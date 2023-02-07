Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The US Navy Has Released Photos of the Mission to Recover the Downed Chinese Spy BalloonThe Veracity ReportMyrtle Beach, SC
U.S. Navy is Still Recovering Parts of a Downed Chinese Spy Balloon After it Was Shot Down off the Coast of Myrtle BeachZack LoveMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
FAA Issues Ground Stop for North Carolina and South Carolina as Chinese Surveillance Balloon is now over South CarolinaThe Maine WriterSurfside Beach, SC
Related
WMBF
Repairs to first section of Cherry Grove Pier near completion
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Reconstruction of the first portion of the Chery Grove Pier is almost done!. Cherry Grove Pier said Friday the first section is almost complete before the rainy weekend begins. Repairs to the Ppier began last month after it fell victim to the path of Hurricane...
WMBF
Day 14: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits two-week mark
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been two weeks since a 22-year-old boater was last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water.
WMBF
Keeping Myrtle Beach history alive 30 years after Air Force base closed
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - March will mark 30 years since the Myrtle Beach Air Force base officially closed, but the history has not been forgotten. “Most people who moved here after 1993 don’t know much about it,” said retired Air Force Colonel Joe Barton. The Myrtle Beach...
myhorrynews.com
This Italian restaurant's expansion will satisfy a craving in North Myrtle Beach
After eight successful years in Myrtle Beach, Crave Italian Oven and Bar is expanding to North Myrtle Beach. The second Crave will be located at 200 U.S. 17 North, in a former Five Guys burger restaurant in the Surfwood Shopping Center, which is anchored by a Lowe’s home improvement store.
wfxb.com
New Theatre Open For Business In Myrtle Beach
A new entertainment amenity has arrived on the Grand Strand. The Open Curtain Theater is now in operation. The thought that there’s not enough live-entertainment theaters in the area inspired founder, Steve Mariott to open the attraction. It’s located on Burcale Rd. at the Moose Lodge. Shows for...
WJBF.com
Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach - Viewer Submitted
Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach - Viewer Submitted. Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach – …. Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach - Viewer Submitted. McCormick Post Office Rally. New Augusta ambulance contract rejected by commissioners. Commissioners reject staff recommendation for new...
WMBF
Margaritaville hotel to bring a fresh look to Crescent Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- The Compass by Margaritaville hotel will break ground in North Myrtle Beach later this year. The new hotel will replace the recently demolished Castaway Beach Inn off 18th Avenue South. Renderings show what the Margaritaville hotel is expected to look like which will feature...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Police Department recruitment event postponed again
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recruitment event for the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been postponed. The MBPD confirmed to WMBF News that the event, originally to be held on Feb. 4 and was rescheduled to Feb. 11 due to the Physical Ability Test course needing to dry out after recent rain in the area.
WMBF
LOOK: Navy hovercraft comes ashore in Cherry Grove area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Navy vessel came ashore on Thursday in part of the North Strand. Multiple videos sent in from WMBF News viewers showed the large boat on the beach in the Cherry Grove area. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue posted a picture with the military...
WMBF
Coastal Carolina football spring game tentatively scheduled for April 8
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Chanticleers will soon hit the field again to kick off a new era of Coastal Carolina football. Head coach Tim Beck said Wednesday that this year’s spring game is tentatively scheduled for April 8. He made the announcement during a meeting of the Chanticleer Athletic Foundation.
visitmyrtlebeach.com
Top 10 Romantic Things To Do in Myrtle Beach
My mother-in-law has agreed to keep my boys overnight this weekend, so my husband and I are planning a long overdue date night! As I was making plans for our Saturday night out, I started thinking about all the romantic things there are to do in the Myrtle Beach area. From long beach walks to dinner out together, there is so much for couples to enjoy along the beautiful Grand Strand. Here is a quick list of a few of my favorite romantic things to do:
WYFF4.com
Greenville couple's video of U.S. Navy ship landing North Myrtle Beach shore raises questions
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.: A U.S. Navy representative told WYFF News 4 that the vessel is working with the USS Carter Hall in the recovery efforts after the downing of the Chinese spy balloon. Lt. Cdr. Liza Dougherty said the Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC)...
OnlyInYourState
Dine At The Historic Spot In South Carolina Where George Washington Drank Rum
As the third-oldest town and the area of the very first settlement in South Carolina, Georgetown is loaded with history. In 1791, President George Washington paid a visit to Georgetown as he was beginning his second term. His visit was part of a tour of cities and towns in the former southern colonies to see how the fledgling government was working. It was a critical time in America’s history. And you can enjoy a meal at the same historic spot in South Carolina where George Washington is said to have drank rum.
wpde.com
New ice cream & coffee shop coming this spring to Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) - — If you're near Kings Highway and 82nd Avenue you will soon be able to get your ice cream and coffee fix all in one place. Coffee & Cream Cabana at Heidi's corner will open the spring of 2023 and have a drive-thru. It...
WMBF
Get a jump start on spring cleaning with Ace of Space Organization
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ace of Space Organization has creative solutions for your unique space. They’re here, either to put the cherry on top of your already tidy space or for those who cannot see the floor of their closets. You can go to their website here and...
WMBF
This Is Carolina: Waterway Woodcarvers whittling wood into art
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Practice and patience. A group of woodcarvers gets together once a week to create art and memories. “We do more kibitzing than we do carve. Let’s put it that way,” laughed founder Richie McGrath. Between the coffee and candid conversations, the Waterway Woodcarvers whittle...
wpde.com
NEW PHOTOS: More photos released of Chinese balloon debris removal off Carolina coast
WPDE — New photos have been released of a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) out at sea working on debris removal from the Chinese spy balloon. The side of the vessel reads LCAC-86, which is the same name as the landing craft that beached near North Myrtle Beach Thursday. That LCAC was making a routine supply run, according to Lt. Cmdr. Liza Dougherty, U.S. Northern Command spokesperson.
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach police recover gear stolen while delivering supplies to Naval ships
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said it recovered gear that was stolen while the agency was delivering supplies to Naval ships on Thursday. The department provided an update on Friday saying that “thanks to the assistance of our community we have recovered this...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach couple hospitalized in Georgia hit-and-run
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A couple from Myrtle Beach is in the hospital after being struck by a car while walking in Georgia. Savannah police officers responded to the Liberty Street on Montgomery Street intersection Monday night around 8:30 p.m. and discovered Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, suffering from injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Is Getting A Jimmy Buffett Hotel
Coincidentally I saw this news while I was already listening to Jimmy Buffett. So it’s safe to say I could probably be classified as a Parrothead. And I’m good with that. I love Jimmy’s music and eating at Margaritaville or Landshark wherever I go. So when I saw the news that Myrtle Beach South Carolina was getting a Jimmy Buffett hotel, well I was ecstatic. Let’s leave out the fact the only time I visit Myrtle Beach I usually stay at friends’ or family’s beach houses. But I could be persuaded. A press release broke the news this morning that construction will begin on the new Compass hotel. It will be located at 1717 S. Ocean Blvd. Immediate plans have the resort opening in early 2025. Take a look at the map below to see exactly where that is.
Comments / 1