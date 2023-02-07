Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Ricky L. Schrader for Domestic Battery, Resisting Arrest After Fleeing on February 6, 2023

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Henry County man has been sentenced to 40 years in a state penitentiary for the death of a 15-year-old in 2016. Jeremy Carruthers, 34, of Abbeville, has been sentenced for the death of 15-year-old Cody Jenkins. Carruthers was sentenced to 35 years for reckless manslaughter and 5 years for prison contraband. He was originally charged with murder and had a prior conviction of discharging a gun into an occupied building.

HENRY COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO