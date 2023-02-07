Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Ricky L. Schrader for Domestic Battery, Resisting Arrest After Fleeing on February 6, 2023

Read full article on original website
niceville.com
Walton school resource deputy fired and arrested, accused of solicitation of minor
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A school resource deputy working at a school in Walton County has been arrested and charged for the alleged solicitation of a minor, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Artie Rodriguez, 52, a WCSO school...
wdhn.com
Geneva County man arrested in Florida facing drug charges
POPLAR SPRINGS, Fla (WDHN) — A Slocomb man was arrested in Holmes County after deputies say he admitted to having drugs in the car during a traffic stop. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, on February 9, deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on Highway 173, north of Highway 2.
wdhn.com
Henry Co. man sentenced to 40 years for death of 15-year-old
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Henry County man has been sentenced to 40 years in a state penitentiary for the death of a 15-year-old in 2016. Jeremy Carruthers, 34, of Abbeville, has been sentenced for the death of 15-year-old Cody Jenkins. Carruthers was sentenced to 35 years for reckless manslaughter and 5 years for prison contraband. He was originally charged with murder and had a prior conviction of discharging a gun into an occupied building.
wtvy.com
Man receives stiff sentence for killing Headland teen
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Henry County man who pleaded guilty to driving his car off the roadway and killing a teen received 35 years on Friday. 33-year-old Jeremy Carruthers admitted in December to manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Cody Jenkins. He received the enhanced sentence because of...
mypanhandle.com
A Bay County fire truck wrecks and overturns on Highway 231
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)— A 2018 Bay County fire truck wrecked early this morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the truck was driving northbound in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 231, south of Veal Road. They said, due to faulty steering, the truck veered to the left into...
Panama City Beach woman sentenced for trafficking drugs
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County jury took just 19 minutes to convict a Panama City Beach woman of fentanyl and heroin trafficking. 55-year-old Stephanie Anne Hoskins was selling people heroin mixed with fentanyl, without their knowledge. Drug dealers often cut heroin with other substances to make more money. But, fentanyl is far […]
dothanpd.org
Dothan Woman Charged with November Murder
The Dothan Police Department has been investigating a murder that occurred on November 9, 2022, in which Samuel Jeffery Gray was shot and killed. Earlier, the Dothan Police Department arrested Kevone Devontay Smith for his involvement in this incident. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the Dothan Police Department, with the...
BCSO makes another manslaughter arrest in connection to fentanyl
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has made another manslaughter arrest in connection to a fatal fentanyl overdose. BCSO arrested and charged 33-year-old Walter James Finley with one count of manslaughter. He is accused of distributing drugs that contained fentanyl and led to the overdose and death of another man. “He […]
Florida man accused of robbing 6 different stores in 1 week
A Florida man was indicted with six federal robbery charges last week after he was accused of robbing six stores in a single week, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
WCTV
LCSO finds loaded gun, arrests middle schooler
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Fairview Middle school student was arrested Monday, Feb. 6, after bringing a loaded gun to campus, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. A student at the middle school notified the Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) of an incident involving a...
Trial date set for Khalil Ogilvie in death of Makayla Bryant
A date to begin a trial in the death of a former Florida A&M University cheerleader and graduate student has been set.
WJHG-TV
Man arrested for misconduct with minors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department announced the arrest of 45-year-old Jason Everette Wasserman of Panama City Beach. Wasserman was charged with three counts of traveling to meet a minor, three counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
WCTV
FHP trooper seriously injured in Wakulla Co. crash Saturday morning
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Wakulla County Saturday morning. According to FHP, the 29-year-old Sopchoppy native was behind the wheel of an FHP Dodge Charger driving along US 319 near Whitlock Way around 8:20 a.m.
Matthew Caylor sentenced to death in Bay Co.
PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — Months after a Georgia man’s murder resentencing case, a Bay County judge decided his fate Thursday afternoon. Matthew Caylor raped and killed 13-year-old Melinda Hinson in 2008. On Thursday, Judge Christopher Patterson sentenced the 47-year-old to death. “The court now sentences you to be put to death,” Patterson said. After […]
WCTV
Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Live Oak Busy Bee
Donald Dillbeck is scheduled to be executed for a Tallahassee murder later this month. FHSAA votes to remove mandatory menstrual questions from medical exam for female athletes. Updated: 6 hours ago. “That type of private information should be a conversation that remains between the girl, the parent and a physician...
fosterfollynews.net
Lynn Haven, Florida Police Department Arrests Sixty-Seven-Year-Old, Hazlehurst, Georgia Woman for ‘Publishers Clearing House’ Scam
Investigators from the Lynn Haven Police Department have arrested a sixty-seven-year-old, Hazlehurst, GA woman for her role in a “Publishers Clearing House Scam” that defrauded a local victim of more than $9,000.00. The investigation began on January 28, 2023, when the victim reported to police that they had...
wtvy.com
Georgia man sentenced to death in Bay County court for the second time
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl in Panama City was sentenced to death for a second time Thursday. Matthew Caylor, 47, who was a registered sex offender, raped and strangled Melinda Hinson at the Valu-Loge Motel more than 14 years ago. A maid found Hinson’s body underneath the bed two days later.
WCTV
Tallahassee man arrested for six armed robberies in the span of one week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man is indicted for six armed robberies with a weapon in the span of one week. The federal grand jury handed down an indictment alleging 21-year-old Keshawn Jamarlin Robinson of Tallahassee robbed multiple stores with a gun. According to a press release, it alleges...
niceville.com
Operation Dry Ice in DeFuniak Springs results in 40 arrests
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Dry Ice, a 14-mong-long investigation by the DeFuniak Springs City Marshal’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics, resulted in the arrest of 40 individuals, City Marshal James Hurley has announced. “As the City Marshal, I gave you my word...
wtvy.com
Alabama parolee put missing ankle monitor on suspected killer
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman stepped up his promise Wednesday to take a comprehensive look at the use of ankle monitors. His concern stems from suspected killer Jamie Townes, who Dothan police claim robbed a woman on Sunday. When officers arrested Townes, the ankle monitor Houston...
