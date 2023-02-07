Ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM and AIXTRON announce qualification of AIXTRON G5+ C and G10-AsP systems on 200mm wafers for Micro LED application

Read full article on original website
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
marketscreener.com
Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
marketscreener.com
Netherlands, Denmark and Germany buy 100 Leopard 1 Tanks for Ukraine - Dutch gov't
THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Denmark and Germany are buying 100 Leopard-1A5 battle tanks for Ukraine, the Dutch government said on Tuesday. The Dutch defense ministry said in a statement the tanks would be purchased "directly from German industry". In an interview on Dutch national broadcaster NOS, Netherlands Defense...
marketscreener.com
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
theevreport.com
Elektrobit Announces Partnership with Sony Honda Mobility on Groundbreaking AFEELA Prototype
ERLANGEN, Germany – Elektrobit has announced its role as a software and services provider for the Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) AFEELA prototype. The company collaborated with Sony and SHM over the past few years to create the latest iteration in software-defined vehicles, which was unveiled at CES 2023. Elektrobit...
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – ECGI Holdings Inc. (ECGI) Inks Deal to Acquire East West Pharma Group in Strategy Shift
ECGI Holdings (OTC: ECGI), d/b/a Elite Cannabis Group Inc., a Nevada -based portfolio company pivoting into the legal cannabis and cannabinoid marketplace, has signed a letter of intent (“LOI”) with Wyoming-based East West Pharma Group Inc. (“EWPG”) to acquire EWPG’s key personnel, intellectual property, and current and future business operations. According to the announcement, the acquisition is a shift in ECGI’s strategy as it becomes part of the $2.7 billion Cannabis Manufacturing, Extract and Concentrates market. The company noted that its goal is to pair its vast cannabis space network and knowledge capital with EWPG’s talent and equipment to drive rapid growth as an emerging leader in the California cannabis manufacturing space. “This is a key talent and asset acquisition that will expand our network of potential investors through the lead operations team we get as part of the deal,” said ECGI Holdings CEO Danny Wong in the press release. “East West has extensive knowledge and proprietary technology/processes within the CBD and Eastern medicine field, and we will gain a tremendous base of specialized equipment as well as key personnel that include leaders in the cannabinoid extraction and product manufacturing space.”
NASDAQ
Colony Harvest Cuts Stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID)
Fintel reports that Colony Harvest has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.62MM shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. Class A (RPID). This represents 4.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.08MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a...
franknez.com
MULN Stock News: Company Makes Round of Deliveries in Ireland
MULN Stock News Today: Newgate Motor Group has confirmed that the Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) I-GO has been delivered in Ireland. Although Mullen Automotive has not officially made the announcement, Newgate Motor Group has a banner on their website that states Mullen “has arrived in Ireland”. The dealer sells...
blockchainmagazine.net
Top 10 Web3 Applications And Their Underlying Technology
The potential for internet design innovation has been gradually growing, especially regarding user experience. New web3 technologies are progressively altering traditional methods for conducting business and interacting with online services and apps. It was inevitable that web3 applications would improve how people utilize the internet. On the other hand, to...
TechCrunch
Egyptian health tech Yodawy raises $16M, backed by Delivery Hero Ventures
The UAE-based and MEA-focused venture capital firm co-led this round alongside Delivery Hero Ventures, the venture arm of the global food delivery platform Delivery Hero, which has now made its first check in Africa. Singapore-based AAIC Investment and Saudi’s Dallah Al-Baraka also participated in this round. Existing investors who participated in the digital healthcare’s $7.5 million Series A round in 2019 include Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), C Ventures, and P1 Ventures also doubled down.
marketscreener.com
Price dip sparks buying in key hubs, China premiums firm
(Reuters) - Physical gold buyers in some Asian hubs were drawn to a dip in domestic prices this week, while central bank demand kept premiums firm in China. Local gold prices in India hit as low as 56,496 rupees per 10 grams from an all-time high of 58,826 rupees climbed last week.
marketscreener.com
PGIM Private Capital provided record $16.1B in private debt globally in 2022
PGIM Private Capital provided $16.1 billion of senior debt and junior capital to 241 middle-market companies and projects globally in 2022, completing a second consecutive record year of originations for the firm. PGIM Private Capital is a leading source of private debt for public and private companies and is the private capital arm of PGIM, the $1.2 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).
