31st Annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games Set for March 4, 2023, at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach, Florida

With the ominous title of “These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities ” comes a bit of good news. Last year(2022), 6 Florida cities made the Top 100 List. Melbourne, Panama City, Lake Worth, Daytona Beach, Palm Springs, and Riviera Beach. In the 2023 update, no Florida city cracked the Top 50. And there’s definitely been some shuffling. Conversely, in 2016, 12 Florida cities made this list. Locally, just 12 years ago Fort Myers ranked high on this list. Now it’s not on here at all. Think you know which Florida cities did make this top 10 list? Wrong. Miami didn’t make it.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO