Jackson County, FL

Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Ricky L. Schrader for Domestic Battery, Resisting Arrest After Fleeing on February 6, 2023

By admin
fosterfollynews.net
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wdhn.com

Geneva County man arrested in Florida facing drug charges

POPLAR SPRINGS, Fla (WDHN) — A Slocomb man was arrested in Holmes County after deputies say he admitted to having drugs in the car during a traffic stop. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, on February 9, deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on Highway 173, north of Highway 2.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Henry Co. man sentenced to 40 years for death of 15-year-old

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Henry County man has been sentenced to 40 years in a state penitentiary for the death of a 15-year-old in 2016. Jeremy Carruthers, 34, of Abbeville, has been sentenced for the death of 15-year-old Cody Jenkins. Carruthers was sentenced to 35 years for reckless manslaughter and 5 years for prison contraband. He was originally charged with murder and had a prior conviction of discharging a gun into an occupied building.
HENRY COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Man receives stiff sentence for killing Headland teen

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Henry County man who pleaded guilty to driving his car off the roadway and killing a teen received 35 years on Friday. 33-year-old Jeremy Carruthers admitted in December to manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Cody Jenkins. He received the enhanced sentence because of...
HENRY COUNTY, AL
mypanhandle.com

A Bay County fire truck wrecks and overturns on Highway 231

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)— A 2018 Bay County fire truck wrecked early this morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the truck was driving northbound in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 231, south of Veal Road. They said, due to faulty steering, the truck veered to the left into...
WMBB

Panama City Beach woman sentenced for trafficking drugs

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County jury took just 19 minutes to convict a Panama City Beach woman of fentanyl and heroin trafficking. 55-year-old Stephanie Anne Hoskins was selling people heroin mixed with fentanyl, without their knowledge. Drug dealers often cut heroin with other substances to make more money. But, fentanyl is far […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
dothanpd.org

Dothan Woman Charged with November Murder

The Dothan Police Department has been investigating a murder that occurred on November 9, 2022, in which Samuel Jeffery Gray was shot and killed. Earlier, the Dothan Police Department arrested Kevone Devontay Smith for his involvement in this incident. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the Dothan Police Department, with the...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

BCSO makes another manslaughter arrest in connection to fentanyl

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has made another manslaughter arrest in connection to a fatal fentanyl overdose. BCSO arrested and charged 33-year-old Walter James Finley with one count of manslaughter. He is accused of distributing drugs that contained fentanyl and led to the overdose and death of another man. “He […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WCTV

LCSO finds loaded gun, arrests middle schooler

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Fairview Middle school student was arrested Monday, Feb. 6, after bringing a loaded gun to campus, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. A student at the middle school notified the Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) of an incident involving a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Man arrested for misconduct with minors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department announced the arrest of 45-year-old Jason Everette Wasserman of Panama City Beach. Wasserman was charged with three counts of traveling to meet a minor, three counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WCTV

FHP trooper seriously injured in Wakulla Co. crash Saturday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Wakulla County Saturday morning. According to FHP, the 29-year-old Sopchoppy native was behind the wheel of an FHP Dodge Charger driving along US 319 near Whitlock Way around 8:20 a.m.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Matthew Caylor sentenced to death in Bay Co.

PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — Months after a Georgia man’s murder resentencing case, a Bay County judge decided his fate Thursday afternoon. Matthew Caylor raped and killed 13-year-old Melinda Hinson in 2008.  On Thursday, Judge Christopher Patterson sentenced the 47-year-old to death. “The court now sentences you to be put to death,” Patterson said.  After […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Live Oak Busy Bee

Donald Dillbeck is scheduled to be executed for a Tallahassee murder later this month. FHSAA votes to remove mandatory menstrual questions from medical exam for female athletes. Updated: 6 hours ago. “That type of private information should be a conversation that remains between the girl, the parent and a physician...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Lynn Haven, Florida Police Department Arrests Sixty-Seven-Year-Old, Hazlehurst, Georgia Woman for ‘Publishers Clearing House’ Scam

Investigators from the Lynn Haven Police Department have arrested a sixty-seven-year-old, Hazlehurst, GA woman for her role in a “Publishers Clearing House Scam” that defrauded a local victim of more than $9,000.00. The investigation began on January 28, 2023, when the victim reported to police that they had...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
wtvy.com

Georgia man sentenced to death in Bay County court for the second time

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl in Panama City was sentenced to death for a second time Thursday. Matthew Caylor, 47, who was a registered sex offender, raped and strangled Melinda Hinson at the Valu-Loge Motel more than 14 years ago. A maid found Hinson’s body underneath the bed two days later.
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Operation Dry Ice in DeFuniak Springs results in 40 arrests

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Dry Ice, a 14-mong-long investigation by the DeFuniak Springs City Marshal’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics, resulted in the arrest of 40 individuals, City Marshal James Hurley has announced. “As the City Marshal, I gave you my word...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
wtvy.com

Alabama parolee put missing ankle monitor on suspected killer

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman stepped up his promise Wednesday to take a comprehensive look at the use of ankle monitors. His concern stems from suspected killer Jamie Townes, who Dothan police claim robbed a woman on Sunday. When officers arrested Townes, the ankle monitor Houston...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL

