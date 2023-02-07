ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Bullets Found at New Bedford Middle School

NEW BEDFORD — Two bullets were found on the grounds of Keith Middle School in New Bedford late last month, resulting in a search involving police and local K-9 units. WBSM News received an anonymous tip that law enforcement officials had searched the area on Jan. 26 after the bullets were discovered.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Warwick mayor and former city councilman at odds over payout

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A former Warwick city councilman is at odds with the mayor over allegedly receiving medical coverage from the city that he wasn’t entitled to. Mayor Frank Picozzi said that any councilman elected before Feb. 19, 2009, that served three or more two-year terms can receive post-retirement medical benefits at 60-years-old.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Iowa man sentenced to 5 years in prison on gun charges

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to five years in prison for is role in trafficking firearms in Rhode Island. Marcos Castellanos, 21, was sentenced after he pleaded nolo contendre to several firearm charges. Prosecutors said Castellanos was involved in a straw purchasing scheme...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket police search for man who robbed a CVS

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are searching for the person who robbed a CVS early Friday morning. Sgt. Theodore Georgitsis said that just after 3 a.m., officers reported to the CVS on Newport Avenue for a report of a robbery. According to Georgitsis, the suspect threatened that he...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
WARWICK, RI

