Virginia Hewett, 87 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on Thursday, February 10, 2022
Virginia Hewett, 87 of Bonifay, Florida passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at her home. Born Wednesday, March 21, 1934, in Bonifay, Florida, she was the daughter of the late James Anderson and the late Vivian Mainer Anderson. Surviving are son, Horace Hewett and wife Michelle of Bonifay, FL,...
Reo Foy Padgett, 78 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on February 7, 2023, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama
Reo Foy Padgett, age 78, of Bonifay, Florida passed away February 7, 2023, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. He was born October 1, 1944, in Holmes County Florida to the late Reo Padgett and Loyce Whitehead Padgett. In addition to his parents, Reo was preceded in death by one son, Kim Mitchell Padgett, three brothers, Cleo, Cleveland, and Larry, and one sister, June.
Alford, Florida Community Organization Presents ‘Springtime in the Park’ on Saturday, March 11, 2023
Join Alford, Florida Community Organization on March 11, 2023, for a day of fun for all the family. ‘SpringTime in the Park’ offers something for everyone in attendance. From unique items for sale, to great food, bouncy house and play areas for children, to local dog trainer Sonny Fortunato offering a mini dog obedience training class, the day is full of fun and excitement.
Bay County, Florida Governance Transit Committee to Hold Kickoff Meeting on February 16, 2023
The Bay County Governance Transit Committee will hold its kickoff meeting on February 16, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Bay County Transit Office, 1010 Cone Ave, Panama City, Florida 32401. All in-person participants are asked to follow current CDC COVID-19 guidelines.
Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley Announces Mid-Month Start Date for New Student Enrollment on February 20, 2023
Florida Panhandle Technical College Registrar announced on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, the availability for new students to enroll in CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs at the college in downtown Chipley on February 20, 2023. There is still time to register for these programs as a dual-enrolled high schooler or...
