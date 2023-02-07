Chipley, Florida Senior Bass Masters Take Honors on Saturday, February 4, 2023, on Lake Seminole in Bainbridge, Georgia

Read full article on original website
Joyce Anne Brogdon, 80 of Cottondale, Florida Passes on February 10, 2023 at Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama
Joyce Anne Brogdon, 80 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on February 10, 2023 at Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama. Joyce was born on May 22, 1942 in Cottondale, Florida to Evins and Mae (Mashburn) Holley. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, she worked as a Rural Carrier for the United States Post Office. Joyce was a faithful member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Kynesville, Florida. She was a loving Mother and Mimi to her children and grandchildren and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
6 Beautiful Hikes On The Florida Panhandle For Every Hiker And Nature Lover
Whether you are a novice or a seasoned hiker, the U.S. Gulf Coast is normally off the radar for a hiking destination, especially when thinking about hiking in Florida. What could Florida possibly offer? There are no mountains. There are no canyons. But get that thinking right out of your head. Florida offers some incredible hiking experiences, especially along the panhandle from Tallahassee to the Alabama state line where beautiful and unexpected natural wonders will be found around every bend.
Virginia Hewett, 87 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on Thursday, February 10, 2022
Virginia Hewett, 87 of Bonifay, Florida passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at her home. Born Wednesday, March 21, 1934, in Bonifay, Florida, she was the daughter of the late James Anderson and the late Vivian Mainer Anderson. Surviving are son, Horace Hewett and wife Michelle of Bonifay, FL,...
Lineup announced for spring Thunder Beach Rally
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands will be making their way to the Panhandle for the 25th annual Thunder Beach Rally in just a few months. Officials have announced the musical line-up for the event that will be taking place this Spring. On Wednesday, May 3rd, Buck Cherry will be playing. Then, on Thursday, […]
Maclay, Crossroad Academy, Godby boys hoops celebrate district championships
High school boys basketball teams played for district championships Friday night.
Okaloosa County teacher added to the 2023 Extraordinary Educators list
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Okaloosa County teacher has been added to the 2023 Extraordinary Educators list. Jasmine Lane is a fourth-grade math and science teacher at James E. Plew Elementary School in Niceville. She said she was encouraged to apply. Lane is one of 30 teachers in only 22...
Cottondale’s Kate Ball signs to collegiate level
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — Cottondale senior, Kate Ball signed to play volleyball at Coastal Alabama East on Friday afternoon. As a senior, she led the hornets to an incredible 23-4 overall record and a playoff win. Bell led the team this past fall with 83 kills, 188 digs and 58 service aces. While just five […]
Elvis Impersonator Kenn Blankenship, Miller County
I made a special trip to Primitive Union Cemetery in Miller County to see this unusual memorial. It’s an enduring tribute to a man who made a second career paying tribute to Elvis Presley. Marion Kenneth “Kenn” Blankenship was born in 1940 to a West Virginia coal mining family,...
These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities – 2023 Update
With the ominous title of “These Are The 5 Most Most Dangerous Florida Cities ” comes a bit of good news. Last year(2022), 6 Florida cities made the Top 100 List. Melbourne, Panama City, Lake Worth, Daytona Beach, Palm Springs, and Riviera Beach. In the 2023 update, no Florida city cracked the Top 50. And there’s definitely been some shuffling. Conversely, in 2016, 12 Florida cities made this list. Locally, just 12 years ago Fort Myers ranked high on this list. Now it’s not on here at all. Think you know which Florida cities did make this top 10 list? Wrong. Miami didn’t make it.
Fifth Confirmed Florida Strangles Case for 2023
A 16-year-old Quarter Horse in Walton County, Florida, tested positive for strangles on February 7 after developing purulent nasal discharge. Two other horses are exposed. The affected horses are under official quarantine. This is the fifth confirmed case of strangles in Florida for 2023. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine...
Blountstown earns district title in overtime thriller
GRAND RIDGE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown boys basketball team secured the Class 1A District 3 title in an 62-61 overtime thriller over Bozeman Friday night. The Tigers improved to 20-7 and clinched a playoff spot. The Bucks fell to 16-11 and will await to see if they made it into the playoffs.
Okaloosa School District set to purchase 80 acres in Crestview for new school, plans for Destin, Niceville
On Monday, January 23, 2023, the Okaloosa County School Board held a workshop where they discussed the proposed purchase of 80 acres in Crestview, Florida. The land, located on the Western Crestview bypass, is being considered as the potential site for a new K-8 school. This property is West of...
A Bay County fire truck wrecks and overturns on Highway 231
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)— A 2018 Bay County fire truck wrecked early this morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the truck was driving northbound in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 231, south of Veal Road. They said, due to faulty steering, the truck veered to the left into...
ALERT: Missing Headland teen
HEADLAND, Ala (WDHN) — Headland Police are asking the community for help locating a missing 14-year-old Peyton Johnson was last seen at her home located at 101 Greentree Apartments in Headland on February 8. Police say Johnson was last seen wearing a Grey Nike shirt and jogging pants. If...
Bay High students respond to Wednesday’s lockdown
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A number of schools across the Panhandle received quite a scare Wednesday. High schools in Bay, Jackson, and Escambia Counties went into lockdown after a 911 caller reported a school shooting. After further investigation, officials deemed all calls to be part of what officials call a “swatting” incident, where someone […]
FHP trooper seriously injured in Wakulla Co. crash Saturday morning
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Wakulla County Saturday morning. According to FHP, the 29-year-old Sopchoppy native was behind the wheel of an FHP Dodge Charger driving along US 319 near Whitlock Way around 8:20 a.m.
Residents voice speeding concerns on Panama City road
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents who live on Woodridge Road said they feel unsafe because of the number of cars that speed down their street. “Several times I’ve been almost hit walking my dog on the street,” resident Teresa Robbins said. “I’ve seen other pedestrians almost get hit. I mean, I had one person […]
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84
UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
Matthew Caylor sentenced to death in Bay Co.
PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — Months after a Georgia man’s murder resentencing case, a Bay County judge decided his fate Thursday afternoon. Matthew Caylor raped and killed 13-year-old Melinda Hinson in 2008. On Thursday, Judge Christopher Patterson sentenced the 47-year-old to death. “The court now sentences you to be put to death,” Patterson said. After […]
Panama City church hosts ‘Night to Shine’ prom for people with special needs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It might seem a little early for prom, but for hundreds of locals, Friday was the perfect night to shine. Hiland Park Baptist Church once again sponsored the annual prom. It’s held specifically for those with special needs. Kings and queens of all ages...
