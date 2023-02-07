Read full article on original website
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Viewers Abandon Don Lemon After His Abusive Meltdown At Costar Kaitlan Collins: CNN’s Embattled ‘This Morning’ Has Lowest-Rated Time Slow In A Decade
It looks like the drama surrounding Don Lemon hasn't helped ratings. CNN This Morning, which is hosted by Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins, is the network's lowest-rated morning show in nearly a decade, RadarOnline.com has learned.As this outlet reported, Lemon was yanked from his primetime position late last year in CNN boss Chris Licht's failed anchor shakeup to save the struggling network. CNN This Morning launched in November and has continued to bring in the lowest viewership among the key demographic, adults 25-54, according to Nielsen data.It gets worse. The Wrap reported that the Lemon-led news program has repeatedly...
Ukraine blitzes 31 ‘elite’ Russian tanks in fresh humiliation for Vladimir Putin
CARNAGE engulfing Russian troops on the Ukraine frontline emerged yesterday in harrowing pictures showing a column of 31 armoured vehicles being blitzed. Chaos is seen engulfing soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s “meat grinder” ranks near the eastern town of Vuhledar, with some crushed by their own tanks as they flee.
World Screen News
Fremantle’s Wreck to Debut in the U.S.
Wreck, a comedy horror from Fremantle’s Euston Films (The Sister, Dublin Murders), is slated to premiere in the U.S. on Hulu on March 1. The series takes place on a cruise ship, where 19-year-old Jamie infiltrates the 1,000-strong crew in a desperate race to find his missing sister, who worked aboard the same vessel and vanished midway through its journey.
World Screen News
First Day’s Firsts
Creator Julie Kalceff and producer Kirsty Stark showcased how the Australian live-action series First Day is breaking barriers in its representation of transgender kids as the third day of the TV Kids Festival came to a close. Kalceff and Stark were interviewed by TV Kids’ Jamie Stalcup. The session, which...
World Screen News
Pinguinitos Launches in Mexico
SOMOS Next’s children’s entertainment service Pinguinitos has launched on Prime Video Channels in Mexico. Pinguinitos features series such as Angelina Ballerina, Pocoyo, Little People, Doozers, Fireman Sam and others produced for preschoolers. All content on the platform is violence and commercial free. The service’s goals are are to...
World Screen News
More Unscripted Korean Content Coming to Netflix
Netflix has revealed it will be releasing content from at least eight Korean unscripted titles this year. Among the titles coming to the streamer this year is the dating show Single’s Inferno, which will return with a third season that features rule changes and a new location. Another dating...
