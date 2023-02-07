Read full article on original website
Uprise RI
DARE blasts lack of access and accountability in Providence police chief selection
Ahead of Mayor Brett Smiley‘s forum featuring the three candidates for Providence’s next chief of the Providence Police Department, members and allies of Direct Action for Rights and Equality held a press conference outside to address the lack of true public input and accountability in the process. Tunji...
Providence chief candidates talk gun violence, police misconduct and community relations
Mayor Smiley is expected to name the new chief in the coming days.
ABC6.com
Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
24-hour CVS robbed in Pawtucket
Several officers were seen collecting evidence inside the store around 3:30 a.m.
ABC6.com
Warwick Police Department announces Community Police Patch Design contest
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Police Department announced a police patch design contest. The winning patch will be reproduced and sold in May. All proceeds will be donated to the Rhode Island Brain and Spine Tumor Foundation. The rules are as follows:. Participants must be under the age...
DHS to open new office in Providence
Officials said the location will offer a full range of services, including a document-scanning center, and it'll be easily accessible by public transportation.
Bullets Found at New Bedford Middle School
NEW BEDFORD — Two bullets were found on the grounds of Keith Middle School in New Bedford late last month, resulting in a search involving police and local K-9 units. WBSM News received an anonymous tip that law enforcement officials had searched the area on Jan. 26 after the bullets were discovered.
After nearly 2 years, Providence schools sitting on $120M of American Rescue Plan cash
A special education teacher accused officials of lacking "a sense of urgency" about using the huge pot of federal money.
Memorial Mass to be held for Station fire victims, survivors, first responders
Monday, Feb. 20, marks 20 years since 100 people lost their lives in the tragic fire.
RI State Police cruiser involved in Scituate crash
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday on Danielson Pike.
RI National Guard member killed in Exeter crash
The soldier was assigned to the 56th Troop Command, according to a spokesperson for the National Guard.
ABC6.com
Warwick mayor and former city councilman at odds over payout
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A former Warwick city councilman is at odds with the mayor over allegedly receiving medical coverage from the city that he wasn’t entitled to. Mayor Frank Picozzi said that any councilman elected before Feb. 19, 2009, that served three or more two-year terms can receive post-retirement medical benefits at 60-years-old.
Swan shot dead in Warwick
The DEM said it's working to find out if the bird was shot accidentally or on purpose.
ABC6.com
Iowa man sentenced to 5 years in prison on gun charges
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to five years in prison for is role in trafficking firearms in Rhode Island. Marcos Castellanos, 21, was sentenced after he pleaded nolo contendre to several firearm charges. Prosecutors said Castellanos was involved in a straw purchasing scheme...
New Bedford Housing Authority Sues Union Over Fired Employee
NEW BEDFORD — A Bristol County court may soon be deciding the fate of a former New Bedford Housing Authority employee who was fired after police had to be called to the office to remove him during an altercation in 2021. Brian Andrade later submitted a union grievance over...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket police search for man who robbed a CVS
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are searching for the person who robbed a CVS early Friday morning. Sgt. Theodore Georgitsis said that just after 3 a.m., officers reported to the CVS on Newport Avenue for a report of a robbery. According to Georgitsis, the suspect threatened that he...
2 arrested in Portsmouth on drug charges
Two Massachusetts residents were arrested Wednesday following a narcotics investigation in Portsmouth.
ABC6.com
Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: BankNewport, City Council and RWU Announce Appointments
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. BankNewport Names Oscar Joaquim as New President of OceanPoint Marine Lending. BankNewport is pleased to announce that Oscar Joaquim has...
GoLocalProv
Paolino Lands State Tenant for Nearly $500K in His Newly Acquired RDW Building
Just days after GoLocal was first to report that one of the most visible locations in Providence on Route 95 was sold to Paolino Properties for $3.1 million -- the State of Rhode Island announced it is moving in. The McKee Administration said Wednesday that the Department of Human Services...
