Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

Repairs to first section of Cherry Grove Pier near completion

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Reconstruction of the first portion of the Chery Grove Pier is almost done!. Cherry Grove Pier said Friday the first section is almost complete before the rainy weekend begins. Repairs to the Ppier began last month after it fell victim to the path of Hurricane...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Day 14: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits two-week mark

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been two weeks since a 22-year-old boater was last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

New Theatre Open For Business In Myrtle Beach

A new entertainment amenity has arrived on the Grand Strand. The Open Curtain Theater is now in operation. The thought that there’s not enough live-entertainment theaters in the area inspired founder, Steve Mariott to open the attraction. It’s located on Burcale Rd. at the Moose Lodge. Shows for...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WJBF.com

Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach - Viewer Submitted

Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach - Viewer Submitted. Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach – …. Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach - Viewer Submitted. McCormick Post Office Rally. New Augusta ambulance contract rejected by commissioners. Commissioners reject staff recommendation for new...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Margaritaville hotel to bring a fresh look to Crescent Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- The Compass by Margaritaville hotel will break ground in North Myrtle Beach later this year. The new hotel will replace the recently demolished Castaway Beach Inn off 18th Avenue South. Renderings show what the Margaritaville hotel is expected to look like which will feature...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach Police Department recruitment event postponed again

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A recruitment event for the Myrtle Beach Police Department has been postponed. The MBPD confirmed to WMBF News that the event, originally to be held on Feb. 4 and was rescheduled to Feb. 11 due to the Physical Ability Test course needing to dry out after recent rain in the area.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Coastal Carolina football spring game tentatively scheduled for April 8

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Chanticleers will soon hit the field again to kick off a new era of Coastal Carolina football. Head coach Tim Beck said Wednesday that this year’s spring game is tentatively scheduled for April 8. He made the announcement during a meeting of the Chanticleer Athletic Foundation.
CONWAY, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Top 10 Romantic Things To Do in Myrtle Beach

My mother-in-law has agreed to keep my boys overnight this weekend, so my husband and I are planning a long overdue date night! As I was making plans for our Saturday night out, I started thinking about all the romantic things there are to do in the Myrtle Beach area. From long beach walks to dinner out together, there is so much for couples to enjoy along the beautiful Grand Strand. Here is a quick list of a few of my favorite romantic things to do:
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
OnlyInYourState

Dine At The Historic Spot In South Carolina Where George Washington Drank Rum

As the third-oldest town and the area of the very first settlement in South Carolina, Georgetown is loaded with history. In 1791, President George Washington paid a visit to Georgetown as he was beginning his second term. His visit was part of a tour of cities and towns in the former southern colonies to see how the fledgling government was working. It was a critical time in America’s history. And you can enjoy a meal at the same historic spot in South Carolina where George Washington is said to have drank rum.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

This Is Carolina: Waterway Woodcarvers whittling wood into art

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Practice and patience. A group of woodcarvers gets together once a week to create art and memories. “We do more kibitzing than we do carve. Let’s put it that way,” laughed founder Richie McGrath. Between the coffee and candid conversations, the Waterway Woodcarvers whittle...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

NEW PHOTOS: More photos released of Chinese balloon debris removal off Carolina coast

WPDE — New photos have been released of a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) out at sea working on debris removal from the Chinese spy balloon. The side of the vessel reads LCAC-86, which is the same name as the landing craft that beached near North Myrtle Beach Thursday. That LCAC was making a routine supply run, according to Lt. Cmdr. Liza Dougherty, U.S. Northern Command spokesperson.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach couple hospitalized in Georgia hit-and-run

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A couple from Myrtle Beach is in the hospital after being struck by a car while walking in Georgia. Savannah police officers responded to the Liberty Street on Montgomery Street intersection Monday night around 8:30 p.m. and discovered Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, suffering from injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Is Getting A Jimmy Buffett Hotel

Coincidentally I saw this news while I was already listening to Jimmy Buffett. So it’s safe to say I could probably be classified as a Parrothead. And I’m good with that. I love Jimmy’s music and eating at Margaritaville or Landshark wherever I go. So when I saw the news that Myrtle Beach South Carolina was getting a Jimmy Buffett hotel, well I was ecstatic. Let’s leave out the fact the only time I visit Myrtle Beach I usually stay at friends’ or family’s beach houses. But I could be persuaded. A press release broke the news this morning that construction will begin on the new Compass hotel. It will be located at 1717 S. Ocean Blvd. Immediate plans have the resort opening in early 2025. Take a look at the map below to see exactly where that is.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