Breakthrough Technology Enables World’s Most Efficient 5G Small Cells
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- InnoPhase, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company focused on innovative radio solutions for 5G/Cellular infrastructure equipment, announces the Hermes TWO digital radio device, a groundbreaking product development for more efficient cellular networks. The device utilizes InnoPhase’s patented radio architecture to deliver exceptional system efficiency and performance improvements. It shatters existing levels of integration by incorporating many key radio components onto a single CMOS semiconductor die, notably power amplifiers, Tx/Rx chains, digital signal processing including time/frequency conversions (FFT/iFFT) and system control. This revolutionary development enables an extremely efficient system implementation for cellular network radio units such as enterprise small cells. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005102/en/ InnoPhase Hermes TWO Digital Radio Block Diagram - A revolutionary development enabling an extremely efficient system implementation for cellular network radio units. Enterprise small cells will benefit greatly from the overall system integration that allows for more economical end-product designs. (Graphic: Business Wire)
marketscreener.com
HSBC putting China's interests above exiled Hong Kong customers, UK lawmakers say
LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers have accused HSBC of mistreating customers who have fled Hong Kong in the wake of China's anti-democracy crackdown, to protect the bank's profits and curry favour with the Chinese government, a report on Wednesday showed. The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong said the lender...
GM reaches computer chip supply deal with GlobalFoundries
DETROIT (AP) — With the global shortage of semiconductors still crimping U.S auto production, General Motors has signed a deal with chipmaker GlobalFoundries to dedicate part of an upstate New York factory to supply the automaker. In a joint statement from the companies Thursday, Malta, New York-based GlobalFoundries said it will expand production capacity inside its Malta plant exclusively for GM’s supply chain. The factory would supply finished computer chips to GM parts suppliers that manufacture computer modules to control everything from transmissions to brakes to radios. GM said the deal is for a “long term,” but the company wouldn’t say how long the agreement lasts. The companies also wouldn’t say how many wafers would be produced or release financial details.
Medagadget.com
Gene Editing Market is Expected to Reach $7.4 billion by 2031
The gene editing market refers to the commercial industry that provides products and services related to the manipulation of an organism’s genetic material. This can include the development of new gene editing tools and technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas9, as well as the sale of reagents, equipment, and services for conducting gene editing experiments. The gene editing market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for genetic modifications in research, agriculture, and medicine. Key players in the gene editing market include companies such as Editas Medicine, CRISPR Therapeutics, and Intellia Therapeutics.
Fluence Supporting Premium Dutch Floriculture Brands to Future-Proof and Increase Sustainability
AUSTIN, Texas & ROTTERDAM, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for floriculture, medicinal cannabis and food production, is supporting sustainability and operational cost efficiency amid volatile energy market conditions in Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005211/en/ Orchids under Fluence LED lighting at Bernhard Kwekerijen, a rose, orchid and patio plant nursery. (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
Euronext Has No Plans to Copy Rivals With Cloud Computing Deal
LONDON (Reuters) - Euronext will not mimic rivals by shifting critical services to outside cloud computers given regulatory concerns, the pan-European exchange's chief executive Stephane Boujnah said. London Stock Exchange Group, CME and Nasdaq have all announced partnerships with cloud computing giants like Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft, with Deutsche Boerse...
NTT and the University of Tokyo Develop World’s First Optical Computing AI Using an Algorithm Inspired by the Human Brain
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- NTT Corporation (President and CEO: Akira Shimada, “NTT”) and the University of Tokyo (Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo, President: Teruo Fujii) have devised a new learning algorithm inspired by the information processing of the brain that is suitable for multi-layered artificial neural networks (DNN) using analog operations. This breakthrough will lead to a reduction in power consumption and computation time for AI. The results of this development were published in the British scientific journal Nature Communications on December 26 th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005258/en/ Figure 1: (Top) Comparison of this result with other methods. (Bottom) Overview of optical deep learning achieved with this method. (Graphic: Business Wire)
indie to Acquire GEO Semiconductor
ALISO VIEJO, Calif. & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, today announced it has entered a definitive agreement to purchase GEO Semiconductor, Inc., a market leader in video processors for automotive cameras. Acquisition of GEO, a private fabless semiconductor supplier, adds immediate scale to indie’s Image Processing program and enables true sensor fusion of Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasound and Computer Vision solutions in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) applications. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005706/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
