamie Court has taken to the Public Utilities Commission to voice his concerns.
SoCalGas expects to announce significant drop in natural gas rates this week
SoCalGas customers may get some relief when paying their natural gas bills as early as next month.
iheart.com
Gas Prices Edge Lower
Pump prices are edging lower in most states including Oregon. Last week’s decision by OPEC+ to maintain current production levels and not make any cuts led to lower oil prices. But Friday’s positive U.S. jobs report could have the opposite effect. If recession fears ease, a healthier global economy could lead to more demand for oil and higher prices. For the week, the national average for regular unleaded drops a nickel to $3.46. The Oregon average slips one-half cent to $3.78.
schoolbusfleet.com
Diesel, Gasoline Costs Largely Decline This Week
The average cost of diesel and gasoline mostly fell in the past week, although gas edged upward in the western United States. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that gasoline runs about $3.44 per gallon on average, down from $3.49. The average price of diesel fell from $4.62 to $4.54. Gasoline saw increases in the Rocky Mountain and West Coast regions.
msn.com
Natural Gas- No Inventory and Supply Concerns Cause the Price Plunge
U.S. natural gas futures did not post the same all-time peaks as the energy commodity in the U.K. or the Netherlands in 2022. In a December 20, 2022, article on Barchart, I wrote, “As the war in Ukraine continues to rage in late 2022 and relations between Moscow and its European neighbors have deteriorated, expect natural gas volatility to continue. We could see a series of price implosions and explosions over the coming months as natural gas is an energy commodity in the crosshairs of the current geopolitical landscape. Natural gas offers lots of volatility for traders, but it is not a market for the faint of heart.” Natural gas did not experience any price explosion, as the implosion that began at the August 2022 high continued. On December 20, 2022, nearby NYMEX natural gas futures were at the $5.387 per MMBtu level, almost half the price at the August high. On February 7, 2023, after the price had more than halved again, it was sitting at the $2.50 per MMBtu level.
rigzone.com
USA EIA Reveals Latest Gasoline and Diesel Price Forecasts
The U.S. Energy Information Administration has revealed its latest gasoline and diesel price forecasts for 2023 and 2024. — The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has revealed its latest gasoline and diesel price forecasts for 2023 and 2024 in its February short term energy outlook (STEO). The EIA now...
investing.com
U.S. crude oil inventories up 2.4M, rising 7th week in row to new 20-month highs
Investing.com -- U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week in line with expectations and for a seventh straight week, reaching their highest in 20 months. U.S. crude inventories rose by 2.423 million barrels during the week ended Feb. 1, the Energy Information Administration, or EIA, said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report.
investing.com
Natural gas down 7%, erasing 2-day gain as hunt for bottom continues
Investing.com -- “Not in yet”. Those three words are probably reverberating in the ears of natural gas bulls as prices of the heating fuel tumbled over 7% Wednesday, erasing all gains from the past two days, proving what some have been saying: the bottom is not in yet for a market that’s lost 65% in just two months.
OilPrice.com
Oil Retreats On EIA Inventory Data
Crude oil prices moved lower today after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an inventory build of 2.4 million barrels for the week to February 3. This comes after three weeks of inventory builds, two of them quite substantial. At 455.1 million barrels, U.S. crude inventories are about 4 percent above the five-year average for this time of the year.
Carscoops
Used Car Prices Climbed 2.5% In January, Still Below Recent Highs
Used car prices skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic as plant closures, part shortages, and the microchip crisis conspired to limit production of new vehicles. Prices finally started to cool in 2022, but they’re unfortunately increasing once again. That’s according to Cox Automotive, which found wholesale used vehicle prices – on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis – increased 2.5% in January.
Comments / 0