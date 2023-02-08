Read full article on original website
Winners of the 2023 FSA Fund Awards in Hong Kong are…
The fund award winners were selected through both quantitative and qualitative methods. FE fundinfo used its crown rating methodology to assess funds based on alpha, volatility and consistency of performance and create a shortlist for 14 asset classes. The shortlist was given to an independent panel of professionals from Asia’s...
Square Mile: Japan funds to watch
In recent years, funds in the IA Japan sector have been shunned by international investors, partially due to the low weighting within global indices, but also due to the long-term deflationary headwinds the country has faced for decades. In 2012, Abenomics began with the intention of addressing the country’s inherent...
T Rowe Price backs Chinese credit against reopening backdrop
T Rowe Price favours Chinese fixed income assets on the back of the government’s sudden easing of Covid-19 restrictions. “We continue to believe that Chinese corporate dollar bonds offer attractive opportunities to gain convexity to the China reopening and economic recovery trade,” said Sheldon Chan, portfolio manager for Asia credit bond strategy at T Rowe Price.
