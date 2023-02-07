Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez’s $42.5 Million Bel-Air Mansion Comes With an Outdoor Amphitheater for Home Concerts
Despite plans to renovate, Jennifer Lopez has decided to offload her Bel-Air estate instead. And if you’re willing to dish out a whopping $42.5 million, you can live just like J. Lo once did. The actress and singer is selling the French Country mansion which she bought back in 2016 from fellow celeb Sela Ward, the Wall Street Journal first reported. At the time, Lopez dropped a cool $28 million on the California compound—so she’ll earn an eye-watering profit if the asking price is met. The eight-acre spread includes a nine-bedroom main house, a guest cottage, an infinity pool and a putting...
Jim Carrey Quits Hollywood: Actor Lists Sprawling L.A. Home Of 30 Years For Nearly $29 Million As He's Ready For 'Changes'
Jim Carrey is leaving behind the 12,704-square-foot place he used to call home, RadarOnline.com can confirm, listing his Los Angeles mansion for nearly $29 million as he welcomes life "changes."The sprawling five-bedroom and 7.5-bathroom property he listed boasts endless gorgeous views as it is set behind more than 280 feet of hedged frontage, located in the heart of Brentwood.Carey's longtime abode comes with a large courtyard patio and a chef's kitchen featuring bar seating, ample cabinetry, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, all balanced by natural light thanks to its numerous windows.The listing details its contemporary interiors, including beamed ceilings with...
Jim Carrey Just Listed His $29 Million Ranch-Style LA Manse for the First Time in 30 Years
No, this is not a joke. The longtime Los Angeles home of actor, artist and all-around funnyman Jim Carrey is up for grabs. The comedy legend is parting ways with his Hollywood hideaway after nearly three decades of ownership; now, the two-acre spread can be yours for a cool $28.9 million. The ranch-style residence in Brentwood offers up five bedrooms, six bathrooms and over 12,000 square feet of living space. Plus, the grassy grounds aren’t too shabby either—complete with a north-south tennis court and a rock-lined waterfall swimming pool and spa. He told The Wall Street Journal the pad has served as “a place of...
Actor Jim Carrey has owned this enormous Los Angeles residence for nearly 30 years — and now it can be yours for almost $29 million. Take a look around.
Jim Carrey's 12,000-square-foot home in Brentwood sits on more than two acres and boasts a movie theater, pool, spa, tennis court, and bar.
Kirstie Alley's Florida Mansion She Bought From Lisa Marie Presley In 2000 Hits Market For $6 Million Two Months After Actress' Passing
The Florida mansion actress Kirstie Alley purchased from Lisa Marie Presley more than two decades ago was recently put on the market for nearly $6 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.Alley, who bought the mansion from Lisa Marie in 2000 for $1.5 million, reportedly used the nine-bedroom and 9.5 bathroom residence as a vacation home up until her death in December 2022 after a short battle with stage 4 colon cancer.According to Daily Mail, the mansion is located on the waterfront of Clearwater, Florida in the city's Old Clearwater Bay neighborhood and is now on the market for $5.95 million - although...
Kenny Roger’s Mind Blowing Abandoned 8.5 Million Dollar Mansion
Kenny Rogers passed away in early 2020 at the age of 81. Rogers certainly lived like a King of Country Music in this jaw-dropping 8.5 million dollar mega-mansion. Want to take a look?. The mansion was built in 1990 near Atlanta, Georgia, Kenny Rogers called this 15,000-square-foot place home until...
Josh Kushner Is Now the Richest Kushner With a Net Worth that Trumps His Famous Extended Family
Josh Kushner is the founder of Thrive Capital, which is valued at $5.3 billion.
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
musictimes.com
Priscilla Presley Forced 'Cheapskate' Daughter Lisa Marie To Wildly Spend $100M Elvis Fortune?
After Elvis Presley died, Lisa Marie Presley received a sizable inheritance. But she wasn't permitted to use it until she was 25 in 1993, by which time it had increased to around $100 million. It was discovered that she had a $4 million debt when she passed away. What happened...
womenworking.com
Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Grandson, Quinn Tivey, is Carrying Her Legacy: "Grandma Would Be Proud"
Elizabeth Taylor, the Hollywood star and AIDS activist who ABC News called “the most beautiful woman in the world,” had ten grandchildren. All of them bear a striking resemblance to the silver screen staple, but perhaps most especially Quinn Tivey. Not only did Tivey inherit Taylor’s dark hair and violet eyes, he also seemed to have inherited her causes.
Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller
Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
musictimes.com
Travis Barker A Bad Husband? Expert Claims Kourtney Kardashian Has 'Animal Process of Acceptance'
According to a body language expert who spoke to The Sun, Travis is "hypersexual and controlling," and he "dominates" Kourtney Kardashian. The former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" actress, according to Patti Wood, plays up to her drummer husband during their numerous public displays of devotion; as a result, most of the time, he makes the decisions.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Hits Bicyclist While Driving in Los Angeles
Arnold Schwarzenegger got into a car accident on Sunday after a woman riding a bicycle swerved into his lane and hit his car, according to TMZ. The actor was driving in West Los Angeles when the woman made a left in front of him before he could hit his brakes. Authorities arrived at the scene and took the woman to the hospital, where she was in stable condition, and witnesses said there was not much Schwarzenegger could have done to prevent the accident. According to TMZ, Schwarzenegger spoke to police and, once he was cleared to leave, took the woman’s bike to be repaired at a local bike shop. The accident followed a far more violent one last year that saw Schwarzenegger’s SUV roll over on top of another car.Read it at TMZ
Brandy in Hot Water After Bank Declines $40K Check She Wrote to Ex-Housekeeper
Brandy Norwood’s ex-housekeeper is airing out the singer’s dirty laundry after her lawyers made public a lawsuit brought against the Cinderella star. Maria Elizabeth Castaneda sued Norwood for being underpaid citing age discrimination last year and settled out of court for $40,000 in November. But Castaneda’s legal team claims the $40,000 check bounced. They are also seeking $87,445.80 in legal fees, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.
Marc Anthony cried as his dad walked Nadia Ferreira down the aisle
It’s only about to be February, but Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira already threw the wedding of the year. The couple said I do on January 28th at the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) in South Florida, and the world is obsessed with their star-studded, fairytale wedding. ...
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
mansionglobal.com
Oceanfront Hawaii Estate With a 240-Foot Waterfall in the Backyard Sells for $5.75 Million
An oceanfront estate on the Big Island of Hawaii overlooking a dramatic natural waterfall and river sold for $5.75 million on Friday, less than half of its original asking price of $12.5 million in 2020, Mansion Global has learned. The 9.44-acre property was last listed for $9.95 million in February...
Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable in New Photo With Boyfriend Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger fans say she looks unrecognizable in a new photo shared by her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
