ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

Rain, wind arrives tonight; High Wind Warning in effect Thursday with gusts up to 60 mph

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago

WIND ADVISORY issued for Butler and Warren County for Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

High Wind Warning issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble counties in Ohio and Wayne County, Indiana for Thursday until 7 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1cwX_0kg9omFr00

>> STAY INFORMED: Latest school, business delays and closings <<

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Rain and wind arrives tonight
  • High Wind Alerts for Thursday-Gusts up to 60mph
  • Cooler for the weekend

>> TRACK THE CONDITIONS WITH LIVE DOPPLER 7

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Rain arrives with gusty winds. Temperatures will briefly dip to the upper 40s then climb toward morning.

>> Strong winds can make driving hazardous

TOMORROW : Widespread rain in the morning and then isolated downpours and a stray storm possible off and on through the early afternoon Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LCp9g_0kg9omFr00

Strong winds up to 60MPH are possible in the morning and early afternoon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QvLlI_0kg9omFr00

This could lead to isolated power outages and will impact drivers. Rain tapers off into the day. Wind dies down in the evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10vRE0_0kg9omFr00

FRIDAY : A mostly cloudy and cooler day in the low 40s. Still a bit breezy.

SATURDAY : Mostly sunny and seasonably cool with a high of around 40 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=253Wpv_0kg9omFr00

SUNDAY : A nice end to the weekend. Highs in the middle 40s and mostly sunny!

MONDAY : Sunny and warm! Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY : A dry start to the day. A few showers could develop into the late afternoon. Mild in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Few more showers around otherwise cloudy with a high in the middle 50s


Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Multiple lanes closed on northbound 71 after pedestrian struck

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Per Hamilton County Dispatch, multiple lanes are shut down on northbound 71 at the 15.6 mile marker after a pedestrian was struck. According to dispatch, all lanes are shut down at this time. Injuries are unknown at this time. The Montgomery Police Department is handling the...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WDTN

PHOTOS: Trees downed in the Miami Valley

According to a Facebook post by Harrison Township, at least eight areas are dealing with fallen trees. One tree at the intersection of Harding Avenue and Polk Boulevard was uprooted, sending branches across the road.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

NB I-75 closed in Warren County due to multi-vehicle crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is shut down past Ohio 122 in Warren County. A multi-vehicle crash with injuries was reported at 7:11 a.m., according to the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post. Two of the vehicles are semis and one of them is jackknifed, an OSP dispatcher tells...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crews respond to partial building collapse in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a partial collapse at a building that was under construction in Covington. It happened around 3 p.m. in the 400 block of Scott Street when the building that was under construction partially collapsed. No injuries were reported, Covington fire officials said. Officials...
COVINGTON, KY
WDTN

Dayton shooting sends 1 person to local hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting was reported in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the area of West Hillcrest Avenue and Philadelphia Drive at 4:17 p.m. Sunday. Once officials arrived on scene, they found one person had been shot in […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
111K+
Followers
155K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy