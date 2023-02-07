ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipley, FL

Reo Foy Padgett, 78 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on February 7, 2023, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama

Reo Foy Padgett, age 78, of Bonifay, Florida passed away February 7, 2023, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. He was born October 1, 1944, in Holmes County Florida to the late Reo Padgett and Loyce Whitehead Padgett. In addition to his parents, Reo was preceded in death by one son, Kim Mitchell Padgett, three brothers, Cleo, Cleveland, and Larry, and one sister, June.
BONIFAY, FL
Alford, Florida Community Organization Presents ‘Springtime in the Park’ on Saturday, March 11, 2023

Join Alford, Florida Community Organization on March 11, 2023, for a day of fun for all the family. ‘SpringTime in the Park’ offers something for everyone in attendance. From unique items for sale, to great food, bouncy house and play areas for children, to local dog trainer Sonny Fortunato offering a mini dog obedience training class, the day is full of fun and excitement.
ALFORD, FL
Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley Announces Mid-Month Start Date for New Student Enrollment on February 20, 2023

Florida Panhandle Technical College Registrar announced on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, the availability for new students to enroll in CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs at the college in downtown Chipley on February 20, 2023. There is still time to register for these programs as a dual-enrolled high schooler or...
CHIPLEY, FL

