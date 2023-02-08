ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

atozsports.com

NFL writer says Cowboys star doesn’t need to be on the team anymore

With free agency and the NFL draft approaching, the Dallas Cowboys have to make some tough decisions about several roster spots. Maybe the most intriguing one is what they’re going to do with running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has been with the Cowboys for seven seasons, but the last...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
atozsports.com

Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Top celebrity gives Cowboys duo the perfect nickname

The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the better drafting teams in the NFL over the last several years. Two picks on defense in particular, linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs, have been major hits. For the second consecutive season, Parsons and Diggs were named to the Pro Bowl...
atozsports.com

Latest mock draft has Steelers making a pick that fans will love

The latest mock draft from NFL.com has the Pittsburgh Steelers making a selection in the first round that fans will absolutely love. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has Pittsburgh selecting Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr with the No. 17 overall pick. Porter Jr, of course, is the son of Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Cowboys snag big need in the first round of latest mock draft

One of the positions of need when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason is strengthening their cornerback room. Trevon Diggs had another Pro Bowl year in 2022, and rookie DaRon Bland far exceeded expectations by leading the team with five interceptions. But Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis suffered season-ending injuries, and the former is an unrestricted free agent, while the latter will be in the same boat next year.
MARYLAND STATE
atozsports.com

One Cowboys player is poised for a breakout season in 2023

The Dallas Cowboys defenses showed plenty of flashes of greatness this past season. They will want more consistency next season, but overall, the unit was impressive. A lot of young talent had plenty to do with that. Of course, Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and DaRon Bland headline that group of...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys rookie is officially on future Hall of Famer’s radar

The Dallas Cowboys have done a nice job filling up their tight end room. Dalton Schultz gets most of the praise, and rightfully so, but one rookie has caught the eye of the best tight end in the NFL. Tavis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is set to play...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

One unfortunate draft trend the Bengals must fix in 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals’ efficiency in the draft has been a major contributing factor to the team’s meteoric rise into a perennial Super Bowl contender. That being said, the Bengals have one definitive weakness that must be fixed in the 2023 NFL Draft. Players like Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase,...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Latest report reveals Chiefs coach could land with AFC rival

The Kansas City Chiefs are putting a bow on their preparations to secure a Super Bowl title versus the Philadelphia Eagles. They are focused on that. That being said, one of their assistants has been in line for a potential promotion or move for multiple years now. That’s offensive coordinator...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs receive great news just ahead of Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs received some great news just ahead of the Super Bowl as we get back the first injury report of the week from the Chiefs. The Chiefs dealt with some crazy injuries last week. They had L’Jarius Sneed go out early and followed that up with Willie gay Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney, and Mecole Hardman all leaving the AFC Championship game early.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Cowboys sign players to new deals

The Dallas Cowboys have made a few signings, and no, they’re not of the splash variety. Dallas signed linebacker Malik Jefferson, offensive tackle Issac Alarcon, and tight end Seth Green to reserve/future contracts on Wednesday. Players signed to reserve/future contracts won’t count against the roster limit until March. When...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Bills could go big-game fishing to solve key roster issue

Getting Josh Allen more weapons will undoubtedly help the Buffalo Bills next season. Why does Josh Allen need more weapons? Unfortunately, Buffalo was top five in the NFL last season in dropped passes. Stefon Diggs was his normal self, dominating on the football field. However, outside of Diggs, there was much to be desired.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Super Bowl Watch: 2 Eagles’ free agents Cowboys must target

The Dallas Cowboys won’t be playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, unfortunately. But Cowboys Nation is already thinking about ways the front office can improve the team via free agency. In a previous article, I listed two players from the Kansas City Chiefs that the Cowboys should target...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

