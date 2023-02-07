ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Weekly

Three Orlando restaurants scored spots on Yelp’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in the U.S.

Three Orlando eateries secured slots on Yelp's recently-published list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States. Yelp's annual list spotlights restaurants from around the U.S. aggregated from user reviews. This is the 10th year of the Top 100, and the trio of Orlando restaurants who made the cut cover a diverse array of culinary ground. Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine came in very strong at ninth place. One Yelper likened the food to "a party for my taste buds that I never wanted to end.” Orlando Weekly restaurant critic Faiyaz Kara called it a "gastronomic love fest." The omakase-style eatery Kadence scored the 30th place slot.
ORLANDO, FL
matadornetwork.com

7 Outdoor Things To Do in Orlando Besides Theme Parks

It’s not surprising that Orlando is known primarily for theme parks, since it’s home to both Disney World and Universal Orlando, which have multiple massive amusement parks. But there are plenty of things to do in Orlando besides theme parks, and considering the cost and crowds at places...
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Orlando

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Orlando area to support local Black businesses. 2. Dajen Eats. 3. Island Thyme Caribbean Grille. 4. Jam Eng. 5. Nile Ethiopian. 6. Seana’s Caribbean Soul Food...
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Islamic community anticipates the grand opening of Orlando’s largest mosque

Orlando's largest mosque is in the final stages of construction and will replace the current 35-year-old Islamic Center of Orlando. The end is in sight for the grand opening of the new ICO. The scheduled date for the opening is March 22. Haniya Saqib said she feels sentimental about the old mosque but that the new mosque will provide more benefits socially and spiritually.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

ALERT! One Florida Theme Park Is Having a BOGO Sale on Annual Passes!

SeaWorld Orlando is an incredible theme park destination where you can visit to play and learn all about the animals that reside there. However, not many people realize that SeaWorld Orlando is actually home to two different parks. SeaWorld Orlando just announced a great annual pass deal and this may...
ORLANDO, FL
Edy Zoo

DeSantis vs. Disney: Battle for control escalates in Florida

ORLANDO, FL. - This latest move by Governor DeSantis has sparked much controversy and raises questions about whether he is overstepping his political bounds. The Reedy Creek Improvement District has given Disney unique powers in Central Florida for over 50 years. However, the recent bill passed by Florida lawmakers would give DeSantis more control over the district.
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District

It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
FLORIDA STATE
tourcounsel.com

West Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Ocoee, Florida

West Oaks Mall is a local mall located in Ocoee, Florida near Orlando. It is anchored by Dillard's Clearance Center, J. C. Penney, a SunPass Customer Service Center, and a Bed Bath & Beyond Call Center, and has 115 store spaces, a food court, and a 14-screen AMC theater. The...
OCOEE, FL
Oscar

Cruise Ships, Orlando to Panama

Cruise ships offer a unique and exciting way to explore the beautiful waters between Orlando, Florida, and Panama. With several cruise lines operating this route, travelers have several options to choose from, each offering different amenities, prices, and experiences.
ORLANDO, FL
espnswfl.com

Florida Bride Gets Pooped On By A Bird While Giving Her Vows

“This is good luck, right?” Truly, the most serious part of a wedding is when the couple exchange vows. So when this couple decided to hold their wedding at a seaside setting on Daytona Beach, Florida, they didn’t think of one thing. There’s birds. According to the Daily Star, the Florida Bride started off her speech “The past year and a half, you have been working so hard to make sure we can build the home of our dreams.”
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party returns to Historic Downtown Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - While the official date for Mardi Gras 2023 is Feb. 21, Sanford is getting a jump-start on the celebrations. Historic Downtown Sanford is bringing the Big Easy to Central Florida with the ninth annual Mardi Gras Street Party. On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m.,...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates

Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy