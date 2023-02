HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Bowling Green Falcons (15-15-2, 12-10-2 CCHA) dropped a hard-fought Saturday (Feb. 11) showdown to the No. 12 Michigan Tech Huskies (21-8-4, 14-6-4 CCHA) by a score of 4-2. Austen Swankler recorded a power play goal to open the scoring, marking his 40th point of the year. The primary assist was earned by Chase Gresock, giving him 100 career points. The Huskies scored the next three goals and held that lead until Nathan Burke's third period score, which came while the Falcons had the extra attacker. It was also assisted by Gresock. MTU added an empty net goal to clinch the victory and move into first place in the CCHA standings.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO