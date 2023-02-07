31st Annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games Set for March 4, 2023, at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach, Florida

Read full article on original website
Huge Food Truck & Craft Beer Fest With 50 Plus Vendors Coming To PCB Florida This Month
Everyone loves a good Food Truck Festival. Then you throw in a Craft Beer Festival and it's a game changer. One is coming to Florida with over 35 food and beer trucks. Later this month Panama City Beach, Florida is really going to heat up when the PCB Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival. A variety of trucks will be rolling up into PCB for an awesome and delicious weekend of fun.
Lineup announced for spring Thunder Beach Rally
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands will be making their way to the Panhandle for the 25th annual Thunder Beach Rally in just a few months. Officials have announced the musical line-up for the event that will be taking place this Spring. On Wednesday, May 3rd, Buck Cherry will be playing. Then, on Thursday, […]
Largest Mardi Gras parade in Bay County begins on Friday
ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — The largest Mardi Gras celebration in Bay County is this weekend. 50,000 people are expected to flood some Bay County streets. The two-day event begins on Friday, February 10th. It starts with a festival at 4 p.m. followed by a kids parade at 4:30. The Krewe of St. Andrews members […]
fosterfollynews.net
Bay County, Florida Governance Transit Committee to Hold Kickoff Meeting on February 16, 2023
The Bay County Governance Transit Committee will hold its kickoff meeting on February 16, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Bay County Transit Office, 1010 Cone Ave, Panama City, Florida 32401. All in-person participants are asked to follow current CDC COVID-19 guidelines.
Panama City Beach ranked third best spring break destination for families
Ed. Note: A previous version of this story included a photo of the wrong location. It has been updated with a photo from Panama City Beach. News 13 regrets the error. Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) — A report from familydestinationsguide.com has ranked Panama City Beach as the third-best destination across North America for families […]
fosterfollynews.net
Alford, Florida Community Organization Presents ‘Springtime in the Park’ on Saturday, March 11, 2023
Join Alford, Florida Community Organization on March 11, 2023, for a day of fun for all the family. ‘SpringTime in the Park’ offers something for everyone in attendance. From unique items for sale, to great food, bouncy house and play areas for children, to local dog trainer Sonny Fortunato offering a mini dog obedience training class, the day is full of fun and excitement.
WJHG-TV
Panama City church hosts ‘Night to Shine’ prom for people with special needs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It might seem a little early for prom, but for hundreds of locals, Friday was the perfect night to shine. Hiland Park Baptist Church once again sponsored the annual prom. It’s held specifically for those with special needs. Kings and queens of all ages...
Destin Log
Habitat for Humanity Walton County holds 60th home dedication
Habitat for Humanity Walton County Holds 60th Home Dedication in partnership with Warrick Dunn Charities Warrick Dunn Delivered Dream Home Surprise for Single Mom of Four. Habitat for Humanity of Walton County held its 60th home dedication on Jan. 24 for a very special mom of four. Unlike other home dedications, this dedication was held in partnership with Warrick Dunn Charities, and included a very special surprise by former FSU running back and NFL star Warrick Dunn.
fosterfollynews.net
Virginia Hewett, 87 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on Thursday, February 10, 2022
Virginia Hewett, 87 of Bonifay, Florida passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at her home. Born Wednesday, March 21, 1934, in Bonifay, Florida, she was the daughter of the late James Anderson and the late Vivian Mainer Anderson. Surviving are son, Horace Hewett and wife Michelle of Bonifay, FL,...
WSFA
Warrants for multiple central Alabama suspects issued in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Panama City Beach police are looking for several people from the WSFA 12 News viewing area in connection to spring break crimes last year. A list of spring break laws goes into effect for the city during the month of March. This includes no alcohol on the beaches, no loud music, and no pop-up parties. Underage drinking and traffic disruptions are also prohibited.
espnswfl.com
These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities – 2023 Update
With the ominous title of “These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities ” comes a bit of good news. Last year(2022), 6 Florida cities made the Top 100 List. Melbourne, Panama City, Lake Worth, Daytona Beach, Palm Springs, and Riviera Beach. In the 2023 update, no Florida city cracked the Top 50. And there’s definitely been some shuffling. Conversely, in 2016, 12 Florida cities made this list. Locally, just 12 years ago Fort Myers ranked high on this list. Now it’s not on here at all. Think you know which Florida cities did make this top 10 list? Wrong. Miami didn’t make it.
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
Destin Log
Bradley Copeland is 2023 Walton County Artist of the Year
Bradley Copeland was recently named the 2023 Walton County Artist of the Year by the Walton County Tourism Department. She accepted the award during the annual Perfect in Walton County Awards held at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort and Spa. "Bradley is such an incredibly talented artist and her...
Brenda Lewis-Williams is running for Panama City mayor
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-time Panama City educator has thrown her hat in the ring for mayor of Panama City. Brenda Lewis-Williams taught at public schools, private Christian schools, and even the Bay Correctional Facility. She has lived in Panama City for 34 years and said she loves the small-town feel. She said […]
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa School District set to purchase 80 acres in Crestview for new school, plans for Destin, Niceville
On Monday, January 23, 2023, the Okaloosa County School Board held a workshop where they discussed the proposed purchase of 80 acres in Crestview, Florida. The land, located on the Western Crestview bypass, is being considered as the potential site for a new K-8 school. This property is West of...
WJHG-TV
"We Are Suffering": Panama City Native Asks for Earthquake Donations
NC7's Victoria Scott visited a local bakery shop in Lynn Haven this morning, telling us this holiday won't make you "love" what egg-flation is doing to its prices. It's not a done deal yet, but the first collegiate school in Bay County could be opening in August of this year.
WJHG-TV
New collegiate school could be coming to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s not a done deal yet, but the first collegiate school in Bay County could be opening in August of 2023. It would be called the collegiate school at FSU Panama City and would be a developmental laboratory research school. Officials said 100 9th...
Panama City Beach woman sentenced for trafficking drugs
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County jury took just 19 minutes to convict a Panama City Beach woman of fentanyl and heroin trafficking. 55-year-old Stephanie Anne Hoskins was selling people heroin mixed with fentanyl, without their knowledge. Drug dealers often cut heroin with other substances to make more money. But, fentanyl is far […]
WJHG-TV
Twin sisters turn 99-years-old in Gulf County
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One set of twins celebrated a birthday most people don’t get to experience Wednesday morning. Members of the Gulf County Senior Citizens Center teamed up with the Warden of the Gulf Correctional Institution to host a birthday party for 99-year-old twins Era Luckie Daniell and Vera Rozier.
Port Panama City continues working on the dome
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Port Panama City is continuing to work on its expansion project, which includes what many would call a large white sphere or as they call it, the Port’s dome. At Thursday’s Port Panama City meeting an engineer from the project talked to the board about updates with the dome and […]
