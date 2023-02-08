Rain, wind arrives tonight; High Wind Warning in effect Thursday with gusts up to 60 mph

WIND ADVISORY issued for Butler and Warren County for Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

High Wind Warning issued for Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble counties in Ohio and Wayne County, Indiana for Thursday until 7 p.m.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Rain and wind arrives tonight

High Wind Alerts for Thursday-Gusts up to 60mph

Cooler for the weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Rain arrives with gusty winds. Temperatures will briefly dip to the upper 40s then climb toward morning.

TOMORROW : Widespread rain in the morning and then isolated downpours and a stray storm possible off and on through the early afternoon Thursday.

Strong winds up to 60MPH are possible in the morning and early afternoon!

This could lead to isolated power outages and will impact drivers. Rain tapers off into the day. Wind dies down in the evening.

FRIDAY : A mostly cloudy and cooler day in the low 40s. Still a bit breezy.

SATURDAY : Mostly sunny and seasonably cool with a high of around 40 degrees.

SUNDAY : A nice end to the weekend. Highs in the middle 40s and mostly sunny!

MONDAY : Sunny and warm! Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY : A dry start to the day. A few showers could develop into the late afternoon. Mild in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Few more showers around otherwise cloudy with a high in the middle 50s



