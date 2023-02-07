Read full article on original website
DeSantis vs. Disney: Battle for control escalates in FloridaEdy ZooOrlando, FL
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in FloridaEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
Have you heard of this (maybe) super haunted town outside of Orlando?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Margarita Day at Chuy’s Tex Mex! All the Details you need to know!Flour, Eggs and YeastKissimmee, FL
72-Year-Old Diabetic Janitor was Accidentally Locked Inside a Holding Cell in the Orange County Courthouse For 3 NightsZack LoveOrange County, FL
Three Orlando restaurants scored spots on Yelp’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in the U.S.
Three Orlando eateries secured slots on Yelp's recently-published list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States. Yelp's annual list spotlights restaurants from around the U.S. aggregated from user reviews. This is the 10th year of the Top 100, and the trio of Orlando restaurants who made the cut cover a diverse array of culinary ground. Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine came in very strong at ninth place. One Yelper likened the food to "a party for my taste buds that I never wanted to end.” Orlando Weekly restaurant critic Faiyaz Kara called it a "gastronomic love fest." The omakase-style eatery Kadence scored the 30th place slot.
Popular Puerto Rican Takeout Eatery to Re-Open as Sit-Down Establishment in Sanford
“We are reopening because we have a vision and we want to make sure it’s accomplished.”
Cocktail Bar and Upscale Eatery to Debut in Sanford
“The decor will be new-age, contemporary, art deco and we are going to focus on craft cocktails, beers, and an actual food menu—light bites for hanging out, like tapas, and a limited menu of main entrees.”
matadornetwork.com
7 Outdoor Things To Do in Orlando Besides Theme Parks
It’s not surprising that Orlando is known primarily for theme parks, since it’s home to both Disney World and Universal Orlando, which have multiple massive amusement parks. But there are plenty of things to do in Orlando besides theme parks, and considering the cost and crowds at places...
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Orlando
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Orlando area to support local Black businesses. 2. Dajen Eats. 3. Island Thyme Caribbean Grille. 4. Jam Eng. 5. Nile Ethiopian. 6. Seana’s Caribbean Soul Food...
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Islamic community anticipates the grand opening of Orlando’s largest mosque
Orlando's largest mosque is in the final stages of construction and will replace the current 35-year-old Islamic Center of Orlando. The end is in sight for the grand opening of the new ICO. The scheduled date for the opening is March 22. Haniya Saqib said she feels sentimental about the old mosque but that the new mosque will provide more benefits socially and spiritually.
fox35orlando.com
Woman in her 60's shot outside Orlando shopping complex
A 60-year-old woman was shot and killed outside an Orlando shopping complex Tuesday night. Police said she was not the intended target.
allears.net
ALERT! One Florida Theme Park Is Having a BOGO Sale on Annual Passes!
SeaWorld Orlando is an incredible theme park destination where you can visit to play and learn all about the animals that reside there. However, not many people realize that SeaWorld Orlando is actually home to two different parks. SeaWorld Orlando just announced a great annual pass deal and this may...
DeSantis vs. Disney: Battle for control escalates in Florida
ORLANDO, FL. - This latest move by Governor DeSantis has sparked much controversy and raises questions about whether he is overstepping his political bounds. The Reedy Creek Improvement District has given Disney unique powers in Central Florida for over 50 years. However, the recent bill passed by Florida lawmakers would give DeSantis more control over the district.
kennythepirate.com
Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District
It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
tourcounsel.com
West Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Ocoee, Florida
West Oaks Mall is a local mall located in Ocoee, Florida near Orlando. It is anchored by Dillard's Clearance Center, J. C. Penney, a SunPass Customer Service Center, and a Bed Bath & Beyond Call Center, and has 115 store spaces, a food court, and a 14-screen AMC theater. The...
Cruise Ships, Orlando to Panama
Cruise ships offer a unique and exciting way to explore the beautiful waters between Orlando, Florida, and Panama. With several cruise lines operating this route, travelers have several options to choose from, each offering different amenities, prices, and experiences.
WESH
Central Florida couple among those dead after devastating Turkey earthquake
Orlando, FL — The death toll in Turkey and Syria continues to rise after Monday's earthquake. More than 20,000 people are dead and among them is an Orlando couple. A longtime friend got the news Thursday morning. "I don't know what this feeling is, so I'm just waiting for...
Avelo Airlines announces new nonstop service from Orlando
Avelo Airlines Chairman Andrew Levy said the new routes add to the airline’s already growing presence at OIA.
espnswfl.com
Florida Bride Gets Pooped On By A Bird While Giving Her Vows
“This is good luck, right?” Truly, the most serious part of a wedding is when the couple exchange vows. So when this couple decided to hold their wedding at a seaside setting on Daytona Beach, Florida, they didn’t think of one thing. There’s birds. According to the Daily Star, the Florida Bride started off her speech “The past year and a half, you have been working so hard to make sure we can build the home of our dreams.”
Storms bringing thunder, lightning to Central Florida
After a warm day in Central Florida with temperatures in the 80s, storms are rolling through the area.
fox35orlando.com
Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party returns to Historic Downtown Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - While the official date for Mardi Gras 2023 is Feb. 21, Sanford is getting a jump-start on the celebrations. Historic Downtown Sanford is bringing the Big Easy to Central Florida with the ninth annual Mardi Gras Street Party. On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m.,...
Famous Florida eagle Harriet still missing after last seen nearly a week ago
The search for one of Florida’s most famous bald eagles continues after she went missing from her nest nearly a week ago.
WESH
Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates
Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
