Join Alford, Florida Community Organization on March 11, 2023, for a day of fun for all the family. ‘SpringTime in the Park’ offers something for everyone in attendance. From unique items for sale, to great food, bouncy house and play areas for children, to local dog trainer Sonny Fortunato offering a mini dog obedience training class, the day is full of fun and excitement.

ALFORD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO